Alex Bowman wins pole for 60th Daytona 500; Denny Hamlin second

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Alex Bowman won the pole for the 60th Daytona 500, laying down a top speed of 195.644 mph in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet.

He will be joined on the front row of the Feb. 18 race by Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a speed of 195.092 mph.

Bowman’s pole is his second in the Cup Series. The first came in the fall 2016 race at Phoenix, when he was a substitute for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The pole is the fourth straight for Hendrick Motorsports in the “Great American Race.” Bowman follows Jeff Gordon (2015) and Chase Elliott (2016-17).

Team owner Rick Hendrick ties Harry Ranier (1979-82) for the record for most consecutive Daytona 500 poles. Hendrick has won seven of the last 11 Daytona 500 poles.

The No. 88 car has started on the front row for the last five restrictor-plate races and won the pole for the last three.

Bowman called his pole run “nerve-wracking.”

“We knew we were going for the pole,” Bowman told Fox. “That’s what we’re here to do. I thought we were at a little disadvantage letting the car cool down as long as we did (between rounds) since we went pretty early in that first round. Was a little nervous for that second round. Took off well from pit road, did everything I could do. This really comes down to the crew, all the guys back at the shop.”

At 24 years, nine months and 17 days old, Bowman is third youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 pole.

Hamlin, the 2016 Daytona 500 winner, will start from the front row in the Daytona 500 for the first time.

“I am literally so ecstatic,” Hamlin told Fox. “It was so out of the blue because honestly I thought today was going to be a tough day of qualifying because we focused so much on race trim yesterday. We stuck in a pack. I think we did one real mock run, which really wasn’t even a mock run. We were so far off that we just switched and made sure our car was going to run really good on Thursday and obviously next Sunday. This car is ready to race.”

The rest of the 40-car field for the Daytona 500 will be determined by Thursday’s Can-Am qualifying races.

Bowman and Hamlin were followed by Jimmie Johnson (194.734), Kyle Busch (194.704) and William Byron (194.548).

Kevin Harvick was the fastest Ford driver, posting the eighth best speed at 194.464 mph.

BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota, driven by Gray Gaulding, did not pass qualifying inspection and did not make an attempt.

Gaulding will start from the rear of his qualifying race on Thursday.

David Ragan didn’t complete his qualifying run after his N0. 38 Ford experienced brake issues .

Brad Keselowski wins Advance Auto Parts Clash

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
Brad Keselowski beat his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash as a multi-car wreck broke out on the backstretch on the last lap.

Keselowski, who started last due to a random draw on Saturday, led 41 of 75 laps to earn his first victory in the exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski won over Logano, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and pole-sitter Austin Dillon.

The 2012 Cup champion fulfilled a pre-race tweet saying he believed he would win the race.

“It feels really good,” Keselowski told Fox. “Last year we started first and it didn’t go our way. We were joking after the drawing, (crew chief) Paul Wolfe usually does the drawings, he didn’t do it this year and we got last. So we said, ‘Look, this will be the year that we win it,’ and sure enough, here we are.”

The crash on the backstretch included Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Today’s Clash at Daytona: Start time, lineup, TV/Radio and more

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The first NASCAR race of 2018 is set for this afternoon with the Cup Series’ Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

The exhibition race has a 17-car field made up of pole-winners from 2017, playoff drivers in 2017 and past Daytona 500 pole-sitters who competed full-time last season.

The Clash comes after Daytona 500 pole qualifying.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines will be given by Scott Borchetta, founder & CEO of Big Machine Label Group at 3:12 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:24 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 2:40 p.m. Sonny Gallman from Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Florida will give the Invocation at 3:05 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Melissa Trumble of Palm Coast, Florida, at 3:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The non-points race is scheduled for 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

SEGMENTS: A caution will split the race into two segments. The first segment will be 25 laps. The second segment will be 50 laps.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 81 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won his first Clash in 2017 after race leader Denny Hamlin crashed from contact with Brad Keselowski on the last lap.

Danica Patrick explains why she isn’t racing in The Clash

By Nate RyanFeb 11, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Danica Patrick answered the question before it was even asked.

Introduced as “a former pole winner” in a news conference Saturday morning about her final NASCAR start in the Daytona 500, Patrick immediately interrupted the moderator.

“Being a former pole winner and watching myself not out there in Clash practice, you mean?” Patrick asked, glancing at a TV monitor showing cars turning laps at Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s season-opening exhibition race.

Well, yes. Exactly.

Patrick, who became the first woman to win a pole position and lead laps in NASCAR’s premier series when she qualified first for the 2013 Daytona 500, is eligible for The Clash, and the 75-lap warmup on the 2.5-mile oval provides a good refresher for drivers getting re-acclimated to the draft.

But the No. 7 Chevrolet is here only for the Great American Race, a fact that Patrick recently was lamenting.

“A couple of days ago I was thinking to myself that we should have run the backup car in the Clash,” said Patrick, who had made four consecutive starts in The Clash with a best finish of fourth last year. “We don’t want to crash the primary anyway, so we are going to be careful in the (Can-Am Duel qualifying races Thursday), then you don’t have to worry about practicing too hard because you will have already had The Clash race.

“I was like, ‘Man, where was I on that one?’ It would have just been a good gamble to use the backup but didn’t think of it soon enough and was honestly just really concerned about the work getting done to put the primary car out there for the 500. Just came together too late and thought of it too late. It would have been good practice. It always is. It’s good for these guys too.  It’s good for everybody.”

A sponsorship deal with GoDaddy to close her racing career with Daytona and the Indianapolis 500 was announced last month and was followed by confirmation of Premium Motorsports as the NASCAR team fielding her car. Patrick has said the hunt for funding took longer than expected and The Clash wasn’t offered as part of the sponsorship package.

“It was really just to do Daytona and Indy and The Clash wasn’t a priority,” she said. “If it would have come together sooner, I’m sure that we would have been able to put something together for The Clash. But I’m sure it would have been extra, you know what I mean? It’s not free. Turning a wheel, turning the engine on, it’s never free.

“So, we would have surely found a way to put something together, but it just didn’t come together fast enough.”

Because NASCAR is using a new optical scanning inspection system, the team also considered it prudent to focus on car preparation for the one-off.

“There was no time to really worry too much about anything other than the primary (car),” Patrick said.

Patrick will have the comfort of being reunited with Tony Eury Jr., her 2010-12 crew chief with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

“It should all be familiar, but it’s a new team, and it is new stuff to sit in,” she said. “It should all be really, really, close, but hopefully it feels familiar and I slip right into it.”

Schedule for Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona 500 pole qualifying

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Day two of Speedweeks brings us pole qualifying for the Daytona 500 and the first (non-points) NASCAR race of the year.

Cup teams will determine the front row of the 60th Daytona 500 and hold the annual Advance Auto Part Clash afterward.

After today, Daytona will go quiet until Thursday.

Here’s the day’s full schedule, including TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern

SUNDAY, Feb. 11

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

12:15 p.m. — Daytona 500 qualifying; single car/two rounds (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. — Driver introductions

3 p.m. — Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)