Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Saturday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR is finally back in action and on TV.

Today marks the start of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway as Cup teams gear up for tomorrow’s Advance Auto Parts Clash and the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

Below is the schedule for today’s track action with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. — Practice only for teams in Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (for all teams) (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (for all teams) (FS1, MRN)

4:45 p.m. — ARCA race (FS1)

Natalie Decker wins ARCA pole at Daytona, credits Danica Patrick for ‘paving the way’

ARCA Racing Series
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
1 Comment

Natalie Decker won the pole for Saturday’s ARCA Racing Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Decker, 20, won the pole for the Lucas Oil 200 with a speed of 181.859 mph in the No. 25 Venturini Motorsports N29 Capital Partners Toyota.

The native of Eagle River, Wisconsin, is the fourth woman to win a pole at Daytona.

Decker joins Danica Patrick’s Daytona 500 pole in 2013, Erin Crocker’s Lucas Oil 200 pole in 2007 and Patty Moise’s poles in the race in 1989-90.

“This means so much to me to be here,” Decker said. “And to get the pole at Daytona is definitely the biggest moment of my career. I beat (2016 Camping World Truck Series champion) Johnny Sauter once at State Park Speedway, but this even beats that.”

Decker is competing full-time in ARCA this season after making seven ARCA starts in 2017 with Venturini. She captured one top 10 at Road America where she placed seventh.

“It’s been a wonderful, wonderful day,” Decker said. “I’m so excited to be here. I know I’m going to get nervous when I climb in that car for the race, but I’m going to turn those nerves into drive and excitement once the race starts.”

Saturday’s race, scheduled for 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday on Fox Sports 1, will be Decker’s first at Daytona. It will come a week before Patrick’s last NASCAR start in the 60th Daytona 500.

“Danica has done such a good job of paving the way for all girl drivers,” Decker said. “There are a lot of them coming up … and they’re all fast. I want to have a good showing tomorrow night for all of them, and I know I have the right team to do it with.”

Decker and Patrick share a closer connection.

Patrick’s middle name is Sue. The name was inspired by Decker’s Aunt Sue.

“She kind of set (Patrick’s) parents up on a date,” Decker said. “My dad raced back in day snowmobiles against her dad. Her mother worked on my aunt’s team.”

 and on Facebook

Here’s what is new about pit guns and how they are issued by NASCAR

Jason Smith/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 9, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
4 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – With a reduced roster requiring new choreography by a 5-man crew, there will be much scrutiny on pit stops Sunday as NASCAR opens its race schedule with The Clash.

Some of the focus will be on some fresh equipment, too.

Seeking to curb development costs on highly specialized pit guns, NASCAR has mandated a spec version of the tool used to fasten and loosen lug nuts. It will handle the distribution of the new pit guns.

Here’s what teams have been told about the guns, which are manufactured by Paoli and will be used in Xfinity and Cup this season (but not in the Camping World Truck Series):

–A lottery system will determine how the guns randomly are issued before the race (this is similar to how NASCAR distributes its restrictor plates for race at Daytona International Speedway). The guns will be returned within an hour after the race.

–Pit crews will be limited in modifying the pit guns. The socket can’t be removed, but there are some adjustments allowed with grip tape and screws. Certain parts of the gun will be sealed to detect tampering.

–Air pressures for the guns will be mandated by NASCAR, and the pressure relief valve will be set by a digital gauge.

–Teams will be provided with three guns that are labeled as front, rear and spare.

–The guns will be tested regularly to ensure their consistency.

Team owner Brad Daugherty joins SiriusXM NASCAR Radio lineup

Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2018, 10:56 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brad Daugherty, co-owner of JTG Daugherty, will co-host “The Late Shift” on Monday nights, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announced Friday. Daugherty will begin Feb. 19, the day after the Daytona 500.

Daugherty will join co-host Brad Gillie.

Larry McReynolds will co-host the show on Tuesday nights. Former co-host Kenny Wallace will remain as a part-time host.

During an appearance Friday morning on “The Morning Drive,” Daugherty discussed his new opportunity and more, including a spending cap and escalating costs in the sport.

On costs and a spending cap in the sport, Daugherty said:

“The biggest challenge for me would be if that happened, the first thing that would have to happen would be a collective bargaining process, which could happen, but then there would have to be a tremendous revenue sharing in all the resources that are available to NASCAR and to the sport because then you’re cutting out equal chunks of the pie like baseball, like basketball and like football,” he said. “Now these race teams, which we have our charters, they could become true commodities. I don’t think you can do it in racing simply because the are so many moving pieces and parts. The other sports are pretty much straight forward and simple.

“When you have so many vendors that participate on a weekly basis in this sport like they do now, it makes it almost impossible to control those costs unless you have just one supplier for everything throughout the sport and then that doesn’t make sense because then you don’t know if you’re getting the best equipment available throughout the sport.

“When you are talking about mechanical things, pieces and parts and vendors, it’s almost impossible to put that all under thumb and to create some kind of cap. It would be unfair. I think if you have your revenue stream and you’re able to take your revenue stream to produce opportunities for your company, based upon the rulebook and based upon the rules that are legislated through the sport, I think that’s as fair as it gets. Now, one guy can outspend another. I just think that is the way it is. It has always been that way. I really don’t have a problem with that.

“The spending, though, we need to find better ways to control costs … just the weekly stuff. Goodyear does a great job with trying to control costs for us. Our brake packages and stuff like that are creeping up on price. Probably 12 years ago, a brake package at Daytona probably costs us about $4,500. Last year, we ran the same speed 12-13 years ago, that brake package was $45,000. Those types of costs within the sport need to be monitored a little bit better, I do believe that will help us.

“Even with that, the guy who can put his dollars in the right position and run his race team, these businesses are not like any other businesses on the face of the planet. They’re not like other sports business, the compression chart when you look at how these things are put together with executives and individuals and aeronautical engineers and crew people. It’s not the same. It’s just a unique sport that I don’t think you can actually get a tremendous grasp on fiscally just because of all the moving pieces and parts available. I like having all the pieces and parts available to my race team. It’s up to me or (co-owner) Tad (Geschickter) or Jodi (Geschickter) to go out and find the money to implement them.”

Friday 5: Will Daytona Speedweeks repeat last year’s chaos?

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
4 Comments

As a new Speedweeks dawns, NASCAR teams hope this year won’t be a repeat of the carnage that took place a year ago at Daytona International Speedway.

One hundred and six vehicles were listed as involved in accidents in Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races during Speedweeks last year, according to race reports.

That was a 29.2 percent increase from the previous Speedweeks.

Only once in the last 10 years were more vehicles damaged in races during Speedweeks. There were 122 vehicles in accidents in 2012.

The numbers were high last year because so many accidents took place at the front of the field — where drivers say they want to be because they believe it is the safest place.

A 17-car crash in the Daytona 500 was triggered when Jimmie Johnson, running third, was hit from behind.

An 11-car crash in the Daytona 500 started when Chase Elliott’s car was hit after a restart as Elliott was fourth.

The Xfinity race had a 20-car wreck that started when Tyler Reddick was hit from behind while running seventh.

A 16-car crash in the Xfinity race began when Elliott Sadler, running second, was hit from behind.

A 12-car crash in the Xfinity race started when Brandon Jones was hit while running fifth.

A 12-vehicle crash in the Truck race started when Matt Crafton, who was leading, was hit in the right side. Crafton’s truck went airborne.

Will last year be the start of a trend or prove to be an anomaly? This will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.

2. FASTER SPEEDWEEKS?

With Cup going to the no ride-height rule, the question is if the cars will be faster — and by how much — since they will be closer to the ground. NASCAR also added half an inch of spoiler to offset the elimination of the ride height requirement.

NASCAR expects speeds to be about the same but a prominent team expects speeds to climb possibly as much as 8 mph.

Chase Elliott won the pole last year with a lap of 192.872 mph. The fastest lap in practice last year came in the final session before the Daytona 500 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went 198.452 mph in the draft.

Even if speeds increase, NASCAR has made improvements to the cars to where it should be less likely for a car to get airborne on its own. NASCAR stated that 201 mph previously was the minimum speed for liftoff. Now it’s 233 mph. Of course, if a car hits another in a particular way it can launch it regardless of the speed they’re going.

3. EASIER TO OFFICIATE

Xfinity cars will have a new lower front fascia with a 4-inch ride height at the restrictor-plate tracks. This is intended to eliminate bump drafting. If all goes as NASCAR officials plan, the changes will create a gap of about 1.5 feet between cars, making it easier to police the matter. 

4. GOING FOR 4 IN A ROW

The No. 24 car — driven by rookie William Byron this season — is going for its fourth consecutive Daytona 500 pole. Jeff Gordon won the pole in 2015 with that number and Chase Elliott did the same in 2016 and ’17.

5. WILL DAYTONA STREAK CONTINUE?

Kurt Busch’s Daytona 500 victory last year marked the eighth consecutive year a different driver won the season-opening race.

That streak includes Denny Hamlin (2016), Joey Logano (2015), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Jimmie Johnson (2013), Matt Kenseth (2012), Trevor Bayne (2011) and Jamie McMurray (2010).

 and on Facebook