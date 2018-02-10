Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch leads Joe Gibbs Racing sweep in first Daytona 500 practice

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
Kyle Busch led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top four spots in the first practice session for the 60th Daytona 500.

Busch’s No. 18 Toyota put up a top speed of 199.743 mph.

He was followed by Denny Hamlin (199.623), Daniel Suarez (199.610) and Erik Jones (199.517) and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon (197.278).

The JGR cars jumped to the top of the standings when they began drafting together late in the session.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the fastest Ford driver at 195.389 mph. He was eighth on the speed chart.

A.J. Allmendinger recorded the most laps in the session with 16.

He and William Byron were the only driver to make 10-lap runs.

BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota, which will be driven by Gray Gaulding, was the only car not to make a lap in the session.

The red flag was out for a lengthy stretch in the middle of the session to clean up fluids on the track. It was lifted with 13 minutes left in the session.

Saturday’s second Daytona 500 practice is scheduled for 3-3:55 p.m. ET

Click here for the speed chart.

Wait is over for Alex Bowman to take over No. 88 car

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 10, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After two years of limited activity, Alex Bowman is back in a full-time ride and ready to go racing in the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

“It’s been really surreal for probably the past seven or eight months,’’ Bowman said Saturday morning before getting into the car to practice later in the day. “Now to unload and to kind of be ready and be like ‘Man I’m driving a race car today’ is really special. It’s a dream come true for me. 

“Very thankful for the opportunity and really just looking forward to getting on the race track, seeing how our race car drives, seeing how our speed is and kind of seeing how the cars drive with the new rules package and going from there.”

Bowman had been without a full-time ride since 2015. He competed in nine Xfinity races in 2016 for JR Motorsports and 10 races in Cup for Dale Earnhardt Jr., as Earnhardt recovered from a concussion. Last year, Bowman drove in two Xfinity races and one Camping World Truck Series event. He spent his time in the Chevrolet simulator.

Of all the hours in there, Bowman noted they didn’t run the superspeedways, so his experience remains limited in restrictor-plate racing.

He’s leaned on teammate Jimmie Johnson, along with Jeff Gordon and Earnhardt. Bowman and Earnhardt talked Friday night about how to handle Speedweeks and Earnhardt provided some drafting tips.

“He gave me some drafting tips and superspeedway racing tips that I’m going to try to keep to myself,’’ Bowman said. “He has been great to lean on and always has been for me, so very thankful to have his help.”

Even with his limited experience, Bowman ran for Hendrick in last year’s Clash and at Talladega in 2016 for Earnhardt.

“I can’t wait to get on the race track with how fast our Camaro ZL1’s are going to be,’’ Bowman said. “And having three great teammates to work with. I ran the No. 88 at Talladega in 2016. I think we were running second or third and crashed with a couple of laps to go. Definitely, seen how fast the cars are. We’ve just not to crash with a couple of laps to go this time.”

He also learned the different dynamic of running in the front compared to the middle of the pack in those races.

“It is kind of interesting, the mid-pack to back-of-the-pack guys, if they get behind a good car it doesn’t really matter who is driving it, they are going to push you,’’ Bowman said. “They are not going to hang you out. Whereas you get to the front, and it’s cutthroat. Anybody will hang you out. Nobody wants to really push you if they don’t have to. 

“It’s definitely interesting to see how the characteristics of the pack change through the pack and just the characteristics of getting pushed by Kyle Busch or Denny Hamlin versus a mid-pack guy who is going to stick with you. Definitely interesting to see and interesting to learn. I think I can definitely take learning experiences from that race and also from The Clash and use them to be more successful next Sunday.”

Ryan Blaney fastest in only practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Ryan Blaney was fastest in the only practice session for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

The Team Penske driver led the 80 minute session with a speed of 199.601 mph in his No. 12 Ford.

He was followed by Joey Logano (199.543), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (199.508), Brad Keselowski (199.490) and Kyle Larson (199.468).

Kyle Busch was the fastest Toyota driver at 198.684 mph. He was eighth on the speed chart.

Stenhouse recorded the most laps in the session with 44.

Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 197.883 mph.

There were no accidents in the session.

Seventeen drivers are in the field for Sunday’s Clash, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

There are two Daytona 500 practices scheduled today for 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET and 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full speed chart.

Interested in who is on every team and pit crew working The Clash?

Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 10, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Under a new initiative designed to limit at-track personnel in 2018, NASCAR released its first list of team rosters Saturday for a race weekend in its premier series.

In addition to the crew chief, Cup teams will be permitted 12 road crew members weekly (though teams that are running the Daytona 500 and The Clash will be permitted to bring four extra members).

Teams fielding one to two cars also are allowed three management-style spots (competition vice president, technical director, IT support). Teams fielding three to four cars get those spots plus a fourth staff member for IT.

NASCAR will monitor the rosters by scanning identification chips. It also will use rosters in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

Cup teams presented the idea of having a defined number of team members to NASCAR, which helped formalize the structure.

The rosters also included each team’s five-member pit crew (which also has new regulations this season).

Click here to see the team rosters for The Clash.

Saturday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
NASCAR is finally back in action and on TV.

Today marks the start of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway as Cup teams gear up for tomorrow’s Advance Auto Parts Clash and the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

Below is the schedule for today’s track action with TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. — Practice only for teams in Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (for all teams) (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (for all teams) (FS1, MRN)

4:45 p.m. — ARCA race (FS1)