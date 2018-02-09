Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday 5: Will Daytona Speedweeks repeat last year’s chaos?

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
As a new Speedweeks dawns, NASCAR teams hope this year won’t be a repeat of the carnage that took place a year ago at Daytona International Speedway.

One hundred and six vehicles were listed as involved in accidents in Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races during Speedweeks last year, according to race reports.

That was a 29.2 percent increase from the previous Speedweeks.

Only once in the last 10 years were more vehicles damaged in races during Speedweeks. There were 122 vehicles in accidents in 2012.

The numbers were high last year because so many accidents took place at the front of the field — where drivers say they want to be because they believe it is the safest place.

A 17-car crash in the Daytona 500 was triggered when Jimmie Johnson, running third, was hit from behind.

An 11-car crash in the Daytona 500 started when Chase Elliott’s car was hit after a restart as Elliott was fourth.

The Xfinity race had a 20-car wreck that started when Tyler Reddick was hit from behind while running seventh.

A 16-car crash in the Xfinity race began when Elliott Sadler, running second, was hit from behind.

A 12-car crash in the Xfinity race started when Brandon Jones was hit while running fifth.

A 12-vehicle crash in the Truck race started when Matt Crafton, who was leading, was hit in the right side. Crafton’s truck went airborne.

Will last year be the start of a trend or prove to be an anomaly? This will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.

2. FASTER SPEEDWEEKS?

With Cup going to the no ride-height rule, the question is if the cars will be faster — and by how much — since they will be closer to the ground. NASCAR also added half an inch of spoiler to offset the elimination of the ride height requirement.

NASCAR expects speeds to be about the same but a prominent team expects speeds to climb possibly as much as 8 mph.

Chase Elliott won the pole last year with a lap of 192.872 mph. The fastest lap in practice last year came in the final session before the Daytona 500 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went 198.452 mph in the draft.

Even if speeds increase, NASCAR has made improvements to the cars to where it should be less likely for a car to get airborne on its own. NASCAR stated that 201 mph previously was the minimum speed for liftoff. Now it’s 233 mph. Of course, if a car hits another in a particular way it can launch it regardless of the speed they’re going.

3. EASIER TO OFFICIATE

Xfinity cars will have a new lower front fascia with a 4-inch ride height at the restrictor-plate tracks. This is intended to eliminate bump drafting. If all goes as NASCAR officials plan, the changes will create a gap of about 1.5 feet between cars, making it easier to police the matter. 

4. GOING FOR 4 IN A ROW

The No. 24 car — driven by rookie William Byron this season — is going for its fourth consecutive Daytona 500 pole. Jeff Gordon won the pole in 2015 with that number and Chase Elliott did the same in 2016 and ’17.

5. WILL DAYTONA STREAK CONTINUE?

Kurt Busch’s Daytona 500 victory last year marked the eighth consecutive year a different driver won the season-opening race.

That streak includes Denny Hamlin (2016), Joey Logano (2015), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Jimmie Johnson (2013), Matt Kenseth (2012), Trevor Bayne (2011) and Jamie McMurray (2010).

Team owner Brad Daugherty joins SiriusXM NASCAR Radio lineup

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2018, 10:56 AM EST
Brad Daugherty, co-owner of JTG Daugherty, will co-host “The Late Shift” on Monday nights, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announced Friday. Daugherty will begin Feb. 19, the day after the Daytona 500.

Daugherty will join co-host Brad Gillie.

Larry McReynolds will co-host the show on Tuesday nights. Former co-host Kenny Wallace will remain as a part-time host.

During an appearance Friday morning on “The Morning Drive,” Daugherty discussed his new opportunity and more, including a spending cap and escalating costs in the sport.

On costs and a spending cap in the sport, Daugherty said:

“The biggest challenge for me would be if that happened, the first thing that would have to happen would be a collective bargaining process, which could happen, but then there would have to be a tremendous revenue sharing in all the resources that are available to NASCAR and to the sport because then you’re cutting out equal chunks of the pie like baseball, like basketball and like football,” he said. “Now these race teams, which we have our charters, they could become true commodities. I don’t think you can do it in racing simply because the are so many moving pieces and parts. The other sports are pretty much straight forward and simple.

“When you have so many vendors that participate on a weekly basis in this sport like they do now, it makes it almost impossible to control those costs unless you have just one supplier for everything throughout the sport and then that doesn’t make sense because then you don’t know if you’re getting the best equipment available throughout the sport.

“When you are talking about mechanical things, pieces and parts and vendors, it’s almost impossible to put that all under thumb and to create some kind of cap. It would be unfair. I think if you have your revenue stream and you’re able to take your revenue stream to produce opportunities for your company, based upon the rulebook and based upon the rules that are legislated through the sport, I think that’s as fair as it gets. Now, one guy can outspend another. I just think that is the way it is. It has always been that way. I really don’t have a problem with that.

“The spending, though, we need to find better ways to control costs … just the weekly stuff. Goodyear does a great job with trying to control costs for us. Our brake packages and stuff like that are creeping up on price. Probably 12 years ago, a brake package at Daytona probably costs us about $4,500. Last year, we ran the same speed 12-13 years ago, that brake package was $45,000. Those types of costs within the sport need to be monitored a little bit better, I do believe that will help us.

“Even with that, the guy who can put his dollars in the right position and run his race team, these businesses are not like any other businesses on the face of the planet. They’re not like other sports business, the compression chart when you look at how these things are put together with executives and individuals and aeronautical engineers and crew people. It’s not the same. It’s just a unique sport that I don’t think you can actually get a tremendous grasp on fiscally just because of all the moving pieces and parts available. I like having all the pieces and parts available to my race team. It’s up to me or (co-owner) Tad (Geschickter) or Jodi (Geschickter) to go out and find the money to implement them.”

40 cars on preliminary entry list for Daytona 500

By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2018, 6:13 PM EST
The preliminary entry list for the Daytona 500 has 40 cars and 39 drivers listed.

The entry list, released Thursday, includes the 36 charter teams and four non-charter teams.

Teams without a charter are the No. 62 of Brendan Gaughan, the No. 66 of Mark Thompson, the No. 92 of David Gilliland and the No. 96 of DJ Kennington. If no other non-charter teams enter, then all four of those teams will make the field.

The only team that didn’t have a driver listed was the No. 23 car from BK Racing.

The Daytona 500 is Feb. 18. Single-car qualifying is Sunday and the qualifying races are Feb. 15.

Click here for preliminary entry list for Daytona 500

Social Roundup: NASCAR teams head south to Daytona

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2018, 4:19 PM EST
We are now less than 48 hours away from NASCAR being back in action at Daytona International Speedway.

With racing so close, teams are on their way to Daytona International Speedway. For the last 24 hours haulers have been departing race shops across the Charlotte, North Carolina, area to make the nearly 480-mile trek south.

Here’s some of the sights and sounds of those haulers beginning their trips.

NASCAR’s Pinty’s champion Alex Labbé to compete full-time in Xfinity

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Alex Labbé, the defending champion of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada, will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series this season.

The native of St. Albert, Quebec, will drive a Can-Am sponsored car owned by DGM Racing, which is operated by fellow Canadian Mario Gosselin.

The news was first reported by Le Journal de Montreal.

Can-Am sponsored Labbé in NASCAR’s Canadian series, where he drove for GoFas Racing and won six races the last two seasons, including five in his championship campaign. He earned 11 top fives and 12 top 10s last season.

Labbé, 24, has three Xfinity starts since 2016, all coming in a car owned by Gosselin. His best finish was 23rd in the fall 2016 race at Phoenix.

He will race at Daytona International Speedway for the first time when the series opens there on Feb. 17.

Labbé took part in an ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona in January to gain experience on the track.

The team’s cars will be built by Richard Childress Racing and prepared by Gosselin at a shop in Lake Wales, Florida.

