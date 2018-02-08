Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Social Roundup: NASCAR teams head south to Daytona

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2018, 4:19 PM EST
We are now less than 48 hours away from NASCAR being back in action at Daytona International Speedway.

With racing so close, teams are on their way to Daytona International Speedway. For the last 24 hours haulers have been departing race shops across the Charlotte, North Carolina, area to make the nearly 480-mile trek south.

Here’s some of the sights and sounds of those haulers beginning their trips.

40 cars on preliminary entry list for Daytona 500

By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2018, 6:13 PM EST
The preliminary entry list for the Daytona 500 has 40 cars and 39 drivers listed.

The entry list, released Thursday, includes the 36 charter teams and four non-charter teams.

Teams without a charter are the No. 62 of Brendan Gaughan, the No. 66 of Mark Thompson, the No. 92 of David Gilliland and the No. 96 of DJ Kennington. If no other non-charter teams enter, then all four of those teams will make the field.

The only team that didn’t have a driver listed was the No. 23 car from BK Racing.

The Daytona 500 is Feb. 18. Single-car qualifying is Sunday and the qualifying races are Feb. 15.

Click here for preliminary entry list for Daytona 500

NASCAR’s Pinty’s champion Alex Labbé to compete full-time in Xfinity

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2018, 1:53 PM EST
Alex Labbé, the defending champion of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada, will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series this season.

The native of St. Albert, Quebec, will drive a Can-Am sponsored car owned by DGM Racing, which is operated by fellow Canadian Mario Gosselin.

The news was first reported by Le Journal de Montreal.

Can-Am sponsored Labbé in NASCAR’s Canadian series, where he drove for GoFas Racing and won six races the last two seasons, including five in his championship campaign. He earned 11 top fives and 12 top 10s last season.

Labbé, 24, has three Xfinity starts since 2016, all coming in a car owned by Gosselin. His best finish was 23rd in the fall 2016 race at Phoenix.

He will race at Daytona International Speedway for the first time when the series opens there on Feb. 17.

Labbé took part in an ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona in January to gain experience on the track.

The team’s cars will be built by Richard Childress Racing and prepared by Gosselin at a shop in Lake Wales, Florida.

David Hyatt named president of Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Former Motor Racing Network president and executive producer David Hyatt has been named the new president of Iowa Speedway, the track announced Thursday.

Hyatt replaces Jimmy Small, who will transition out of the position over the next several weeks.

“I am honored to join the Iowa Speedway team and build upon the momentum this talented group of people have established,” Hyatt said in a press release. “There is a great passion for motorsports in Iowa and we will continue fueling that passion while showcasing The Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”

David Hyatt (Linkedin)

Small has accepted a new position at NASCAR as senior director of International Business Development out of NASCAR’s Los Angeles office.

Small worked for NASCAR for nearly 10 years and was the youngest president of a major racing facility in the United States.

“David’s unique skill set and his impressive career at MRN make him the perfect choice as my successor,” Small said in a press release. “He is a seasoned NASCAR executive with an impeccable reputation in the industry and is well positioned to lead Iowa Speedway into the future.”

The .875 mile-track in Newton, Iowa, hosts two Xfinity Series race and one Camping World Truck Series race each year. It began holding races for the two national NASCAR series in 2009.

Austin Cindric competing full-time in Xfinity with Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske

By Daniel McFadinFeb 8, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
Austin Cindric‘s rookie season in the Xfinity Series will be spent racing for both Roush Fenway Racing and Team Penske.

The former driver for Brad Keselowski Racing in the Camping World Truck Series will drive the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing in nine races, including the Feb. 17 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric is splitting time in the No. 60 with Ty Majeski and Chase Briscoe.

He will be with Roush for four of the first five races of the season.

For the remaining 24 races he will drive the No. 12 or No. 22 for Team Penske. His first race with Penske will be the Feb. 24 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 12, the team announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old driver is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric.

In the races Cindric will drive the No. 12, he will work with crew chief Matt Swiderski.

MORE: Austin Cindric among NASCAR drivers who competes in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Swiderski joined Team Penske after working on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 car in the Xfinity Series last year.

Prior to that, he was the head of vehicle performance at RCR for three seasons after serving as race engineer for RCR teams in both the Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“Just the experience of making the final four last season and getting to race for the Truck Series championship at Homestead for BKR was truly special for me, but has made me determined to find a way to try and get in that position again,” said Cindric in a press release. “Now to have the opportunity to run for a driver’s championship this year in the Xfinity Series with both Team Penske and Roush Fenway Racing is a dream come true.

“I know there’s a lot left for me to learn. That being said, it puts the ball in my court because I have such an incredible and unique opportunity in front of me to be surrounded by the experience of two very successful organizations and that is all a driver can ask for. Much like last season, I feel like it may take a little time to adjust, but I’m eager to get started on that journey. I just can’t thank Roger Penske, Jack Roush and everyone with Ford Performance enough for this opportunity.”

Cindric made his Xfinity debut last year at Road America in the No. 22, where he started from the pole and finished 16th.

He has one Truck Series win in 29 starts, coming at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park last season.

