NASCAR announces stage lengths for Cup, Xfinity & Truck races

NASCAR revealed stage lengths Wednesday for its Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck races in 2018.
Cup stage lengths will remain consistent with 2017 lengths, the sanctioning body stated. The race and stage lengths for the road course race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be announced at a later date.
NASCAR is adjusting the stage lengths in the Xfinity Series for races at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway) and Dover International Speedway. At both Phoenix races, the stages will end at Lap 45 and Lap 90. The race ends on Lap 200. For the Dover events, the stages will end on Lap 45 and 90 and the race will end on Lap 200.
In the Truck Series, both Las Vegas races are scheduled for 134 laps. The stages are set to end at Lap 40 and Lap 80.
“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, in a statement. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”
Here are the stage lengths for 2018:
|2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|325
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|ISM Raceway
|75
|150
|312
|Auto Club Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|334
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Richmond Raceway
|100
|200
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway
|55
|110
|188
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|400
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Stage 1 – 100, Stage 2 – 200,
Stage 3 – 300, Final Stage – 400
|Pocono Raceway
|50
|100
|160
|Michigan International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Sonoma Raceway
|25
|50
|110
|Chicagoland Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Daytona International Speedway 2
|40
|80
|160
|Kentucky Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|150
|301
|Pocono Raceway
|50
|100
|160
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|90
|Michigan International Speedway 2
|60
|120
|200
|Bristol Motor Speedway 2
|125
|250
|500
|Darlington Raceway
|100
|200
|367
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|50
|100
|160
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|80
|160
|267
|Richmond Raceway 2
|100
|200
|400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway 2
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dover International Speedway 2
|120
|240
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway 2
|55
|110
|188
|Kansas Speedway 2
|80
|160
|267
|Martinsville Speedway 2
|130
|260
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway 2
|85
|170
|334
|ISM Raceway 2
|75
|150
|312
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|20
|40
|100
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|130
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|134
|Martinsville Speedway
|70
|140
|250
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Kansas Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|134
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Iowa Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|35
|70
|160
|Chicagoland Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Kentucky Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Eldora Speedway
|40
|90
|150
|Pocono Raceway
|15
|30
|60
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|200
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|20
|40
|64
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|40
|80
|134
|Talladega Superspeedway
|20
|40
|94
|Martinsville Speedway 2
|50
|100
|200
|Texas Motor Speedway 2
|35
|70
|147
|ISM Raceway
|40
|80
|150
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|40
|80
|134