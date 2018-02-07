Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
17 cars entered for Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona

By Dustin LongFeb 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
NASCAR released the entry list for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash and it features 17 drivers. Twenty drivers were eligible but Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Danica Patrick will not be competing.

The field includes Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who have each won the event three times, most among active drivers. Other former Clash winners in the field are Jimmie Johnson (2005 winner), Kurt Busch (2011), Kyle Busch (2012) and Joey Logano (2017).

Daytona Clash Entry List

NASCAR announces stage lengths for Cup, Xfinity & Truck races

By Dustin LongFeb 7, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
NASCAR revealed stage lengths Wednesday for its Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck races in 2018.

Cup stage lengths will remain consistent with 2017 lengths, the sanctioning body stated. The race and stage lengths for the road course race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR is adjusting the stage lengths in the Xfinity Series for races at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway) and Dover International Speedway. At both Phoenix races, the stages will end at Lap 45 and Lap 90. The race ends on Lap 200. For the Dover events, the stages will end on Lap 45 and 90 and the race will end on Lap 200.

In the Truck Series, both Las Vegas races are scheduled for 134 laps. The stages are set to end at Lap 40 and Lap 80.

“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, in a statement. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”

Here are the stage lengths for 2018:

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 60 120 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway 85 170 325
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267
ISM Raceway 75 150 312
Auto Club Speedway 60 120 200
Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500
Texas Motor Speedway 85 170 334
Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500
Richmond Raceway 100 200 400
Talladega Superspeedway 55 110 188
Dover International Speedway 120 240 400
Kansas Speedway 80 160 267
Charlotte Motor Speedway Stage 1 – 100, Stage 2 – 200,

Stage 3 – 300, Final Stage – 400
Pocono Raceway 50 100 160
Michigan International Speedway 60 120 200
Sonoma Raceway 25 50 110
Chicagoland Speedway 80 160 267
Daytona International Speedway 2 40 80 160
Kentucky Speedway 80 160 267
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 150 301
Pocono Raceway 50 100 160
Watkins Glen International 20 40 90
Michigan International Speedway 2 60 120 200
Bristol Motor Speedway 2 125 250 500
Darlington Raceway 100 200 367
Indianapolis Motor Speedway 50 100 160
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 80 160 267
Richmond Raceway 2 100 200 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway 2 TBD TBD TBD
Dover International Speedway 2 120 240 400
Talladega Superspeedway 2 55 110 188
Kansas Speedway 2 80 160 267
Martinsville Speedway 2 130 260 500
Texas Motor Speedway 2 85 170 334
ISM Raceway 2 75 150 312
Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267
2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
ISM Raceway 45 90 200
Auto Club Speedway 35 70 150
Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Richmond Raceway 75 150 250
Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Pocono Raceway 25 50 100
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125
Iowa Speedway 60 120 250
Chicagoland Speedway 45 90 200
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 100
Kentucky Speedway 45 90 200
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Iowa Speedway 60 120 250
Watkins Glen International 20 40 82
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 20 40 75
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Road America 10 20 45
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Indianapolis Motor Speedway 30 60 100
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 45 90 200
Richmond International Raceway 75 150 250
Charlotte Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Kansas Speedway 45 90 200
Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
ISM Raceway 2 45 90 200
Homestead-Miami Speedway 45 90 200

 

 

 

2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 20 40 100
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 130
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 40 80 134
Martinsville Speedway 70 140 250
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Kansas Speedway 40 80 167
Charlotte Motor Speedway 40 80 134
Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167
Iowa Speedway 60 120 200
Gateway Motorsports Park 35 70 160
Chicagoland Speedway 35 70 150
Kentucky Speedway 35 70 150
Eldora Speedway 40 90 150
Pocono Raceway 15 30 60
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 100
Bristol Motor Speedway 55 110 200
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 20 40 64
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 40 80 134
Talladega Superspeedway 20 40 94
Martinsville Speedway 2 50 100 200
Texas Motor Speedway 2 35 70 147
ISM Raceway 40 80 150
Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 134

Podcast: A new outlook on family for crew chief Darian Grubb and his team

By Nate RyanFeb 7, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
After he won the championship in 2011 with Tony Stewart, Darian Grubb believed he probably would be off the road by 40 to spend more time with family.

But it’s family time that partly has Grubb, 42, returning to being a full-time crew chief for the first time in three years.

Grubb, who is separated and managing custody of two young children, talked about moving from a Hendrick Motorsports executive position to crew chief for rookie William Byron on the latest NASCAR on NBC podcast.

“Actually now at this point in my life, it’s actually given me more time with my kids,” Grubb said of the move. “Before with the management job I was in, I was pretty much doing seven days a week. I was still traveling full time, coming in and running meetings on Mondays and Thursdays. It was all about when I could steal time with my kids as best I could.

“Now at least with the crew chiefing, I can hopefully take off Monday and Thursday with a normal travel day and spend time with them more. Take them to school, drop them off, pick them up. Just the normal dad things and spend time with them and still bring them to the racetrack quite a bit if I can the way the school schedule and things work out.

“For me, it’s actually a good time for me to be able to do that and go back to crew chiefing. It’s all my kids have ever known. (At) 7 weeks old, Gavin was on the road, and (at) 4 weeks old, Gabriella was on the road. This is the stability for them, stability for me.”

Grubb, who had a trial run for his return as Kasey Kahne’s crew chief in the final nine races last year, also is planning to spend less time at the shop during the week.

“Even if I’m home, I’m still working,” he said. “I’ll have my computer up and sending emails. Luckily now with the digital age we can keep up with things just not physically in the office. The more that I’m (at the shop), the more I get drug into meetings. I can actually be more productive to be home and spending time with kids. Having Gavin sit down and do homework while I’m cleaning up emails. It works out really well for me.”

Grubb is hoping it also sets an example for his team members, whose youthful makeup mirrors its 20-year-old driver.

“They see what you do with your family life and your kids, and they feed off that,” he said. If your kid’s got a recital or something they’re doing on a Tuesday afternoon, you better not miss it.

“There’s nothing I’m going to tell you that you have to get done on the push-up rig or the seven-post or anything else that’s more important than that. So as long as your workload is covered and you have the next engineer coming behind you who is smart enough to take care of that, leave at 3 o’clock and be at your kids’ recital. That’s more important in life than being here and getting that done. If you’re not training that next guy in charge to be able to do that, then you’re never going to move on.”

A veteran of 23 Cup victories, Grubb also was driven to return to being a crew chief because “the drive is still there … seeing William come in with new fire, a breath of fresh air and a whole new start.”

Byron made his debut in a Cup car during a test last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, posting some of the fastest laps in each session. The initial goal is finishing in the top 10, but Grubb believes the reigning Xfinity Series champion can win and make the playoffs as a rookie.

“He adapts very quickly,” Grubb said of Byron. “He did an incredible job the entire test. He’s a data-driven individual; he really wanted to see how he compared to Kyle Larson. He was able to adapt his style to others to see if he was better.”

On the podcast, Grubb also discusses:

–His memory of winning in his debut, the 2006 Daytona 500 with Jimmie Johnson;

–The bittersweet run to the championship with Stewart;

–The new inspection process;

–Hendrick Motorsports’ recent competition overhaul.

Click on the embed above to hear the podcast or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts.

 

Hattori Racing hires Brett Moffitt to drive No. 16 Truck

By Dustin LongFeb 7, 2018, 2:51 PM EST
Brett Moffitt, the 2015 Cup rookie of the year, will drive for Hattori Racing in the Camping World Truck Series this season. He replaces Ryan Truex, who moved to the Xfinity Series to drive for Kaulig Racing.

Moffitt will be reunited with crew chief Scott Zipadelli. They worked together for six Truck races in 2016 at Red Horse Racing. Moffitt scored his first career Truck win at Michigan with Zipadelli as crew chief. Moffitt drove one Truck race for Hattori Racing in 2013.

“This is an awesome opportunity for me to reunite with Shige Hattori and get back into a position to win races,” Moffitt said in a team release. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with so many familiar faces. I believe the people in place at HRE are the right group for us to find a lot of success.

“Working with (Zipadelli) again makes this opportunity even better. We had a great stretch together a couple years ago, especially winning at Michigan. Hopefully we can do that again, because Zippy, Shige, and everyone at HRE have built an impressive program over the last two years.”

ThorSport Racing adds Myatt Snider to its Truck Series driver lineup

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 7, 2018, 1:09 PM EST
ThorSport Racing announced Wednesday it has signed Myatt Snider to drive the No. 13 Liberty Tax Ford F-150 in the 2018 Camping World Truck Series.

“To be a part of a team with a winning pedigree like Duke and Rhonda [Thorson] have built over the years is an absolute blessing,” Snider said in a media release. “After getting to know the organization over the past month, I’m even more excited to get to Daytona, and to join Thorsport in 2018.”

Even though he’s only 23 years old, Snider has a lengthy racing resume. He comes to ThorSport having previously raced in NASCAR’s Whelen All-American Series, the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour, the ARCA Racing Series and part-time previously in the Camping World Truck Series.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native has amassed two wins, 13 top-five, 26 top-10 finishes and three pole positions across those series, including winning his debut race in the ARCA series at Toledo (Ohio) speedway in 2016.

Snider rounds out ThorSport’s four-driver lineup, joining two-time series champion Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger.

ThorSport recently changed from a long-time affiliation with Toyota to Ford for all four of its trucks.

“I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates, as there is a lot of knowledge to tap into going into my rookie season,” Snider said. “Switching to a new manufacturer, it seems things have come full-circle, with Ford being a part of some of the biggest highlights in my racing career, including my ARCA win at Toledo.”

ThorSport Racing GM David Pepper said of Snider: “He is an exceptional young man and talented driver. With him, I feel we’ve really rounded out our four-truck lineup and this, to me is the strongest driver lineup we’ve ever had. We’re going to be very competitive this season, starting with Daytona.”

Snider makes his ThorSport debut on February 16 in the Truck Series’ season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway.