SherryStrong.org

Sherry Pollex completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
Sherry Pollex announced on Twitter that she has completed chemotherapy treatments for her recurrence of ovarian cancer.

The long-time girlfriend of 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. tweeted from the hospital following her last treatment.

Pollex had been cancer free for over a year following her initial fight with Stage III ovarian cancer. That fight, which began in August 2014, ended in January 2016. The cancer returned over the summer.

Pollex missed two of Truex’s wins in 2017 due to her treatments. She was absent in July at Kentucky Speedway due to surgery and missed the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway while she recovered from a chemo treatment.

Video: Dale Earnhardt Jr. dishes on Kyle Busch’s comments, Super Bowl

By Dustin LongFeb 6, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
Dale Earnhardt Jr., just back from his Super Bowl trip for NBC, taped his Dale Jr. Download podcast in front of NBC cameras, and you can watch some of the footage here.

To hear the entire podcast, go to the Dale Jr. Dirty Mo Download site.

Earnhardt, who will be heading to the Winter Olympics in South Korea soon for his next NBC assignment, had much to discuss about his trip to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, from the behind-the-scene stories of spending a day doing various outdoor activities with Rutledge Wood to having Jimmy Fallon bless his baby.

As it was Earnhardt’s first podcast of the year, he also delved into NASCAR issues and discussed the recent comments by Kyle Busch and other drivers about how NASCAR markets its competitors.

Check out Earnhardt’s podcast for much more. Check out the videos above and below for Earnhardt’s stories and takes on NASCAR happenings.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France upbeat Monster Energy will remain beyond 2018

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 6, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
NASCAR Chairman Brian France expressed optimism Tuesday that Monster Energy will remain as series sponsor after this season and said that the Cup Series could use one more manufacturer.

France made his comments on “SiriusXM Speedway” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Monster Energy, which completed its first year as series sponsor in 2017, was to have informed NASCAR by Dec. 31 if it would remain beyond the 2018 season. NASCAR President Brent Dewar said last month that the sanctioning body agreed to extend that deadline

“They have had a really good run with us, and we’ve had a good run with them, and my hope and feeling is that that’s going to continue,’’ France said Tuesday. “They’ve been good partners. They’re bringing a lot to the sport. They’ve got a lot on their plate and so do we. We’re working with them to make sure that we have as long an agreement as we can. I think we will. I think it’s working that good for everybody. I’m real pleased with it.’’

Asked by “SiriusXM Speedway” host Dave Moody if there is a deadline on when Monster Energy must inform NASCAR of its decision, France said:

“There’s always that, but we just look at our partners differently. We work though everything. Everything to us is long term, whatever that means in a given relationship. My sense is that it has really worked for everybody. It’s also new. They’ve only been here, my goodness, just completed the first year. They’re working out some things and that’s understandable. It’s all good, actually really good with those guys. Love those guys.’’

Last month, Rodney Sacks, chairman and chief executive officer of Monster Beverage Corp., said during an investor meeting that the company was “evaluating” its future with NASCAR.

Sacks was asked in that meeting about the return on its investments, including NASCAR.

“I think that we have been quite successful,’’ Sacks said. “I think we have got a lot more visibility, a lot more recognition for the brand through the NASCAR sponsorship. It’s very extensive. It’s on TV. It’s appearing on the talk shows. We look at the metrics that the NASCAR folks give us and it certainly does seem to have been enhanced. Now to what degree, that we don’t know.

“Certainly we do believe we have been able to increase penetration but again it takes some time. I think we really started in NASCAR at the beginning of the year — very, very quick decision to go into NASCAR (and) it took us a little bit of time to get up to speed and get our activation going. We think we’ll see lot clearer benefits and more benefits coming from that relationship this year.’’

As for manufacturers, France said he felt there was room for one more in the Cup Series to join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

“There’s a lot of work going on on that. Clearly we believe that the sport could not only absorb but welcome another manufacturer. These are tricky things to do. They’re very difficult to pull off. We’re just going to work toward that goal. I believe over time we’re the best opportunity not only in North America, maybe the world in terms of motorsports. We’re going to be aggressive in talking to other manufacturers as we go down the road.’’

Why just one more manufacturer?

“I think there is a limit,’’ France told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “There’s only so many key teams that a manufacturer can get their hands on and that takes time,’’ he said. “They want to have good performance and the right team alignments. Most importantly, they want to align themselves to the right teams and sometimes the teams aren’t available to do that.

“Using the Toyota approach that they had, that took them a long time to be competitive. I think the next manufacturer would probably like to shorten that timeline a little bit and be more competitive quicker. We will get another manufacturer, but it’s one step at a time.’’

Kevin Harvick to compete in K&N West season opener

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Kevin Harvick will return to his hometown of Bakersfield, California, to compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season opener next month.

Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion, is set to make his second start in the series in the last year on March 15, Kern County Raceway Park announced Tuesday.

The track will host the K&N Pro Series West 175 presented by NAPA Auto Parts the Thursday before the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Kern County Raceway Park. (Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images)

It will be Harvick’s first race at the half-mile track in a NASCAR series.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who won the 1998 K&N West title, has claimed victory in his last two starts in the series. He won last July at Sonoma Raceway driving for Jerry Pitts.

Before that his last start and win was in 2007 at Iowa Speedway.

He has seven wins in the series.

Corey LaJoie, Cole Whitt to drive No. 72 for TriStar Motorsports in Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2018, 3:02 PM EST
TriStar Motorsports will field its No. 72 Chevrolet in the Cup Series again this year with Corey LaJoie and Cole Whitt sharing seat time in the car, the team announced Tuesday.

LaJoie, who drove for BK Racing last year, will be the primary driver. Whitt, who piloted the No. 72 full-time last season, has elected to scale back his schedule to shift his focus.

The team has leased a charter from Front Row Motorsports, ensuring the No. 72 a starting spot in all 36 points races.

LaJoie, 26, is the son of two-time Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie. He will drive the No. 72 in the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.  He enters the season with 34 Cup starts and a best finish of 11th in last year’s July race at Daytona.

“It’s such a great opportunity to work with TriStar Motorsports,” LaJoie said in a press release. “I hope to use the learning experiences from my 2017 rookie season and work hard for some great finishes this year. It’s my goal to continue building a successful team with (team owner) Bryan (Smith), while honoring the legacy his dad, Mark, left behind.”

Whitt, 26, has 148 Cup starts since 2011. Last year was his third full-time season in the series. His best finish last season was 12th in the Brickyard 400.

“I want to thank TriStar and the Smith family for allowing me to do something I feel is the right decision for me and my family,” Whitt said in a press release. “I am excited and a little nervous to say that I will be racing a limited schedule this year. I am looking forward to taking the next step in my life and trying to spend most of my time with my family. Stepping back from racing is a hard choice but I strongly believe this is the right path. TriStar has been an amazing blessing to me and my family and I look forward to what the future holds for both of us.”

The season will mark the team’s first full year since the death of former owner Mark Smith in July. His son Bryan Smith took over control of the team, which has competed in NASCAR since 1989.

“We are taking a different approach with our competitive platform for 2018 by utilizing two drivers,” Bryan Smith said in a press release. “It is an opportunity we feel is the best direction for this season and accommodates the goals of both drivers as well as the team. We are more than pleased with Cole’s efforts in 2017 and are extremely glad to have him back this season. He has been an integral part of our return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and we appreciate his contributions to our team. We are equally as pleased to add Corey to our driver roster. His attitude, desire and ability are a welcomed addition and we feel he will be a great fit. We feel both drivers embody the core elements of who we are as a team and are confident each will contribute to the betterment of our program.”

TriStar will announce sponsorship and its plans in the Xfinity Series at a later date.