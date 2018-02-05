Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR makes changes to Fantasy Game for 2018

By Dustin LongFeb 5, 2018, 11:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s Fantasy Racing Game will have new wrinkles for fans this season — including money.

Players no longer will have a salary cap when setting their lineup. Instead, drivers can be used only 10 times in the season. Players pick five drivers to start before each Cup race and can have a sixth driver in the “garage” that can be swapped in-race for any active driver before the final stage begins.

Game scoring follows NASCAR scoring and rewards points based on race results and finishing position in each stage. Players also can score bonus points by correctly picking the pole winner (five points), stage winner (10 points), winning manufacturer (10 points) and race-winning driver (30 points).

NASCAR Fantasy Live will run throughout the 26-week Cup regular season that culminates with the Sept. 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The overall points leader after that race will win $10,000.

Players can register at NASCAR.com/fantasy beginning today and set their driver rosters for the Daytona 500 when the entry list is announced.

 and on Facebook

 

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates calling his shot in the Super Bowl

Martin Truex Jr.
By Nate RyanFeb 5, 2018, 8:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. is on a championship roll.

Two months after winning the 2017 NASCAR Cup championship, the Furniture Row Racing driver celebrated Sunday night after his Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Truex already had been slated to attend his first Super Bowl as the reigning NASCAR champion, and the Minneapolis junket became an opportunity to cheer on his favorite team.

Raised about 60 miles from Philadelphia in Mayetta, N.J., Truex, 37, grew up as a long-suffering Eagles fan (which he discussed on a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast).

During an NBC Sports interview in May, he predicted Philadelphia would beat New England in the Super Bowl — four months before the NFL season began.

Attending his first Super Bowl as the reigning Cup champion, Truex stuck with the prediction during a pregame feature with Rutledge Wood, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

While taking a social media victory lap, Truex couldn’t resist rubbing it in with New England natives Joey Logano and Steve Letarte (who also attended the game).

Complete guide to 2018 Cup Series paint schemes

Darrell Wallace Jr.
By Daniel McFadinFeb 4, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The 2018 NASCAR Cup season is upon us.

Things will get underway next weekend with the Advance Auto Parts Clash and pole qualifying for the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

Most cars that will be in competition have new looks.

Here’s your look at all the released paint schemes so far for the upcoming season.

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jamie McMurray

Chip Ganassi Racing
Lionel Racing

Brad Keselowski

 

Source: Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

Austin Dillon

 

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

 

Kevin Harvick

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

Trevor Bayne

Roush Fenway Racing
Lionel Racing

Chase Elliott

Lionel Racing
NASCAR

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Denny Hamlin

Lionel Racing

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske
Team Penske
Lionel Racing

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing
Lionel Racing

Clint Bowyer

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Lionel Racing

Kyle Busch

Lionel Racing

Daniel Suarez

Lionel Racing

 

Lionel Racing

Erik Jones

Lionel Racing
NASCAR

Paul Menard

 

Lionel Racing

 

 

Joey Logano

Team Penske
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Lionel Racing
Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Newman

Richard Childress Racing
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Richard Childress Racing

Matt DiBenedetto

GoFas Racing

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

David Ragan

Kurt Busch

NASCAR

Kyle Larson

 

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Richard Petty Motorsports

AJ Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex Jr.

Getty Images
Lionel Racing

Alex Bowman

Nationwide

Kasey Kahne

Photo: Daniel McFadin
NASCAR

and on Facebook

Social Roundup: NASCAR drivers enjoy last weekend of offseason

Elliott Sadler
By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

It might have snuck up on you, but the roar of NASCAR will return to full intensity next weekend when the Cup Series holds the Advance Auto Parts Clash and Daytona 500 pole qualifying on Sunday

But even after a week of testing by teams at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, there’s still one weekend off before teams head to Daytona Beach, Florida.

We’ve collected social media posts showing how drivers are enjoying their last weekend before Speedway begins.

Some drivers, including Kyle Busch, are spending it racing in another series.

Jeremy Clements: Hawkeye system will keep big teams from doing ‘trick stuff’ to get ahead

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2018, 2:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jeremy Clements and his family owned Xfinity Series team been doing a lot of “running around” in the weeks leading up to the 2018 season.

Clements’ team has been “burning some gas” as they get their No. 51 Chevrolet compatible with NASCAR’s new Hawkeye inspection system, which will debut at Daytona International Speedway.

“Coming from a small team, going to that (Hawkeye system), we’ve been to that of course (at the NASCAR Research and Development Center),” Clements said Saturday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Front Stretch.” “Our cars all failed like first time, each time. We had to go back to the body guy. He had to take another swing at it and he got her fixed up. It’s definitely been tough at first to be honest. We don’t have any of that stuff.”

Ryan Newman said at the NASCAR Media tour that Richard Childress Racing spent $350,000 to install its own Hawkeye inspection rig at its shop in Welcome, North Carolina.

The process includes 17 cameras and eight projectors that will produce a 3D model of the car. That is then compared to the CAD model of the car to determine how far away it is from the tolerance.

Without anywhere near the kind of funding RCR enjoys, JRC has trekked to NASCAR’s R&D center to become familiar with the process.

MORE: Friday Five details new pit road rules

But unlike most teams, Clements’ isn’t based in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area and neither is their body specialist.

The team’s shop is based out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, a 75-mile trip one way from Charlotte. The specialist is near RCR’s shop, which is roughly an hour northeast of Charlotte.

“He’s up a good ways,” Clements said. “We’ve been running around a lot lately. My guys have been working a lot of hours and going back and forth. It’s been a problem for sure, but I think it’ll get better for sure. Too early to tell right now … It’s going to take it a few races to get all sorted out.”

When it is firmly established, Clements believes it will “level the playing field” for small teams like his, which earned its first NASCAR win last year at Road America and made the Xfinity playoffs.

“I don’t think they (big teams) can do all the trick stuff they were doing,” Clements said. “Now I’m sure they’ll figure out other ways to do other things, but that’s the name of the game.”

The new inspection process isn’t the only new element NASCAR has introduced that Clements’ team will have to adapt to.

NASCAR is limiting the number of pit crew members allowed over the wall during pits stops from six to five. It has also mandated the use of standardized pit guns over a guns created by teams.

Clements sees the standardized pit gun as significant move that will help his team.

“That’s good because that was getting kind out of hand,” said Clements, who estimated the team must pay $300 to rent a gun. “Only drawback to that is just, I hate to say it, but the money we got to spend for that.

“We’re trying not trying to spend in every direction, but that’s the only negative to that part. But I like that the guns are supposed to be all equal because they were definitely getting out of hand.”

 and on Facebook