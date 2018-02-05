Josh Bilicki to run second car for JP Motorsports in Xfinity Series

Josh Bilicki announced Monday that he’ll drive a second car for JP Motorsports this season in the Xfinity Series, piloting the No. 45 car. JP Motorsports, a team owned by Phyllis and Jerry Hattaway, will have Stephen Leicht drive the team’s No. 55 car in the Xfinity Series this year.
The 22-year-old Bilicki has made nine career Xfinity starts, including six last season. His best finish last year was 12th at Road America for B.J. McLeod.
“I’m ecstatic to announce a full season effort in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JP Motorsports in the #45 Prevagen Toyota Camry,” Bilicki in a statement. “I have gained a lot of valuable experience over the past two years by racing at different tracks and with different teams, but it will be nice to show up to every race this year with the same team. I come from a road course racing background, so there are still several NASCAR tracks that I have yet to race. It feels great to have the business side of things done before the season starts, so now I can focus solely on driving. It will be a year full of learning, but we have good equipment and cars and will be competitive from the start.”
An odd occurrence in recent years between the Super Bowl and NASCAR could provide a clue as to who wins this year’s Cup title.
Each of the past three times the New England Patriots appeared in the Super Bowl — win or lose — NASCAR crowned a first-time champion that season. Although New England lost Sunday’s Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, if form follows, NASCAR will crown a first-time champion this season.
Consider:
In 2017, the Patriots won the Super Bowl and Martin Truex Jr. won his first Cup title.
In 2015, the Patriots won the Super Bowl and Kyle Busch won his first Cup title.
In 2012, the Patriots played in the Super Bowl (losing to the New York Giants) and Brad Keselowski won his first Cup title.
Compare New England’s Super Bowl appearances in NASCAR’s playoff era (since 2004). In four of the previous six times the Patriots were in the Super Bowl, NASCAR crowned a first-time champ. The other time it happened was in 2004 with Kurt Busch.
Of course, it didn’t work out twice. In 2005, the Patriots won the Super Bowl and Tony Stewart won his second Cup title that year. In 2008, Patriots lost in the Super Bowl to the Giants and Jimmie Johnson won his third consecutive title.
Still four of six times in NASCAR’s playoff era, when the Patriots played in the Super Bowl, NASCAR crowned a first-time champion, provides hope for some drivers searching for their first Cup crown, including Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano.
NASCAR’s Fantasy Racing Game will have new wrinkles for fans this season — including money.
Players no longer will have a salary cap when setting their lineup. Instead, drivers can be used only 10 times in the season. Players pick five drivers to start before each Cup race and can have a sixth driver in the “garage” that can be swapped in-race for any active driver before the final stage begins.
Game scoring follows NASCAR scoring and rewards points based on race results and finishing position in each stage. Players also can score bonus points by correctly picking the pole winner (five points), stage winner (10 points), winning manufacturer (10 points) and race-winning driver (30 points).
NASCAR Fantasy Live will run throughout the 26-week Cup regular season that culminates with the Sept. 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The overall points leader after that race will win $10,000.
Players can register at NASCAR.com/fantasy beginning today and set their driver rosters for the Daytona 500 when the entry list is announced.
Two months after winning the 2017 NASCAR Cup championship, the Furniture Row Racing driver celebrated Sunday night after his Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Truex already had been slated to attend his first Super Bowl as the reigning NASCAR champion, and the Minneapolis junket became an opportunity to cheer on his favorite team.