Getty Images

Stewart Friesen will compete full-time in Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Halmar Friesen Racing intends to compete full-time in the Camping World Truck Series this season, the team announced Friday.

The team fields the No. 52 Chevrolet driven by Stewart Friesen.

Friesen started 19 of the series’ 23 races in 2017. It failed to qualify for two races and did not enter two others as it transitioned into a technical alliance with GMS Racing.

The team, which began competing in the Truck Series in 2016, will continue in the technical alliance that was announced last August. HFR was previously in an alliance with Tommy Baldwin Racing.

“I am excited to get back to work this season with the team,” Friesen said in a press released. “We are well prepared and have the people and equipment to give us the ability to win on any given weekend and contend for the championship. Trip and the crew are some of the hardest working, most dedicated people I’ve ever worked with. They gave me a successful rookie season and I’m confident 2018 will be even better.”

Friesen, a native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, earned two top fives and five top 10s last season.

His top fives came at Eldora and the fall race at New Hampshire. He earned his first-career pole at Eldora and went on to finish second.

In the last seven races of the year, Friesen finished in the top seven four times.

Jeremy Clements: Hawkeye system will keep big teams from doing ‘trick stuff’ to get ahead

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2018, 2:06 PM EST
Jeremy Clements and his family owned Xfinity Series team been doing a lot of “running around” in the weeks leading up to the 2018 season.

Clements’ team has been “burning some gas” as they get their No. 51 Chevrolet compatible with NASCAR’s new Hawkeye inspection system, which will debut at Daytona International Speedway.

“Coming from a small team, going to that (Hawkeye system), we’ve been to that of course (at the NASCAR Research and Development Center),” Clements said Saturday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Front Stretch.” “Our cars all failed like first time, each time. We had to go back to the body guy. He had to take another swing at it and he got her fixed up. It’s definitely been tough at first to be honest. We don’t have any of that stuff.”

Ryan Newman said at the NASCAR Media tour that Richard Childress Racing spent $350,000 to install its own Hawkeye inspection rig at its shop in Welcome, North Carolina.

The process includes 17 cameras and eight projectors that will produce a 3D model of the car. That is then compared to the CAD model of the car to determine how far away it is from the tolerance.

Without anywhere near the kind of funding RCR enjoys, JRC has trekked to NASCAR’s R&D center to become familiar with the process.

MORE: Friday Five details new pit road rules

But unlike most teams, Clements’ isn’t based in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area and neither is their body specialist.

The team’s shop is based out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, a 75-mile trip one way from Charlotte. The specialist is near RCR’s shop, which is roughly an hour northeast of Charlotte.

“He’s up a good ways,” Clements said. “We’ve been running around a lot lately. My guys have been working a lot of hours and going back and forth. It’s been a problem for sure, but I think it’ll get better for sure. Too early to tell right now … It’s going to take it a few races to get all sorted out.”

When it is firmly established, Clements believes it will “level the playing field” for small teams like his, which earned its first NASCAR win last year at Road America and made the Xfinity playoffs.

“I don’t think they (big teams) can do all the trick stuff they were doing,” Clements said. “Now I’m sure they’ll figure out other ways to do other things, but that’s the name of the game.”

The new inspection process isn’t the only new element NASCAR has introduced that Clements’ team will have to adapt to.

NASCAR is limiting the number of pit crew members allowed over the wall during pits stops from six to five. It has also mandated the use of standardized pit guns over a guns created by teams.

Clements sees the standardized pit gun as significant move that will help his team.

“That’s good because that was getting kind out of hand,” said Clements, who estimated the team must pay $300 to rent a gun. “Only drawback to that is just, I hate to say it, but the money we got to spend for that.

“We’re trying not trying to spend in every direction, but that’s the only negative to that part. But I like that the guns are supposed to be all equal because they were definitely getting out of hand.”

Term ‘Encumbered finish’ becomes a phrase of the past to NASCAR

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
NASCAR issued a rules bulletin Friday and the phrase “encumbered finish” was crossed off in a section on penalties, marking the end of a word that was reviled by fans and many in the sport.

Before celebrating too much, understand that while the term might not be used, the penalty will remain. Section 12.5.2.6.2 notes that should a team receive an L1 of L2 penalty during the race or after it, they still face the fact that the finish will not count toward playoff eligibility, playoff points, advancement in the playoffs and determining the champion and other three finishers among the final four drivers in the title race.

In a sign of how hard it is to let go, the phrase “encumbered finish” still remains in multiple areas of Section 17 of the rule book (Points and Point Funds) when referencing that particular penalty.

Among a few other notes from the rules bulletin:

If a wheel is improperly installed and comes off after exiting the team’s assigned pit stall, the crew chief, tire changer responsible and jack man each will be suspended four races. Adding the jack man to those suspended for such a violation is new.

All L1 and L2 penalties discovered in pre-race may consist of a points deduction, and/or suspension of the crew chief and/or other team members, and/or fines. NASCAR may issue a points deduction less than the minimum outlined in the Minimum Penalty Options Chart.

Any engine that starts a race and completes 25 percent of the laps, or at NASCAR’s discretion, will qualify as a sealed engine for its next use. If a short block sealed engine is found to have any rule infractions when it is inspected, any resulting penalties will be imposed against every team that competed with that same short block sealed engine. If the same team used the short block sealed engine for multiple events, the penalty will be applied to each event separately.

If an individual or a team wishes to appeal an L1, L2, Safety or Member Conduct Penalty, they must make a written request for a hearing to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel within three business days of the penalty notice being issued. Previously, individuals and teams had to make a written request within 10 business days.

If a team member is ejected from an event, that position on the roster cannot be filled for that event.

If a car does not pass the rear wheel steer inspection after qualifying, the car’s time is disallowed. If a car does not pass the rear wheel steer after the race, the L1 penalty is a $65,000 fine, loss of 35 driver and owner points and a three-race suspension for the crew chief. Rear wheel steer will be among the areas examined by the new Hawkeye inspection system.

No Goodyear tire tests are scheduled this year for the Xfinity Series.

Cup teams will have a new right-side tire at Las Vegas, Bristol and Talladega in the first third of the season. Cup teams will have a new left-side tire at Auto Club Speedway, Texas, Kansas, Charlotte and Pocono in the first third of the season.

Rookie William Byron ready for new challenges in Cup

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
The debate on promoting NASCAR’s young drivers and its veterans?

Rookie William Byron would be in the center of that but for all the talk he notes something most should keep in mind when debating this topic:

“We’re ultimately going to have to prove ourselves on the race track and do the things that we’re capable of,’’ he said.

Byron enters this season as among the most fascinating stories in Cup. A  20-year-old who learned to race on a computer, he comes off his Xfinity championship season to drive for one of the sport’s top teams and take over the iconic No. 24 car.

“It’s definitely going to be a big challenge,’’ Byron said. “There are a lot of new things that I have to think about and approach differently, but I think this year is going to be a really good year for us. We have a great team, and I feel like everyone at Hendrick is ready to get to the race track. There’s a lot of excitement and new things that we’re approaching.”

Byron joins a youthful Hendrick Motorsports lineup of Chase Elliott (22 years old) and Alex Bowman (24) that will be paired with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson (42).

“This is really a dream come true to be part of the Cup series and be with a great race team that has a chance to win,’’ Byron said. “I think, for us, we’re going to try to win races. We have all the resources and tools to do that and we’re trying to focus those in the right areas to make sure we’re ready for the season.”

Byron looks to become the first rookie since Chris Buescher in 2016 to win a Cup race. Byron will be paired with crew chief Darian Grubb, who won the 2011 championship with Tony Stewart.

“He’s been with a lot of different drivers and has won with every one of them,’’ Byron said of Grubb. “You don’t find people like that very often, and I feel like he’s an asset to our organization. “I feel he’s pretty aggressive with how he approaches the weekend, and you want somebody like that.”

Byron got off to a good start at this week’s Las Vegas test, his first time in the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Byron was fifth on the speed chart on the final day after pacing the morning session.

Byron also is getting help from Jeff Gordon, who has talked with the youngster throughout the offseason.

“When you have guys like Jeff or Jimmie (Johnson) behind the scenes helping you become a better driver, you can’t ask for much more as a rookie,’’ Byron said. “I think I have all the chances to do it and I have all the resources I need.”

Johnson admits the young group, including Byron, is making an impact on him.

I’m excited for a fresh perspective,’’ Johnson said. “I find myself going in a cycle of looking what worked in different years, from a driver’s standpoint, there’s only a few things we can do to really be prepared.

“In talking with William, just as an example, he thinks that driving an RC car, seeing it from a different perspective, working on your hand-eye coordination from that vantage point is helpful. Hell, I’ve never thought of that. I haven’t driven an RC car since I was his age. It’s just a different way to look at things.

“I don’t know which ones are going to work for me, but it’s nice to have these different options around. I’ve kind of been through my bag of tricks year after year. Definitely excited to look at some new ideas.’’

 and on Facebook