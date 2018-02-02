Starting lineup for Advance Auto Parts Clash to be set by blind draw

The starting lineup for the Feb. 11 Advance Auto Parts Clash will be set by a blind draw Feb 10 in the UNOH Fanzone at Daytona International Speedway.
The field will be set by crew chiefs, assisted by young fans, taking part in the blind draw. The draw is part of the “Speedweeks Premiere at Daytona” fan event that will include autograph sessions with Cup drivers and drivers competing against fans in the NASCAR Heat 2 game, among other activities. The event will be held after that day’s ARCA race.
Joey Logano won last year’s Clash, a 75-lap non-points race.
Drivers eligible for the Clash are:
Ryan Blaney
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Austin Dillon
Chase Elliott
Denny Hamlin
Kevin Harvick
Jimmie Johnson
Erik Jones
Kasey Kahne
Brad Keselowski
Kyle Larson
Joey Logano
Jamie McMurray
Ryan Newman
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Martin Truex Jr.
Note: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick are all eligible for the event but will not participate.
Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports have aligned for Justin Marks to drive the No. 51 car in the Daytona 500.
Marks is guaranteed a starting spot because Rick Ware Racing has a charter, which is leased from Richard Petty Motorsports. Marks will drive a Chevrolet Camaro and be powered by ECR engines with sponsors Harry’s Shaving Products and Katerra on the car.
“Racing in the Daytona 500 is a dream come true,” Marks said in a statement from the team. “The team has taken a dramatic step forward for 2018 and I think we’re going to have some real good equipment for this year’s 500. Going down there in the race, without the drama of having to qualify, is going to relieve a lot of pressure and we can focus on our race car’s handling and race ability so were fully prepared for the event. Additionally, it’s awesome to welcome a new company, Harry’s, to NASCAR. The car looks great, they’re excited, and it’s going to be fun to introduce NASCAR fans to a new way of shaving.”
This will be Marks’ fourth career Cup start and first in the 500. He has one victory in the Xfinity Series in 32 career starts. Marks is competing fulltime in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Michael Shank Racing. He told “Tradin Paint” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he was looking at running Cup road course races this year.
Danica Patrick unveiled the green Go Daddy car that she’ll drive in the Feb. 18 Daytona 500, the first half of what is being called the Danica Double.
The Daytona 500 will be her final Cup event. She will end her racing career driving in May’s Indianapolis 500.
Patrick’s Cup car will sport the familiar green at Daytona International Speedway. A couple of changes from her earlier Go Daddy green cars in NASCAR is that this car will have a white numeral on the door and Go Daddy will be in black letters on the hood.
Patrick will drive for Premium Motorsports in the Daytona 500. It will be her seventh Daytona 500 start. She won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500 and her best finish in the race was eighth that year.
Joe Gibbs Racing has hired former Cup crew chief Bootie Barker to lead its ARCA program and work with driver Riley Herbst, who finished fifth in the standings last year as a rookie.
“This is an incredible opportunity for me and I am incredibly grateful to join the team here at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Barker said in a statement from the team. “I am just getting to know Riley and from what I can tell, he is a great kid with an unlimited amount of potential. We obviously want to win the championship this year, but we have a goal of improving each and every day.”
Barker had been with Germain Racing from the second half of the 2009 season to last year. Among the drivers he worked with were Casey Mears and Ty Dillon. Barker first was a Cup crew chief in 2003 with Dave Blaney.
“I am super excited to have “Bootie” Barker come on board with the No. 18 team this year,” Herbst said in a statement from the team. “He is going to bring a tremendous amount of experience that this team can use to assist our program. It is amazing to see what he has accomplished over his career and I am thrilled to work alongside of him. Heading into my second year, I believe that we will be competing for the ARCA Series title in 2018.”
Joe Gibbs Racing stated that Shannon Rursch, who had been Herbst’s crew chief last year, will transition to a new role as its ARCA/Development Program Advisor. He will work alongside Herbst and Barker on the ARCA program and also work with JGR development driver Ty Gibbs.
NASCAR will provide its teams with more data in real time this season, giving them access to publicly available steering, brake, throttle and RPM information as well as live Loop Data for the first time.
The information will be provided for every driver on every lap of every session on track.
The steering, brake, throttle and RPM information has been available through NASCAR.com’s RaceView application, which uses the information provided by the electronic control units used in the electronic fuel injection systems. Some teams have created labor-intensive programs that scraped the data from RaceView, so NASCAR decided to save time and effort for teams by directly providing the information.
No other engine data will be released. The ECU can record 200 channels of information (of a possible 1,000 parameters). NASCAR assigns about 60 channels (including the steering, brake, throttle, and RPM), and teams can select another 140 channels to log through practices and races. Those channels will remain at the teams’ discretion and won’t be distributed by NASCAR.
NASCAR’s real-time data pipeline to teams this season also will include Loop Data, which was created in 2005 and has spawned numerous advanced statistical categories that have been available to the news media. The information was born out of a safety initiative that installed scoring loops around tracks after NASCAR ended the practice of racing to the caution flag in ‘03.
Previously, teams had been provided only lap speeds/times; now they will have speeds in sectors around the track marked by the scoring loops.
Teams still won’t be given Loop Data for the pits, where the scoring loops are installed to maintain a speed limit for safety. If a scoring loop in the pits were to fail during a race, teams theoretically could take advantage of that by speeding through that loop (particularly those whose pit stall is in that sector). NASCAR does provide teams with pit speeds after races.