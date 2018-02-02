Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for NASCAR

Rookie William Byron ready for new challenges in Cup

By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

The debate on promoting NASCAR’s young drivers and its veterans?

Rookie William Byron would be in the center of that but for all the talk he notes something most should keep in mind when debating this topic:

“We’re ultimately going to have to prove ourselves on the race track and do the things that we’re capable of,’’ he said.

Byron enters this season as among the most fascinating stories in Cup. A  20-year-old who learned to race on a computer, he comes off his Xfinity championship season to drive for one of the sport’s top teams and take over the iconic No. 24 car.

“It’s definitely going to be a big challenge,’’ Byron said. “There are a lot of new things that I have to think about and approach differently, but I think this year is going to be a really good year for us. We have a great team, and I feel like everyone at Hendrick is ready to get to the race track. There’s a lot of excitement and new things that we’re approaching.”

Byron joins a youthful Hendrick Motorsports lineup of Chase Elliott (22 years old) and Alex Bowman (24) that will be paired with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson (42).

“This is really a dream come true to be part of the Cup series and be with a great race team that has a chance to win,’’ Byron said. “I think, for us, we’re going to try to win races. We have all the resources and tools to do that and we’re trying to focus those in the right areas to make sure we’re ready for the season.”

Byron looks to become the first rookie since Chris Buescher in 2016 to win a Cup race. Byron will be paired with crew chief Darian Grubb, who won the 2011 championship with Tony Stewart.

“He’s been with a lot of different drivers and has won with every one of them,’’ Byron said of Grubb. “You don’t find people like that very often, and I feel like he’s an asset to our organization. “I feel he’s pretty aggressive with how he approaches the weekend, and you want somebody like that.”

Byron got off to a good start at this week’s Las Vegas test, his first time in the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Byron was fifth on the speed chart on the final day after pacing the morning session.

Byron also is getting help from Jeff Gordon, who has talked with the youngster throughout the offseason.

“When you have guys like Jeff or Jimmie (Johnson) behind the scenes helping you become a better driver, you can’t ask for much more as a rookie,’’ Byron said. “I think I have all the chances to do it and I have all the resources I need.”

Johnson admits the young group, including Byron, is making an impact on him.

I’m excited for a fresh perspective,’’ Johnson said. “I find myself going in a cycle of looking what worked in different years, from a driver’s standpoint, there’s only a few things we can do to really be prepared.

“In talking with William, just as an example, he thinks that driving an RC car, seeing it from a different perspective, working on your hand-eye coordination from that vantage point is helpful. Hell, I’ve never thought of that. I haven’t driven an RC car since I was his age. It’s just a different way to look at things.

“I don’t know which ones are going to work for me, but it’s nice to have these different options around. I’ve kind of been through my bag of tricks year after year. Definitely excited to look at some new ideas.’’

 and on Facebook

Justin Marks to drive No. 51 car in Daytona 500

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports have aligned for Justin Marks to drive the No. 51 car in the Daytona 500.

Marks is guaranteed a starting spot because Rick Ware Racing has a charter, which is leased from Richard Petty Motorsports. Marks will drive a Chevrolet Camaro and be powered by ECR engines with sponsors Harry’s Shaving Products and Katerra on the car.

“Racing in the Daytona 500 is a dream come true,” Marks said in a statement from the team. “The team has taken a dramatic step forward for 2018 and I think we’re going to have some real good equipment for this year’s 500. Going down there in the race, without the drama of having to qualify, is going to relieve a lot of pressure and we can focus on our race car’s handling and race ability so were fully prepared for the event. Additionally, it’s awesome to welcome a new company, Harry’s, to NASCAR.  The car looks great, they’re excited, and it’s going to be fun to introduce NASCAR fans to a new way of shaving.”

This will be Marks’ fourth career Cup start and first in the 500. He has one victory in the Xfinity Series in 32 career starts.  Marks is competing fulltime in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Michael Shank Racing. He told “Tradin Paint” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he was looking at running Cup road course races this year.

 and on Facebook

Starting lineup for Advance Auto Parts Clash to be set by blind draw

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

The starting lineup for the Feb. 11 Advance Auto Parts Clash will be set by a blind draw Feb 10 in the UNOH Fanzone at Daytona International Speedway.

The field will be set by crew chiefs, assisted by young fans, taking part in the blind draw. The draw is part of the “Speedweeks Premiere at Daytona” fan event that will include autograph sessions with Cup drivers and drivers competing against fans in the NASCAR Heat 2 game, among other activities. The event will be held after that day’s ARCA race.

Joey Logano won last year’s Clash, a 75-lap non-points race divided into two segments. There will be a competition caution after Lap 25 to separate the segments.

Drivers eligible for the Clash are:

Ryan Blaney

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Jimmie Johnson

Erik Jones

Kasey Kahne

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Jamie McMurray

Ryan Newman

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Note: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick are all eligible for the event but will not participate.

 and on Facebook

Danica Patrick to sport familiar green for Daytona 500

Photo: Danica Patrick
By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Danica Patrick unveiled the green Go Daddy car that she’ll drive in the Feb. 18 Daytona 500, the first half of what is being called the Danica Double.

The Daytona 500 will be her final Cup event. She will end her racing career driving in May’s Indianapolis 500.

Patrick’s Cup car will sport the familiar green at Daytona International Speedway. A couple of changes from her earlier Go Daddy green cars in NASCAR is that this car will have a white numeral on the door and Go Daddy will be in black letters on the hood.

Patrick will drive for Premium Motorsports in the Daytona 500. It will be her seventh Daytona 500 start. She won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500 and her best finish in the race was eighth that year.

Bootie Barker to serve as crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing ARCA team

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongFeb 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Joe Gibbs Racing has hired former Cup crew chief Bootie Barker to lead its ARCA program and work with driver Riley Herbst, who finished fifth in the standings last year as a rookie.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me and I am incredibly grateful to join the team here at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Barker said in a statement from the team. “I am just getting to know Riley and from what I can tell, he is a great kid with an unlimited amount of potential. We obviously want to win the championship this year, but we have a goal of improving each and every day.”

Barker had been with Germain Racing from the second half of the 2009 season to last year. Among the drivers he worked with were Casey Mears and Ty Dillon. Barker first was a Cup crew chief in 2003 with Dave Blaney.

“I am super excited to have “Bootie” Barker come on board with the No. 18 team this year,” Herbst said in a statement from the team. “He is going to bring a tremendous amount of experience that this team can use to assist our program. It is amazing to see what he has accomplished over his career and I am thrilled to work alongside of him. Heading into my second year, I believe that we will be competing for the ARCA Series title in 2018.”

Joe Gibbs Racing stated that Shannon Rursch, who had been Herbst’s crew chief last year, will transition to a new role as its ARCA/Development Program Advisor. He will work alongside Herbst and Barker on the ARCA program and also work with JGR development driver Ty Gibbs.

 and on Facebook