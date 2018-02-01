Kyle Larson posts fastest lap on final day of Las Vegas test

Kyle Larson led the way again on the second and final day of the Cup organizational test Thursday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, posting a lap of 191.259 mph.
Brad Keselowski won the pole last spring at Las Vegas with a lap of 193.68 mph.
Chevrolets posted the two spots overall Thursday with Larson and Ryan Newman (190.027 mph). Chevrolet cars had the top three speeds overall in Wednesday’s session. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is making its debut this season.
“I feel good about it, and it’s been good to get back in a stock car after a couple months,” Larson said. “It felt like we had good speed, especially on that last long run we made. I feel like it was a good test, and it’s nice to know we still have a lot of speed in our cars with all the changes to the new Camaro.”
Sixteen drivers took part in the test.
“I feel like we got a good start with the new Camaro ZL1,” Newman said. “We’ll go through our notes and see how good we can do on our homework. The guys definitely want loads of data with the new car, and we definitely collected that.”
The only other driver to top 190 mph Thursday was Erik Jones, whose Toyota went 190.007 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was next with a lap of 189.827 mph, the fastest lap for a Ford in this test.
THE DAY’S FASTEST SPEEDS FROM BOTH SESSIONS COMBINED:
191.259 — Kyle Larson (Chevrolet), afternoon session
190.027 — Ryan Newman (Chevrolet), afternoon session
190.007 — Erik Jones (Toyota), afternoon session
189.827 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Ford), afternoon session
189.281 — William Byron (Chevrolet), morning session
189.009 — Kasey Kahne (Chevrolet), afternoon session
188.745 — Brad Keselowski (Ford), morning session
187.754 — Kurt Busch (Ford), morning session
187.500 — Paul Menard (Ford), morning session
187.500 — Ty Dillon (Chevrolet), morning session
187.318 — Chris Buescher (Chevrolet), afternoon session
187.298 — Darrell Wallace Jr. (Chevrolet), afternoon session
186.761 — Cole Custer (Ford), afternoon session
184.319 — Drew Herring (Toyota), morning session
183.824 — Justin Allgaier (Chevrolet), morning session
180.542 — David Ragan (Ford), morning session
NOTE: Herring, Allgaier and Ragan were driving wheel force cars for their respective manufacturers. Custer was in the No. 32 Go Fas Racing car.
TOP SPEEDS IN AFTERNOON SESSION
191.259 — Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)
190.027 — Ryan Newman (Chevrolet)
190.007 — Erik Jones (Toyota)
189.827 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Ford)
189.009 — Kasey Kahne (Chevrolet)
TOP SPEEDS IN MORNING SESSION
189.281 — William Byron (Chevrolet)
189.129 — Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)
188.745 — Brad Keselowski (Ford)
188.686 — Ryan Newman (Chevrolet)
187.754 — Kurt Busch (Ford)