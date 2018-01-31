Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick SiriusXM show ‘Happy Hours’ back for second season

By Dustin LongJan 31, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
Former champion Kevin Harvick’s SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Show “Happy Hours” returns for a second season at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The season’s second show will air from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 14, which is a Wednesday. After that, the show air from 7-9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

“Having my own show on SiriusXM has brought my relationship with the fans to a whole new level,” said Harvick in a statement from SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I love that I have two hours to completely share my thoughts on the races and our sport, to really give those fans much more than the quick interview or the emotional sound bite they otherwise see or hear at the track on weekends. ‘Happy Hours’ has created a connection that I had never really experienced before in my career, and I am really excited to get back on the air again this season.”

 “Kevin had a tremendous 2017 both on the track and with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, qualifying for the Championship 4 and hosting a fantastic radio program,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming. “His personality, perspective and charisma are perfect for SiriusXM and we are excited for the second season of ‘Happy Hours.’ ”

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) airs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, delivering racing talk, news and event coverage of NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

Social Roundup: Cup teams take part in Las Vegas test

Richard Petty Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJan 31, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
We’re now 18 days away from the Daytona 500 and 11 days away from the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

But NASCAR racing is already here.

Multiple Cup teams are taking part in a two-day test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and we have the video and pictures to prove it.

Darrell Wallace Jr. was first on track in Day 1 of the test. It’s his first action as the full-time driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet.

Apparently, the rookie driver for Richard Petty Motorsports was a little eager to burn rubber.

Ryan Newman had the fastest lap time early, but rookie William Byron went to the top within two hours in his first track time in the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports.

A little testing here in Vegas today #shakeycam @bubbawallace

Martin Truex Jr. on why his merry ‘bunch of misfits’ were title worthy

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 31, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE – There has been much speculation about how a Denver-based team quickly morphed from underdog to champion in NASCAR’s premier series.

Martin Truex Jr. has a simple explanation for what caused Furniture Row Racing to jell so quickly since joining a team that finished 24th in the 2014 points standings.

“A bunch of misfits got together,” the 2017 series champion said with a laugh during the latest NASCAR on NBC podcast. “Nobody else wanted us all, so we just ended up together. I don’t know that you can formulate the plan or hand-pick all the people you wanted to have the chemistry we have.

“We’re all so different. Our personalities are very different. Our hobbies are very different. Our political views are very different. But yet we go to the racetrack, and we all think as one. It’s just the most incredible thing I’ve ever been part of, and I don’t know that you can just see that coming. That’s just one of those things that you throw in a pot and stir it up and (say), ‘There it is. Let’s see what it tastes like.’ ”

The yin and yang of the team is perhaps best exemplified by the relationship of crew chief Cole Pearn and engineer Jeff Curtis.

“They are complete opposites,” Truex said. “When it comes to the race cars, they’re on top of things. They’re thinking ahead of each other. It’s crazy the way they work together.”

During an appearance on the podcast last year, Pearn explained that a running joke at Furniture Row Racing is asking “Who’s in charge of that?” because the team eschews the hierarchy employed by many large teams. Truex said the emphasis on more autonomy breeds goodwill among team members.

“It’s fun for me because it just has that small-team feel, kind of old-school feel,” Truex said. “We have a lot of fun. It’s not so serious all the time. It’s hard to believe because we’ve had so much success but also because of that, our guys have more fun, they don’t feel as much pressure.

“We’ve all been in situations that we hated before that we didn’t like and weren’t successful in, and we understand parts of the reason we weren’t successful is we weren’t happy. At the same time, our guys have no problem being held accountable if they screw up. You can yell at them all day long, and we go out to dinner and everyone is best friends again. I think it’s all part of like being the runt of the litter. Whether we got fired or lost our job or ride or whatever it may be.”

Truex said that includes Pearn, who is in his second go-around with the team.

“Cole got fired at Furniture Row the first time he was there” in 2011, Truex said. “So it’s almost like this is all everyone’s homecoming. A last hurrah, ‘we’re going to show them’ kind of deal.”

On the podcast, Truex also discusses:

–His Philadelphia Eagles fandom and first trip to the Super Bowl this weekend (he’ll be making some appearances with NBC Sports);

–The career crossroads at which he signed a contract extension with Furniture Row for below market value because “Do I want to be successful or do I want to make good money?”;

–The 2018 outlook for Furniture Row, which is returning to a single car.

Click on the embed above to hear the podcast or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts.

Darlington Raceway continues trend of enhancing fan experience at track

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 31, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
Construction on new seats at Darlington Raceway will begin Thursday and be completed in time for the Sept. 2 Southern 500, the track announced Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that the cost of the project will be nearly $7 million.

Darlington Raceway, which hosted its first Cup race in 1950, will remove the metal seats in the Tyler Tower along the frontstretch and replace it with stadium-style seats that include cup holders. The previous seats were 18 inches wide. The new seats are to be 20-22 inches wide.

Also, the seating will be removed from the Wallace Grandstand along the frontstretch. Bench-style bleachers will be added and those seats will be 20-22 inches wide. The seats from the Colvin Grandstand along the backstretch will be removed and will be replaced by bleachers that have wider seats.

Other improvements include additional handrails, guardrails, refurbished restrooms and concessions stands and a wall of honor along the frontstretch and backstretch. The names of race winners will be placed on the walls in those areas a la a team’s ring of honor in a stadium.

Also, all grandstands at Darlington Raceway will be considered smoke-free.

The move to wider seats will provide additional fan comfort and continues a trend in the sport of fan enhancements. Speedway Motorsports Inc. recently announced changes to its tracks, including new club seating at what is being called the Restart Bar Zone Club at Texas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Restart Bar. Both will be situated 20 or more rows above the restart zone. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is adding three renovated clubhouse areas, two separate loge-box seat offerings and a racing-inspired sports lounge.

 

Jordan Anderson plans to compete full-time in Truck Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 31, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Jordan Anderson announced Wednesday he will compete full-time in the Camping World Truck Series for himself.

Anderson will drive the No. 3 for Jordan Anderson Racing. He will receive support from Niece Motorsports and will run a spec engine.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint,” Anderson said he originally thought about driving the No. 7 to honor the late Alan Kulwicki.

While the No. 3 is synonymous with seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, Anderson was inspired to race the number based on Junior Johnson’s history with it.

Anderson has four trucks and will drive a Toyota at restrictor-plate races and a Chevrolet at intermediate and short tracks. He also acquired a Ford truck from the now defunct Brad Keselowski Racing.

“The deal with manufacturers for us just came down to dollars and cents,” Anderson said. “Before this year I wouldn’t have made the moves in acquiring those trucks because it would have made no sense to have one Toyota motor, one Ford motor and a Chevrolet motor. But now with this Ilmor (spec) motor, you can run this motor in the truck you race and it doesn’t have to be manufacturer specific.”

Last year, Anderson competed the entire season with one truck. He crowdfunded support from fans in order to compete after his Truck was wrecked in the second race of the year at Atlanta.

Anderson’s sponsors will include Lucas Oil, Bommarito Automotive Group, LTi Printing, Jacob Companies and Knight Fire.

The 26-year-old driver has 57 starts in the Truck Series since 2014. Last season he started 20 of 23 races.

His career-best finish is 11th at Gateway Motorsports Park in 2016.

