Getty Images

New pit road rules will present challenges not only to teams but drivers

By Dustin LongJan 29, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
NASCAR’s new pit road rules will force drivers to be more precise, patient and perceptive say those who will face the challenges from the driver’s seat.

Daytona Speedweeks, which begins Feb. 10, will solve the mystery of how teams will pit cars with five people going over the wall instead of six and using standardized pit guns instead of their own creations.

The consensus is that pit stops will be slower. It’s just a matter of how much slower.

“Between the two changes I think you will see us where last year a good pit stop was something in the 10-second range, a good pit stop this coming year will probably be in the 12-second range,’’ Brad Keselowski said.

What will be worth watching is how teams do their pit stops. Will each tire changer carry a tire? Will a jackman carry a tire? How will teams handle taking right-side tires back to pit wall?

“Until you get to Daytona and do your first live pit stop we’re all just guessing,’’ Michael McDowell told NBC Sports. “We’re running through strategies at the shop, running through different scenarios. Which way is going to be the fastest? What happens if you do two tires? What if you do no tires? Who should carry what?

“Somebody is going to do something different at Daytona and it’s going to be a little bit faster and teams are going to catch on. You’re just hoping you’re the one that … sets the pace.’’

Erik Jones isn’t too worried about what pit road will be like.

“I think a lot of people will be surprised how similar everybody is,’’ he said.

Another challenge for teams it that the fueler can only fuel the car. That person no longer can help remove a tire or make any adjustments to the car. So that leaves four crew members to be responsible for changing tires and jacking the car.

Drivers also will play a key role on how fast pit stops will be based on how well they enter their pit stall.

“Now more than ever it’s going to be important how I get into the box,’’ Austin Dillon told NBC Sports. “The front changer is going to set his tone off of where I stop because he’s carrying his own tire. If I don’t get into the box correctly and land on where he stops, it’s going to cost us time.’’

While NASCAR’s decision to remove one pit crew member over the wall per team (up to 40 people off pit road in a race compared to last year), David Ragan raises concerns of crew members having extra duties and the potential for tires to get away from them.

“You have one less person controlling those heavy Goodyear tires going around the cars, setting them down and rolling them around,’’ Ragan told NBC Sports. “We need to be careful coming in and out (a pit stall), not to hit a tire, not to hit a crewmember.’’

Elliott Sadler’s disappointing end to 2017 drives him forward

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJan 29, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
For Elliott Sadler, “there’s nothing to say” about how his 2017 Xfinity season ended.

He had no interest in addressing how he was raced in the late stages at Homestead-Miami Speedway by Ryan Preece, and how it resulted in his No. 1 Chevrolet damaged and Sadler unable to win his first NASCAR championship.

The accident with 10 laps to go in the championship race came as Sadler tried to hold off his JR Motorsports teammate, William Byron. Whoever led the other at the checkered flag would be the champion.

Byron went on to to win. Sadler finished with his second runner-up finish in the Xfinity standings.

On that November night, Sadler called it the “most devastating and down and out” he’d ever felt in his NASCAR career, which began in 1995 in the Xfinity Series.

But two months later, there’s nothing to say.

On second thought…

“When you catch somebody like that, we had just made the pass on William and we’re pulling away and we’re less than 10 laps to go and you’re absolutely racing for nothing at all,” Sadler said last week during the NASCAR Media Tour. “Your owner’s championship guy is half a mile, half a lap ahead of you, (Team Penske’s) Sam Hornish (Jr.). Why not give the respect? The respect is due. We had earned that right I had felt like and I thought. That’s why it hurts so bad.”

It’s why the 42-year-old driver for JR Motorsports engaged in a shouting match with Preece on pit road after the race

It’s also why Sadler keeps coming back for more.

“I’ve been asked that question a few times this offseason. It’s motivation,” Sadler said.

A 17-time winner in NASCAR’s three national series, Sadler had his future on his mind two weeks ago when he visited with Dale Jarrett after the Hall of Fame induction.

Sadler asked his former Robert Yates Racing teammate and mentor when he knew it was time to retire.

“What kept you going when you were in the middle of it and what told you maybe it was time to step away?” Sadler asked.

“The biggest thing he and I kind of came to the conclusion of is, I’m still motivated every day. I still like going to the gym, I still like working out. I still like watching film of races. I still like studying what’s going on. That’s still in my mind.”

After 820 NASCAR starts, the sport still makes Sadler mad.

“I take it personal when stuff goes my way or doesn’t go my way,” Sadler said. “I still feel that. I don’t brush it off. Just like what happened after Homestead. That to me is telling me I still want to do it. I still have the drive. When I get to the day where I’m, (sighs) ‘We got to go where this weekend?’ You know what I’m saying to that extent, it’s time for me to do something else. Right now, I don’t have that.”

But Jarrett, who retired from NASCAR racing in 2008, told him he would know when his time was up.

“You will (know) when you’re ready to go to Daytona or you’re like, ‘I got to go to Daytona this weekend,'” Sadler said. “There’s a big difference in mindset. But right now when hunting season is over with and I know I’ve got six weeks to really get mentally and physically tough and ready for the season, was I going to feel like doing it or not? So far, yes.”

Once the season begins on Feb. 17 in Daytona, Sadler can look forward to at least 10 races where he’ll get a chance to compete against Preece. The 27-year-old driver will race part-time with JGR.

“He better not get anywhere near me,” Sadler let reporters know.

“That’s all I want to say.”

Cup commuter: Trevor Bayne has a long drive (or a short flight) to work

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE – Trevor Bayne will be commuting to Roush Fenway Racing farther than he races for the team on most weeks in NASCAR’s premier series this season.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native relocated his family last December from the Charlotte area to his hometown, which is more than 200 miles from Roush’s headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Bayne, though, plans to travel weekly to his team’s shop so he can meet with officials and crew members on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“They’ve been great with it,” Bayne said during the NASCAR on NBC podcast of Roush’s reaction to the move. “As long as I’m committed in getting my work done, they shouldn’t know a difference.

“A lot of drivers will (use video conferencing) or call into the meeting, and it’s like being there, but I actually want to be present as much as possible for the guys who aren’t in the meeting. The guys working in the shop or body shop that want to see you and know what’s going on to know that you’re committed.”

Bayne said he was encouraged by drivers (such as Carl Edwards, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott) who have enjoyed out-of-state residency while racing for North Carolina-based teams.

His Knoxville home is about a three and a half hour drive to Roush Fenway, but Bayne plans on mostly flying to work. He is working on a pilot’s license and can rent planes while compiling his required hours for certification.

“Last year I started flying a little bit, and it’s a really short flight to get there,” Bayne said. “A little treacherous over the mountains. You’ve got to pay attention, but I feel it’s good for my mental state to travel back and forth and spend time with the guys.”

With two children under 2, it also will be good for childcare. The parents of Bayne and his wife, Ashton, live in Knoxville. “I really think this is going to be great for my racing and for our personal health,” he said. “Having grandparents around for a night a week if Ashton and I want to go on a date night or if I’ve got an appearance somewhere. … I think it’s going to be a really good thing.”

Bayne finished 22nd in the points standings last season, his third full time in the Cup Series. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner had a career-best six top 10s.

“Last year, we had a lot of big changes on our team with structure and different people,” he said. “This year, it’s more about refining those changes and seeing where we missed the gaps.”

You can hear Bayne at the 13:00 mark of the podcast, which also features William Byron, Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, AJ Allmendinger and Clint Bowyer.

Click on the embed above to hear the podcast or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts.

A.J. Allmendinger’s team finishes second in class in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Michael Shank Racing
By Daniel McFadinJan 29, 2018, 10:41 AM EST
A.J. Allmendinger got his 2018 racing season started with a podium finish in his team’s class in the Rolex 24 at Daytona over the weekend.

Competing for Michael Shank Racing, Allmendinger and his three teammates finished second in the GTD class.

The No. 83 Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 was driven by Katherine Legge, Alvaro Parente, Trent Hindman and Allmendinger.

The team placed 22nd overall in the race that began Saturday afternoon.

Allmendinger, who competes for JTG Daugherty Racing in the Cup Series, extended his mark of leading every Rolex 24 he’s raced in during his overnight stent. He led 25 laps for the GTD class. Allmendinger has competed in the race 12 times. He was an overall winner in 2012.

“This might be the most tired I’ve ever been,” Allmendinger said. “It probably was not a wise call on my part not to run an air hose to my helmet. But this Acura NSX GT3 has been fun to drive. I love Michael Shank and I love this race team. The spotters especially, (Mike) Sweeney and Ben (Waddell), it was a team effort. That last stint, I was starting to get the chills inside the car. But this is what the Rolex 24 is all about: the last four hours you give everything you’ve got.”

Allmendinger wasn’t the only NASCAR driver taking part in the endurance race.

Austin Cindric, who will compete for Roush Fenway Racing in the Xfinity Series, contributed to a sixth place in the Prototype class for JDC-Miller Motorsports.

Brendan Gaughan was part of a 42nd overall finish for BAR1 Motorsports. Driving a Multimatic/Riley LMP2, the team finished 14th in the Prototype class.

Xfinity drivers Ty Majeski and Cole Custer, competing with Scott Maxwell, placed third in the Grand Sport class for the Multimatic Race team in the four-hour Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race on Friday.

“It was a really fun race,” Custer said in a team release. “Doing the driver swaps, we weren’t perfect, but we were able to do them pretty quickly. It was a really strange but fun thing to do. I’m really glad Ford Performance is helping us get some more experience with road course stuff. It was a great race.”

Cindric and Chase Briscoe also competed in the race, but were relegated to a 22nd-place finish after a mechanical failure.

Guide to 2018 Cup Series paint schemes

Hendrick Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJan 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The 2018 NASCAR Cup season begins in less than a month on Feb. 18 with the 60th Daytona 500.

It’s not too soon to start getting familiar with the various Cup Series paint schemes that will be in action.

Here’s your look at all the released paint schemes so far for the upcoming season.

This post will be updated.

Jamie McMurray

Chip Ganassi Racing
Lionel Racing

Brad Keselowski

 

Source: Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

Austin Dillon

 

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

 

Kevin Harvick

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

Trevor Bayne

Roush Fenway Racing
Lionel Racing

Chase Elliott

Lionel Racing

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Denny Hamlin

Lionel Racing

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske
Team Penske
Lionel Racing

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing
Lionel Racing

Clint Bowyer

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Lionel Racing

Kyle Busch

Lionel Racing

Daniel Suarez

Lionel Racing

 

Lionel Racing

Erik Jones

Lionel Racing

Paul Menard

 

Lionel Racing

 

 

Joey Logano

Team Penske
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Lionel Racing
Hendrick Motorsports

Ryan Newman

Richard Childress Racing
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Richard Childress Racing

Matt DiBenedetto

GoFas Racing

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

David Ragan

Kyle Larson

 

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Richard Petty Motorsports

 

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

AJ Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex Jr.

Getty Images
Lionel Racing

Alex Bowman

Nationwide

Kasey Kahne

Photo: Daniel McFadin

 

