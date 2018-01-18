Watkins Glen, Michigan announce multi-year sponsor deals

Watkins Glen International and Michigan International Speedway announced multi-year sponsorship deals for their Cup Series races Thursday.
WGI announced the Aug. 5 race at the road course will be sponsored by GoBowling.com. The 90-lap race will be called “Go Bowling at the Glen.”
This is not the first time the bowling brand has sponsored a Cup event. It sponsored the spring race at Kansas Speedway from 2016-17 and the August event at Pocono Raceway from 2013-14.
As part of the deal, Go Bowling will have two bowling lanes at the track for the race weekend.
Michigan has renewed its sponsorship deal with FireKeepers Casino Hotel for its June Cup race for “many years.”
The hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, began its relationship with MIS by sponsoring pole day in 2014. It began sponsoring the June race in 2016.
TheFireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for June 10.
ISM Raceway (Phoenix) also announced the title sponsor for its March 11 Cup race.
The event will called the TicketGuardian 500.
TicketGuardian is a mobile ticketing insurance provider. When fans purchase tickets to events at ISM Raceway, they will be given the option to add TicketGuardian’s ticket protection coverage. This allows fans to have insurance on the tickets they’ve purchased in advance.