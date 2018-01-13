Thad Moffitt, Richard Petty’s grandson, makes Daytona debut in ARCA test

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Thad Moffitt, grandson of seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, is the latest member of the Petty family to pilot a car at Daytona International Speedway.

Moffitt, 17, made his Daytona debut Friday in an ARCA Racing Series test session driving a No. 46 Ford for Empire Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports’ driver development team.

Moffitt, the oldest son of Brian and Rebecca Petty-Moffitt, will compete in three ARCA races this year.

He made his series debut last year and made three starts. His best finish was 11th at O’Reilly Raceway Park in Indianapolis.

The ARCA season begins Feb. 10 at Daytona. Moffitt would be the first member of the Petty family to race at Daytona since Kyle Petty competed in the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Richard Petty won 10 points races at Daytona, including a record seven Daytona 500 victories. His father, Lee Petty, won the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959.

Moffitt’s 2018 plans include competing in Late Model events and CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour races.

In 2016, Moffitt won the championship in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series.

