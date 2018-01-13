Ryan Blaney cleans up with preseason haircut

Ryan Blaney is one step closer to looking like an employee of Team Penske.

He has spent much of his offseason resembling a younger version of the late Tim Richmond.

Now the 24-year-old driver has subjected himself to a preseason haircut that makes him look more like Terry Labonte or Dale Earnhardt, depending on your taste in mustaches.

You can see Blaney’s transformation below, but enjoy the mustache while you can. Blaney says it’s coming off tomorrow.

“It’s just hair,” Blaney said earlier this week about his looming appointment with the clippers. “It’s facial hair. It’s dead skin that grows out of your head. It’s nothing anything too major. I actually laugh at fans that give me a hard time whether I’m going to cut it or not. It’s just hair. There’s a lot more important things out there, but it’s funny to see the reactions. You can cut anything off that you want and it’s not going to change (me). Personality-wise I’m going to be the same person but just look a little different.”

The former Wood Brothers Racing driver is planning to donate his lopped-off locks of hair to a good cause.

I feel lighter and my neck is a lot colder. Stache comes off tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WUEm01hXdM — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 13, 2018

