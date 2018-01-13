Ryan Blaney cleans up with preseason haircut

Ryan Blaney is one step closer to looking like an employee of Team Penske.
He has spent much of his offseason resembling a younger version of the late Tim Richmond.
Now the 24-year-old driver has subjected himself to a preseason haircut that makes him look more like Terry Labonte or Dale Earnhardt, depending on your taste in mustaches.
You can see Blaney’s transformation below, but enjoy the mustache while you can. Blaney says it’s coming off tomorrow.
“It’s just hair,” Blaney said earlier this week about his looming appointment with the clippers. “It’s facial hair. It’s dead skin that grows out of your head. It’s nothing anything too major. I actually laugh at fans that give me a hard time whether I’m going to cut it or not. It’s just hair. There’s a lot more important things out there, but it’s funny to see the reactions. You can cut anything off that you want and it’s not going to change (me). Personality-wise I’m going to be the same person but just look a little different.”
The former Wood Brothers Racing driver is planning to donate his lopped-off locks of hair to a good cause.
The three men arrested for the Dec. 17 attempted burglary of Richard Childress’ home in Lexington, North Carolina, are facing new charges ahead of their first court date.
Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Kade Hines, 18, and Armeka Vantonne Spinks, 18, have each been charged with a felony count of conspiracy and a felony count of possession of stolen firearms.
Upon their arrest on Dec. 29, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office charged the trio with one count of first degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary.
The men were arrested following an investigation involving the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).
During the investigation, Sheriff’s investigators learned from the WSPD that three firearms matching the description of those used in the attempted burglary had been reported stolen on Dec. 15.
The men are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the first set of charges. Their court date for the new charges is Jan. 25.
Victorin, Hines and Spinks are being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
They have a March 1 court date for a felony charge in Forsyth County for obtaining property under false pretenses.
A week before his father is inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Doug Yates and the employees at Roush Yates Engines received a special gift.
On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing presented them with the Robert Yates tribute car that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove at Phoenix Raceway last November. The No. 17 Ford was made to look like the No. 28 Havoline Ford that Davey Allison drove for Robert Yates Racing in the early 90s.
Stenhouse finished eighth in the race.
Robert Yates, who won three Daytona 500 and the 1999 Cup title as a car owner, died on Oct. 2 at 74 after a year-long battle with liver cancer. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Yates and Jack Roush founded Roush Yates Engines in 2003. The company provides engines for Ford teams across all three of NASCAR’s national series.
Yates will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with Ray Evernham, Red Byron, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier.
Thad Moffitt, grandson of seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, is the latest member of the Petty family to pilot a car at Daytona International Speedway.
Moffitt, 17, made his Daytona debut Friday in an ARCA Racing Series test session driving a No. 46 Ford for Empire Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports’ driver development team.
Moffitt, the oldest son of Brian and Rebecca Petty-Moffitt, will compete in three ARCA races this year.
He made his series debut last year and made three starts. His best finish was 11th at O’Reilly Raceway Park in Indianapolis.
The ARCA season begins Feb. 10 at Daytona. Moffitt would be the first member of the Petty family to race at Daytona since Kyle Petty competed in the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Richard Petty won 10 points races at Daytona, including a record seven Daytona 500 victories. His father, Lee Petty, won the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959.
Moffitt’s 2018 plans include competing in Late Model events and CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour races.
In 2016, Moffitt won the championship in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series.
Kasey Kahne placed fifth in Friday night’s A main at the Chili Bowl Nationals in a race won by Justin Grant. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 11th in the 24-car field.
Grant, along with runner-up Spencer Bayston and third-place finisher Andrew Felker advanced to Saturday night’s main event at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Both Kahne and Stenhouse will have to race their way into the main event Saturday night.
Reigning Camping World Truck Series champion Christopher Bell seeks a second consecutive Chili Bowl title Saturday night. Also contending for the title will be Kyle Larson. Both Bell and Larson are locked into the main event.