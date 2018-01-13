Robert Yates tribute car gifted to son, Roush Yates Engines

A week before his father is inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Doug Yates and the employees at Roush Yates Engines received a special gift.

On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing presented them with the Robert Yates tribute car that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove at Phoenix Raceway last November. The No. 17 Ford was made to look like the No. 28 Havoline Ford that Davey Allison drove for Robert Yates Racing in the early 90s.

Stenhouse finished eighth in the race.

Robert Yates, who won three Daytona 500 and the 1999 Cup title as a car owner, died on Oct. 2 at 74 after a year-long battle with liver cancer. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Yates and Jack Roush founded Roush Yates Engines in 2003. The company provides engines for Ford teams across all three of NASCAR’s national series.

Yates will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with Ray Evernham, Red Byron, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier.

Racing the Robert Yates Tribute car at Phoenix with @StenhouseJr @roushfenway was an incredible tribute for my dad & our family. Today Jack Roush & his team presented the car to me & @roushyates . Jack has been an amazing mentor, friend & partner for many years! Thank you Jack! pic.twitter.com/De5F7B9F1c — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) January 9, 2018

