Robert Yates tribute car gifted to son, Roush Yates Engines

A week before his father is inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Doug Yates and the employees at Roush Yates Engines received a special gift.
On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing presented them with the Robert Yates tribute car that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove at Phoenix Raceway last November. The No. 17 Ford was made to look like the No. 28 Havoline Ford that Davey Allison drove for Robert Yates Racing in the early 90s.
Stenhouse finished eighth in the race.
Robert Yates, who won three Daytona 500 and the 1999 Cup title as a car owner, died on Oct. 2 at 74 after a year-long battle with liver cancer. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Yates and Jack Roush founded Roush Yates Engines in 2003. The company provides engines for Ford teams across all three of NASCAR’s national series.
Yates will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with Ray Evernham, Red Byron, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier.
Thad Moffitt, grandson of seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, is the latest member of the Petty family to pilot a car at Daytona International Speedway.
Moffitt, 17, made his Daytona debut Friday in an ARCA Racing Series test session driving a No. 46 Ford for Empire Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports’ driver development team.
Moffitt, the oldest son of Brian and Rebecca Petty-Moffitt, will compete in three ARCA races this year.
He made his series debut last year and made three starts. His best finish was 11th at O’Reilly Raceway Park in Indianapolis.
The ARCA season begins Feb. 10 at Daytona. Moffitt would be the first member of the Petty family to race at Daytona since Kyle Petty competed in the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Richard Petty won 10 points races at Daytona, including a record seven Daytona 500 victories. His father, Lee Petty, won the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959.
Moffitt’s 2018 plans include competing in Late Model events and CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour races.
In 2016, Moffitt won the championship in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series.
Kasey Kahne placed fifth in Friday night’s A main at the Chili Bowl Nationals in a race won by Justin Grant. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 11th in the 24-car field.
Grant, along with runner-up Spencer Bayston and third-place finisher Andrew Felker advanced to Saturday night’s main event at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Both Kahne and Stenhouse will have to race their way into the main event Saturday night.
Reigning Camping World Truck Series champion Christopher Bell seeks a second consecutive Chili Bowl title Saturday night. Also contending for the title will be Kyle Larson. Both Bell and Larson are locked into the main event.
Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Friday that Noah Gragson will return to drive the No. 18 Toyota Tundra in the Camping World Truck Series with primary sponsorship from Safelite AutoGlass for all 23 races. The team also announced that the company will be an associate sponsor on Harrison Burton‘s No. 51 Truck in his nine races with the team.
Gragson finished 10th in points last season, scoring one win and three poles as a rookie. The 19-year-old earned his first series win in October at Martinsville Speedway.
“This year is already off to a great start knowing that I’ll be back at Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete for a Truck Series championship in 2018 with Safelite as the primary sponsor on my No. 18 Tundra,” Gragson said in a release from the team. “Having Kyle as a mentor and the technology that Toyota and TRD have in place for young drivers allowed me to learn a lot in my first full-time season in trucks, and I know that I’m better prepared to start 2018 off strong. I was able to get my first taste of victory late last year and it was special. This year I plan on climbing more fences and celebrating more wins with everyone at Safelite.”
GMS Racing has signed 19-year-old Dalton Sargeant to drive for the team this season and compete for rookie of the year honors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Sargeant will drive the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado.
He was the rookie of the year in 2016 in ARCA and placed second in the points in that series last season. He also has competed in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West races. Sargeant has six career Truck starts, placing a career-best 10th at Bristol Motor Speedway in his series debut in 2015.
“I’m really excited to be joining a championship-caliber team in GMS Racing for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season,” said Sargeant in a team release. “Mike Beam and everyone at GMS Racing has put so much effort into this No. 25 team during the offseason and I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity. GMS Racing has put together an all-star team of people and equipment, plus had faith in me to drive and compete for wins. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish in 2018.
“It’s always been a dream and a goal to compete at this level in NASCAR. I left a career and a life in Europe to compete against the best in NASCAR and today is that day. We have a full slate of things coming up as a team and I know we’re all really looking forward to getting on the track and beginning the season.”
Doug Randolph will be Sargeant’s crew chief.
