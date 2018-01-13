Men arrested for attempted burglary of Richard Childress’ home face additional charges

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The three men arrested for the Dec. 17 attempted burglary of Richard Childress’ home in Lexington, North Carolina, are facing new charges ahead of their first court date.

Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Kade Hines, 18, and Armeka Vantonne Spinks, 18, have each been charged with a felony count of conspiracy and a felony count of possession of stolen firearms.

Upon their arrest on Dec. 29, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office charged the trio with one count of first degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary.

The men were arrested following an investigation involving the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

During the investigation, Sheriff’s investigators learned from the WSPD that three firearms matching the description of those used in the attempted burglary had been reported stolen on Dec. 15.

The men are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the first set of charges. Their court date for the new charges is Jan. 25.

Victorin, Hines and Spinks are being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

They have a March 1 court date for a felony charge in Forsyth County for obtaining property under false pretenses.

