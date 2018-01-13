Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl Nationals for second year in a row

Christopher Bell took the lead from Kyle Larson with less than 15 laps to go when Larson’s engine blew and Bell went on to win the Chili Bowl Nationals for the second consecutive year.

Rico Abreu finished second in the 55-lap race on the quarter-mile track in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Spencer Bayston finished third. Larson finished 19th in the 24-car field.

“To win the Chili Bowl last yer was something I’ll never forget,” said Bell, the reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, on the MavTV broadcast. “To do it back-to-back I’m just speechless. I’m just bummed about Kyle. I thought we were going to have a great race there.”

Earlier, Kasey Kahne finished ninth in the first B main and did not advance to the A main (the top six advanced). JJ Yeley was 12th in that race. Justin Allgaier was 18th. C.J. Leary, driving a car owned by Alex Bowman finished last in the 20-car field.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to advance to the A main. He was hit and flipped at the start of the second B main and was eliminated.

