Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Christopher Bell wins Thursday night’s A main at Chili Bowl Nationals

By Dustin LongJan 11, 2018, 11:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Reigning Camping World Truck Series champion Christopher Bell won the A main Thursday night to advance to Saturday night’s feature event and continue his bid to win back-to-back Chili Bowl National titles.

Shane Golobic finished second and Chase Johnson placed third. Each also advanced to Saturday night’s feature. Tanner Thorson finished 11th. He drives for a partnership of Richard Childress Racing and Dooling Hayward Motorsports. C.J. Leary, driving a car owned by Cup driver Alex Bowman, finished 18th in the 24-car field.

Among those Bell will be racing for the Chili Bowl National title Saturday will be Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu, who each won their qualifying events earlier this week.

Racing continues Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among those scheduled to compete are Kasey Kahne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe.

 and on Facebook

Chip Ganassi Racing not talking to Danica Patrick about Daytona 500, Indy 500 ride

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 11, 2018, 9:36 PM EST
2 Comments

An executive from Chip Ganassi Racing said Thursday night that the team no longer is in discussions with Danica Patrick to have her drive for the team in either the Daytona 500 or Indianapolis 500.

Steve Lauletta, president of Chip Ganassi Racing, made the comments on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s “Dialed In’’ show.

“We’re not talking any longer,’’ Lauletta said. “I think it would have made sense, and we did have conversations if she wanted to run in both races, the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, and ultimately we couldn’t come to a solution that worked for both of us.

“We’re going to stay focused on the task at hand … getting (Jamie McMurray) and (Kyle Larson) in Cup and the 42 in Xfinity into Victory Lane as much as we can with the hopes of winning a couple of championships. The same on our IndyCar program. We have got two cars that were testing yesterday in Sebring. We’re going to stay focused on that rather than put another temporary effort together and not doing it up to the standards that we would want to, so I don’t think you’ll see that happening with us in 2018.’’

Patrick announced in November that she planned to finish her driving career by racing in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 this year. Ganassi was viewed as one of Patrick’s best options to compete in both races since it competes in both NASCAR and IndyCar. She said earlier this month on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that finding a ride for both races is “taking longer than I’d like it to take, I’ll be really honest.’’

Asked if he thought Patrick would end up with a ride, Lauletta told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“Ultimately I think she will. She has been fairly successful in some of the races that she’s run at that place. She knows her way around. There are teams that run just the Indianapolis 500 because of the size of the event itself and the history of it. I think that they’ll be able to put something together and certainly wish them luck. I think it would be great for the sport of IndyCar racing to have her come back and run the Indianapolis 500 from an exposure standpoint and people wanting to tune in, and hopefully it will be to see (Ganassi drivers) Scott Dixon or Ed Jones win it while she’s running around behind us.’’

 and on Facebook

Kyle Busch Motorsports reveals what five Truck races Busch will run in 2018

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 11, 2018, 5:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch will run in the Camping World Truck Series races at Atlanta (Feb. 24), Las Vegas (March 2), Kansas (May 11), Charlotte (May 18) and Pocono (July 28), Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday. Textron Aviation will sponsor Busch.

He’ll run at Atlanta and Kansas in the No. 4 Truck and the other three races in the No. 51.

NASCAR rules limit drivers with more than five years Cup experience to a maximum five Truck races this season (down from seven last year).

Busch enters the season second on the Truck career victory list with 49. Ron Hornaday Jr., who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 19, is the series’ all-time leader with 51 victories.

Busch won three of his seven series starts last year. He has finished first or second in 73 of his 140 career Truck starts (52.1 percent)

 and on Facebook

Kyle Larson covets Chili Bowl over Daytona 500, but still wants to win ‘Great American Race’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 11, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
4 Comments

Kyle Larson was “heartbroken” when he lost the 2017 Daytona 500.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver declared that Thursday morning on Twitter, clarifying comments he made Wednesday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway.”

Larson, who is competing in the 32nd annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said the Chili Bowl meant more to him than the Daytona 500.

“The Chili Bowl is, gosh, like I said it’s up there with the top races I want to win,” Larson said. “Everybody knows I love dirt track racing. For me, the Chili Bowl is bigger than the Daytona 500. I know some fans, that might bum them out or think I have some bad attitude when it comes to NASCAR racing, but I love it. There’s some special dirt races I want to win and Chili Bowl is one of them.”

Larson said this a day after winning the Chili Bowl’s A main on Tuesday night. He’ll race in the 55-lap main event Saturday. He is also fresh off winning three midget races during a tour of New Zealand to start the year.

On Thursday, Larson responded to a fan on Twitter to make sure everyone knows winning the Feb. 18 Daytona 500 would be a big deal for the fifth-year driver.

Larson took the white flag of the Daytona 500 while in the lead. He ran out of gas in Turn 2 and finished 12th.

Larson’s expression of love for a dirt racing event over the “Great American Race” comes after comments he made last month about what he considered his ultimate career goal. Appearing on the official World of Outlaws podcast, the 25-year-old driver said competing full-time in World of Outlaws is his aim.

“NASCAR is where I wanted to make it, but I would have been perfectly fine if I didn’t make it either,” Larson said. “I’d probably be on the Outlaw (sprint car) tour probably right now, racing and loving life … I would say racing on the World of Outlaws tour full-time is my main goal; NASCAR’s just the step to get there.”

 and on Facebook

Six-shooters will return to Texas Motor Speedway Victory Lane celebration

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 11, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

After a one-race absence, the traditional six-shooters will again be part of Texas Motor Speedway’s Victory Lane celebrations this season, track president and general manager Eddie Gossage has announced.

The guns were absent from the last Cup race at the 1.5-mile track on Nov. 5 when Kevin Harvick won.

Gossage nixed the guns in the immediate aftermath of a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that same day which killed 26 people.

“I just thought ‘this isn’t the thing to do today,’ ” Gossage told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram during a Goodyear tire test at the track. “It was too close to us. If it had happened in, fill in the blank, whatever state miles and miles and miles away, I wouldn’t have thought like that. But it happened in our own backyard, more or less, in San Antonio.

“The six-shooters are not any kind of political statement or anything like that. They’re just a silly stereotypical Texas cowboy celebration. That’s all they are. A lot of different colleges and universities shoot guns or cannons or things like that at the kickoff or when they score a touchdown. And that’s all that is.”

The six-shooters have been given out since the spring 2005 Cup race. TMS also awards a Henry repeating rifle to pole-winners.

NASCAR holds its first Texas race weekend April 6-8, culminating in the Cup Series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

 and on Facebook