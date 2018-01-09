Images from Goodyear tire test in Texas

Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports adds GM executive to competition department

Alba Colon, Sprint Cup program manager for GM, has spoken at several schools this year, encouraging student interest in race car engineering.
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for ESSENCE
By Dustin LongJan 9, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
Hendrick Motorsports continued revamping its competition department by hiring Alba Colon, who had been a General Motors engineer and auto racing program manager, to oversee the team’s competition systems group.

The team announced Tuesday that she will join the organization later this month and report to Jeff Andrews, vice president of competition.

Hendrick Motorsports stated in a release that Colon will work to enhance capabilities that support at-track competition, which include simulation programs, analytics platforms, data acquisition and communication technologies and at-track research and development. The position was previously held by Darian Grubb, who has moved into the crew chief role for rookie William Byron.

Colon had been with GM since 1994, joining as a data acquisition engineer for its Oval Track Group, covering NASCAR’s three national series. She later moved to GM’s NHRA program and was placed in charge of its drag racing programs in 2000. Colon became Chevrolet Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series program manager in 2001, a position she held until making this move.

In June, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Doug Duchardt, who had been the organization’s general manager since 2005, was leaving at the end of the month.

Duchardt joined Chip Ganassi Racing last week to be that organization’s chief operating officer.

Hendrick Motorsports announced in June that it did not plan to fill Duchardt’s role and that his responsibilities would be divided among many individuals.

In August, Hendrick Motorsports announced it had elevated eight senior leaders into new positions. Included in the moves was promoting Ken Howes from vice president of competition to vice president and chief of staff and Andrews from director of engine operations to vice president of competition. Grubb was elevated to director of competition systems at that time but was named about a month later to be Kasey Kahne‘s crew chief the rest of the season before moving into that role with Byron.

Hendrick Motorsports is coming off a season where it won four races — its fewest total since 2000 — and won only four stages. To compare, Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr., the reigning Cup champion, won eight races and 19 stages last season.

Hendrick Motorsports’ victory total has declined each of the past four seasons, going from 13 wins in 2014 to nine victories in 2015 to five wins in 2016 and four last season.

Only one of the organization’s four drivers — seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson — has won a Cup race. He’s joined by Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Ryan Truex replaces Blake Koch at Kaulig Racing in Xfinity Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Ryan Truex will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, replacing Blake Koch, the team announced Tuesday.

Koch drove the No. 11 in the team’s first two seasons.

Truex, the younger brother of 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., will compete in his first full-time season in Xfinity.

The announcement comes after it was announced last week that the 25-year-old driver parted ways with Hattori Racing Enterprises in the Camping World Truck Series.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint,” Truex discussed the move to Kauling Racing, which he said reminds him of Furniture Row Racing, the team his brother competes for.

“Really excites me for the future,” Truex said. “I’m annoying. I’ve just been kind of floating around the past few years and bugging people, trying to keep my name out there and doing everything I can and luckily it’s worked out.”

Truex said getting the deal with Kaulig Racing was “kind of roller coaster,” with him not thinking it would get done at one point.

“I’m honestly glad it’s done and we can focus on going out and performing and doing our jobs,” Truex said.

Last year was Truex’s first full-time season in the Truck Series. He earned eight top fives, 13 top 10s and two poles. He finished the season ninth in the standings.

Koch, in his second season with Kaulig Racing, earned five top 10s and his first pole (Talladega). He made the playoffs but failed to advance out of the first round, finishing 11th.

Truex has 39 Xfinity starts since 2010. He has two top fives with a best finish of second in 2012 at Dover from the pole. That race was one of 13 Truex competed in for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex won back-to-back K&N Pro Series East championships in 2009 and 2010.

“When we started this team two years ago I knew we had the potential to be one of the strongest teams in the Xfinity Series and I think we’re within reach of that goal,” team owner Matt Kaulig said in a press release. “Ryan is going to be a great addition to the team and I have some high hopes for this season. Each year we keep improving as a team and I think this season we’ll be able to get some wins and make another run in the playoffs. Everyone at Kaulig Racing is excited to have Ryan on board and it should be a great, fun year.”

Kaulig Racing is part of a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

“Luckily having the Childress ecosystem around us I can go talk to Austin (Dillon), talk to Ty (Dillon), talk to (Daniel) Hemric, and get their insights and what they think I need to do or what I need to change to get used to these cars,” Truex said.

Kaulig is also the CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection, which was the primary sponsor for Koch the last two seasons.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” Kaulig said that Bar Harbor Sea Food, which backed Truex in the Truck Series, will be his primary sponsor with LeafFilter still involved in some capacity. Other sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

Also appearing on the “The Morning Drive,” Koch said LeafFilter Gutter Protection not returning as the primary sponsor is why he’s no longer driving the No. 11.

“I knew they were looking (for a driver with a sponsor),” Koch said. “I didn’t have time to get one, really. I got the official word a couple of days ago, but I pretty much knew in mid-December that I was going to have to figure something out. So it wasn’t a complete shock, because everything wasn’t officially done until yesterday.”

Koch said there is no hard feelings between him and Kaulig.

“I don’t want people mad at Matt Kaulig thinking he kicked me out,” Koch said. “This is a mutual thing. We talked and Matt owns LeafFilter. He was putting  a lot of his own money into having me drive a race car. You just can’t do that forever.”

On “The Morning Drive,” Kaulig said the team is adding 15,000 square feet to its shop in Welcome, North Carolina, which is on the RCR campus, and it plans to field a second car this season.

Kaulig said there’s a “100 percent chance” he’d bring Koch back to drive the second car, but added there’s no hard date for when the second team needs to be in operation, saying it may not make its first start until a few races into the season.

“We’re shopping the second car right now, but we won’t run the second car without sponsorship,” Kaulig said.

Harrison Burton’s 2018 racing schedule includes Trucks, K&N and more

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 8, 2018, 5:03 PM EST
Harrison Burton will run nine Camping World Truck races along with partial schedules in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series in 2018.

Burton, who will compete for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, is limited in what Truck races he can run because he doesn’t turn 18 until Oct. 9. NASCAR restricts drivers under 18 years old to tracks 1.25 miles or less in length or road courses.

Burton is scheduled to compete in Truck races at Martinsville (March 24 and Oct. 27), Dover (May 4), Iowa (June 16), Bristol (Aug. 15), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug. 26), Texas (Nov. 2), Phoenix’s ISM Raceway (Nov. 9) and Homestead (Nov. 16)

MORE: Harrison Burton rocketing to success

Burton, the reigning K&N Pro Series East champion, will fill out his remaining schedule this year with K&N and ARCA races for MDM Motorsports and also plans to run various super late model races.

“Just one year ago, I couldn’t believe the tremendous opportunities I had been given with Kyle Busch Motorsports and MDM Motorsports, as well unbelievable corporate partners who stepped up to the plate to support a young driver,” said Burton, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. “We all clicked so quickly that it was hard to believe it was our first year together. I can’t wait to see how a little experience and familiarity with each other pays off in 2018, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD, and Sports Force Parks.”

“DEX Imaging couldn’t have been more proud of Harrison Burton last season, not only in becoming a NASCAR champion but because of what an upstanding young man he is,” said Dan Doyle, DEX Imaging CEO, in a statement.  “He represented our company and the future of NASCAR well, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with him in 2018.”

Burton, a member of the NASCAR Next class, finished seventh in points in 2016 in K&N Pro Series East before winning the championship last year and five series races. In the Truck Series, he posted a career-best fourth at Martinsville in October.

Cup cars on track for first time in 2018 with two-day Texas tire test

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 8, 2018, 3:29 PM EST
Four Cup Series teams will mark the unofficial start of the 2018 NASCAR season Tuesday and Wednesday with a Goodyear tire test at Texas Motor Speedway.

The test, which will be held from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET each day and is open to the public, will include defending Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Entry to the grandstands will be through Gate 4.

Elliott, the driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet, will be the first driver to pilot Chevrolet’s new Camaro ZL1 model, which replaces the SS.

Blaney and Almirola will get their first time in the cockpit with their new teams. Blaney in Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford and Almirola in Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford.

It will be Truex’s first time on track since clinching his first Cup title in November.

