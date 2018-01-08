Team Penske hires Robby Benton as NASCAR team manager

As an Xfinity owner, Benton fielded cars in 220 starts from 2008-15. The team’s only victory was in 2010 with Boris Said at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Benton himself made four Xfinity starts and three Camping World Truck Series starts.
Benton owned Change Racing in IMSA.
“I’m very happy to join an operation like Team Penske,” Benton said in a press release. “Anyone that is involved in this sport has a tremendous amount of respect for Roger Penske. He has a world-class operation and expects nothing but the best from his people, and that shows on and off the track. I’ve emulated many of Team Penske’s values through my own programs, so it’s especially meaningful to now be a part of this team. I’m honored to receive this opportunity and I hope I can help the organization continue moving forward as they continue to expand their NASCAR operations.”
Harrison Burton will run nine Camping World Truck races along with partial schedules in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series in 2018.
Burton, who will compete for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, is limited in what Truck races he can run because he doesn’t turn 18 until Oct. 9. NASCAR restricts drivers under 18 years old to tracks 1.25 miles or less in length or road courses.
Burton is scheduled to compete in Truck races at Martinsville (March 24 and Oct. 27), Dover (May 4), Iowa (June 16), Bristol (Aug. 15), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug. 26), Texas (Nov. 2), Phoenix’s ISM Raceway (Nov. 9) and Homestead (Nov. 16)
“Just one year ago, I couldn’t believe the tremendous opportunities I had been given with Kyle Busch Motorsports and MDM Motorsports, as well unbelievable corporate partners who stepped up to the plate to support a young driver,” said Burton, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. “We all clicked so quickly that it was hard to believe it was our first year together. I can’t wait to see how a little experience and familiarity with each other pays off in 2018, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD, and Sports Force Parks.”
“DEX Imaging couldn’t have been more proud of Harrison Burton last season, not only in becoming a NASCAR champion but because of what an upstanding young man he is,” said Dan Doyle, DEX Imaging CEO, in a statement.“He represented our company and the future of NASCAR well, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with him in 2018.”
Burton, a member of the NASCAR Next class, finished seventh in points in 2016 in K&N Pro Series East before winning the championship last year and five series races. In the Truck Series, he posted a career-best fourth at Martinsville in October.
During the visit, the two swapped jerseys, with Keselowski receiving a No. 2 jersey with his name on it.
“I can tell you this, I hope the tide rolls us right into victory lane when we get back to Talladega,” Keselowski said. “Like Coach Saban and his teams at Alabama, there is a winning tradition at Team Penske. We hope to add to that legacy with another Talladega Superspeedway triumph, and ultimately another championship.”
His famous uncle may have retired at the end of the 2017 season, but Jeffrey Earnhardt is doing all he can to keep the Earnhardt surname going in NASCAR in 2018.
Earnhardt, who lost his ride last month when The Motorsports Group parted ways with partner Circle Sport, is pursuing sponsorship for a 2018 Cup ride.
Earnhardt is a fourth-generation racer, preceded by great-grandfather Ralph, grandfather Dale Sr., father Kerry and uncle Dale Jr.
If the youngest member of the Earnhardt racing clan does not appear in the Daytona 500 — or any race in 2018, for that matter — it would mark the first time since 1975 that a member of the famous Earnhardt family has not appeared in at least one Cup race in a season.
It would also be the first time since 1979 that there hasn’t been an Earnhardt who has raced full-time in the Cup ranks.
According to a post on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s Facebook page by a crew member, “We found an incredible opportunity that requires a certain level of sponsorship to make things work. In a very short period of time we’ve put together most of the puzzle. Out of respect for all involved Jeffrey has to maintain confidentiality until there is 100% certainty in sponsorship. With the Daytona 500 not far away this deal has to come together in weeks not months. Urgency to execute is understatement.”