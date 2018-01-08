Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Team Penske hires Robby Benton as NASCAR team manager

By Daniel McFadinJan 8, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
Team Penske has hired Robby Benton as team manager of its NASCAR operations, the team announced Monday.

Benton, a former owner in the Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be responsible for administrative and competition-related duties for the team’s Cup and Xfinity teams.

He will report to Competition Director Travis Geisler.

Penske will field Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in the Cup Series.

As an Xfinity owner, Benton fielded cars in 220 starts from 2008-15. The team’s only victory was in 2010 with Boris Said at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Benton himself made four Xfinity starts and three Camping World Truck Series starts.

Benton owned Change Racing in IMSA.

 “I’m very happy to join an operation like Team Penske,” Benton said in a press release. “Anyone that is involved in this sport has a tremendous amount of respect for Roger Penske. He has a world-class operation and expects nothing but the best from his people, and that shows on and off the track. I’ve emulated many of Team Penske’s values through my own programs, so it’s especially meaningful to now be a part of this team. I’m honored to receive this opportunity and I hope I can help the organization continue moving forward as they continue to expand their NASCAR operations.”

Harrison Burton’s 2018 racing schedule includes Trucks, K&N and more

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 8, 2018, 5:03 PM EST
Harrison Burton will run nine Camping World Truck races along with partial schedules in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series in 2018.

Burton, who will compete for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, is limited in what Truck races he can run because he doesn’t turn 18 until Oct. 9. NASCAR restricts drivers under 18 years old to tracks 1.25 miles or less in length or road courses.

Burton is scheduled to compete in Truck races at Martinsville (March 24 and Oct. 27), Dover (May 4), Iowa (June 16), Bristol (Aug. 15), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug. 26), Texas (Nov. 2), Phoenix’s ISM Raceway (Nov. 9) and Homestead (Nov. 16)

MORE: Harrison Burton rocketing to success

Burton, the reigning K&N Pro Series East champion, will fill out his remaining schedule this year with K&N and ARCA races for MDM Motorsports and also plans to run various super late model races.

“Just one year ago, I couldn’t believe the tremendous opportunities I had been given with Kyle Busch Motorsports and MDM Motorsports, as well unbelievable corporate partners who stepped up to the plate to support a young driver,” said Burton, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. “We all clicked so quickly that it was hard to believe it was our first year together. I can’t wait to see how a little experience and familiarity with each other pays off in 2018, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD, and Sports Force Parks.”

“DEX Imaging couldn’t have been more proud of Harrison Burton last season, not only in becoming a NASCAR champion but because of what an upstanding young man he is,” said Dan Doyle, DEX Imaging CEO, in a statement.  “He represented our company and the future of NASCAR well, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with him in 2018.”

Burton, a member of the NASCAR Next class, finished seventh in points in 2016 in K&N Pro Series East before winning the championship last year and five series races. In the Truck Series, he posted a career-best fourth at Martinsville in October.

Cup cars on track for first time in 2018 with two-day Texas tire test

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 8, 2018, 3:29 PM EST
Four Cup Series teams will mark the unofficial start of the 2018 NASCAR season Tuesday and Wednesday with a Goodyear tire test at Texas Motor Speedway.

The test, which will be held from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET each day and is open to the public, will include defending Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Entry to the grandstands will be through Gate 4.

Elliott, the driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet, will be the first driver to pilot Chevrolet’s new Camaro ZL1 model, which replaces the SS.

Blaney and Almirola will get their first time in the cockpit with their new teams. Blaney in Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford and Almirola in Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford.

It will be Truex’s first time on track since clinching his first Cup title in November.

NASCAR connections to tonight’s college football National Championship

Talladega Superspeedway
By Daniel McFadinJan 8, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
The 2017-18 college football season ends tonight with the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game (8 p.m. ET on ESPN) pits the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, two Southeastern Conference teams.

We decided to take a look at the two schools and their connections to the NASCAR world.

If we missed any NASCAR connections, let us know.

The paths of Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski crossed last year.

In September, the driver of the No. 2 Ford visited the school’s Tuscaloosa campus, which is located just under 110 miles west of Talladega Superspeedway.

Saban actually served as the grand marshal of the 2009 spring Cup race at the 2.66-mile speedway, when Keselowski won his first Cup race.

During the visit, the two swapped jerseys, with Keselowski receiving a No. 2 jersey with his name on it.

“I can tell you this, I hope the tide rolls us right into victory lane when we get back to Talladega,” Keselowski said. “Like Coach Saban and his teams at Alabama, there is a winning tradition at Team Penske. We hope to add to that legacy with another Talladega Superspeedway triumph, and ultimately another championship.”

Two weeks later, Keselowski claimed his fifth Talladega win.

Saban will be looking for his sixth national championship tonight.

Hendrick Motorsports has a few team members who have ties to the game.

Rowdy Harrell, a former walk-on linebacker at Alabama, is a rear tire carrier on the No. 88 team. He won three championships with the Crimson Tide, the last coming in 2013. He joined Hendrick in September of that year.

Harrell was brought to the team by Chris Burkey, a pit crew coach for Hendrick. Burkey is a former scouting assistant for the Miami Dolphins from Saban’s time as head coach of the team.

The colors of the Crimson Tide have made their way to the high banks of Talladega multiple times over the last 17 years.

The first Alabama-themed scheme belonged to Scott Pruett and his No. 32 Tide car in 2000.

Michael Waltrip Racing was the vessel for three more schemes in 2010, 2012 and 2013, the seasons following Alabama National Championships.

2010 – David Reutimann

(Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR)

2012 – Clint Bowyer

(Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR)

2013 – Michael Waltrip

There are far fewer connections between NASCAR and the University of Georgia, but they’re there.

Chase Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports driver and native of Dawsonville, Georgia, is a noted fan of the Bulldogs.

Hendrick’s strength and condition coach, Darius Dewberry, was a Georgia linebacker from 2006-09 and joined Hendrick in June 2013.

NASCAR on NBC’s own Rutledge Wood is a native of Alabama, but he moved to Georgia in 1995 and graduated from the school with a degree in marketing.

Bulldog sports teams have interacted with the NASCAR world a few times.

In 2014, the football team was part of the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, playing against the University of Louisville. As part of their bowl week festivities, the teams visited Charlotte Motor Speedway to participate in the Richard Petty Driving Experience.

Two years later, the Georgia baseball team visited Charlotte to play the University of North Carolina – Charlotte 49ers.

As part of their visit, they visited Hendrick Motorsports to get a taste of the life of a NASCAR pit crew.

Jeffrey Earnhardt doing all he can to keep famous surname going in NASCAR Cup

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
His famous uncle may have retired at the end of the 2017 season, but Jeffrey Earnhardt is doing all he can to keep the Earnhardt surname going in NASCAR in 2018.

Earnhardt, who lost his ride last month when The Motorsports Group parted ways with partner Circle Sport, is pursuing sponsorship for a 2018 Cup ride.

Earnhardt is a fourth-generation racer, preceded by great-grandfather Ralph, grandfather Dale Sr., father Kerry and uncle Dale Jr.

If the youngest member of the Earnhardt racing clan does not appear in the Daytona 500 — or any race in 2018, for that matter — it would mark the first time since 1975 that a member of the famous Earnhardt family has not appeared in at least one Cup race in a season.

It would also be the first time since 1979 that there hasn’t been an Earnhardt who has raced full-time in the Cup ranks.

According to a post on Jeffrey Earnhardt’s Facebook page by a crew member, “We found an incredible opportunity that requires a certain level of sponsorship to make things work. In a very short period of time we’ve put together most of the puzzle. Out of respect for all involved Jeffrey has to maintain confidentiality until there is 100% certainty in sponsorship. With the Daytona 500 not far away this deal has to come together in weeks not months. Urgency to execute is understatement.”

 