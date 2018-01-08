Harrison Burton’s 2018 racing schedule includes Trucks, K&N and more

Harrison Burton will run nine Camping World Truck races along with partial schedules in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series in 2018.

Burton, who will compete for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, is limited in what Truck races he can run because he doesn’t turn 18 until Oct. 9. NASCAR restricts drivers under 18 years old to tracks 1.25 miles or less in length or road courses.

Burton is scheduled to compete in Truck races at Martinsville (March 24 and Oct. 27), Dover (May 4), Iowa (June 16), Bristol (Aug. 15), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug. 26), Texas (Nov. 2), Phoenix’s ISM Raceway (Nov. 9) and Homestead (Nov. 16)

Burton, the reigning K&N Pro Series East champion, will fill out his remaining schedule this year with K&N and ARCA races for MDM Motorsports and also plans to run various super late model races.

“Just one year ago, I couldn’t believe the tremendous opportunities I had been given with Kyle Busch Motorsports and MDM Motorsports, as well unbelievable corporate partners who stepped up to the plate to support a young driver,” said Burton, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton. “We all clicked so quickly that it was hard to believe it was our first year together. I can’t wait to see how a little experience and familiarity with each other pays off in 2018, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD, and Sports Force Parks.”

“DEX Imaging couldn’t have been more proud of Harrison Burton last season, not only in becoming a NASCAR champion but because of what an upstanding young man he is,” said Dan Doyle, DEX Imaging CEO, in a statement. “He represented our company and the future of NASCAR well, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with him in 2018.”

Burton, a member of the NASCAR Next class, finished seventh in points in 2016 in K&N Pro Series East before winning the championship last year and five series races. In the Truck Series, he posted a career-best fourth at Martinsville in October.

