Kyle Larson finishes New Zealand swing with win, earns 3 checkers in 4 races

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If he was a baseball player, Kyle Larson just completed a road trip with a fantastic .750 batting average – all home runs, you might say.

The NASCAR Cup star on Friday completed a four-race exhibition series racing his midget car in New Zealand – two other races were rained out – with a win Friday at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, N.Z.

It was Larson’s third win in the four races he was able to compete in that race did not interfere. He spun out late in the only race he did not win.

Heck of a trip down to NZ capped off with another win tonight. Got extremely lucky but still… https://t.co/Ps7ZDmJpl6 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 6, 2018

Larson boarded a plane early today to fly back across the Pacific Ocean, destination Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’ll take part in next week’s 32nd annual Chili Bowl.