Chip Ganassi named grand marshal for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona is like a second home for Chip Ganassi, he’s there so often.

Not only is he there at Daytona International Speedway in February for NASCAR’s Speedweeks, and again for the early July races there, he’s also there quite a bit this month for this weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24, and then back again in a few weeks for the prestigious Rolex 24.

Now, the Pittsburgh native will receive yet another honor to add to his illustrious career as a motorsports team owner, and before that, as a competitive driver.

Ganassi, who owns teams in NASCAR Cup and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, IndyCar, the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA, was named Friday as grand marshal of the Rolex 24 sports car endurance race on Jan. 27-28.

Ganassi, who will field two cars in the race, has owned an IMSA team since 2004. Since its formation, Ganassi’s IMSA teams have won the Rolex 24 seven times: 2006, 2007, 2o08, 2011, 2013, 2015 and last year.

“This is a really big honor for me to be recognized by a race that has meant so much to me over my career, both as a driver and an owner,” Ganassi said.