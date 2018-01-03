Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Bill McAnally Racing

NASCAR Next’s Hailie Deegan to race in K&N West for Bill McAnally Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
Hailie Deegan, the only female member of the current NASCAR Next class and daughter of X-Games athlete Brian Deegan, will compete in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series West this season for Bill McAnally Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

Deegan, 16, earned the ride after taking part in a series of test sessions with the team and Toyota late in 2017.

Deegan will drive the No. 19 Mobil 1 / NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota and joins teammates Cole Rouse and the returning Derek Kraus.

Todd Gilliland, who won the last two K&N West titles for the team, will compete in the Camping World Truck Series.

Deegan is the only announced female driver for the series this year after two, Julia Landauer and Nicole Behar, competed in it last year. They finished the season seventh and eighth.

The native of Temecula, California, also will race in select K&N East events.

“I’m really excited,” Deegan said in a press release. “This is the best team and equipment in the series. BMR has been great to work with. I look forward to racing at a high level on the East and West Coasts with the top team. We are ready to put in the work to continue being a serious competitor.

“It will be exciting to be part of the K&N Series. It’s been a great building ground for a lot of successful NASCAR drivers. It’s a big step.”

On her Twitter profile, Deegan declares, “I want to follow in the footsteps of my Dad.”

Brian Deegan has won the most Freestyle Motocross medals in X Games history with 10. He has multiple championships in the Lucas Oil Pro 2 and Lucas Oil Pro Lite series.

Hailie Deegan began off-road racing when she was 8 and became the first female to win a race and a championship in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series.

In 2015, she was the Modified Kart Regional Champion and the next year was the Modified Kart National Champion as well as the Driver of the Year. In 2017, she was the first female in the Pro Lite division of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Series to have multiple podiums in her rookie year.

Deegan took part in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity combine in 2016 and won the 2017 NASCAR Diversity Young Racer award.

She will seek to become the first woman to win a K&N title and a major NASCAR championship. If she does, it would give Bill McAnally Racing its fourth consecutive K&N West title and ninth overall.

“She’s a very talented driver, who brings with her a lot of energy and excitement,” McAnally said in a press release. “We look forward to being a big part of Hailie’s development as she takes this next step in her racing career. We anticipate great things ahead for everybody, including our partners and fans.”

Team Penske buys charter from Roush Fenway Racing for third Cup car

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Roush Fenway Racing has sold one of its charters to Team Penske, who will use it to field the No. 12 Ford driven by Ryan Blaney in 2018, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Sports Business Journal first reported the transaction.

The charter Roush sold had initially been used on the No. 16 Ford driven by Greg Biffle in 2016. The team scaled back to a two-car operation in 2017 with the No. 6 driven by Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17.

The No. 16 charter was leased to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2017 for use on Chris Buescher‘s No. 37 Chevrolet.

There are 36 charters in the Cup Series that guarantee starting spots.

Penske will return to operating three full-time Cup cars in the Cup Series for the first time since 2010. That year Penkse fielded rides for Brad Keselowski, Sam Hornish Jr. and Kurt Busch.

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford will join Keselowski’s No. 2 and Joey Logano‘s No. 22.

Blaney joins Team Penske after driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing full-time the last two seasons. He has driven for Team Penske in the Xfinity Series since 2012.

Tony Gibson will be able to ‘make a difference’ in new role at Stewart-Haas Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 12:48 PM EST
After 31 years, Tony Gibson will have a job in NASCAR that doesn’t send him on the road.

The former crew chief enters the 2018 season as the new production manager for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Gibson, 53, will supervise many of the departments responsible for building the cars for its four drivers, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer. That includes the chassis, body shop and fabrication shops.

Gibson, who spent his last three seasons as a crew chief on Busch’s No. 41 Ford, detailed his new role with SHR Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“It’s great for me because I’m a hands-on guy,” Gibson said. “I love to be working on the race cars and trying to make things better. When we were talking about this over the last year or so, how we were going to make this work, I just wanted to be where I could make a difference and help. This is a great way for me to help all the teams, all four teams, and be hands-on.”

SHR announced its new crew chief pairings on Dec. 15. Succeeding Gibson on the No. 41 will be Billy Scott, who worked with Danica Patrick the last two seasons.

Early in his career, Gibson worked as a car chief for 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki. His crew chief career in Cup began in 1994 for six races on the No. 44 Ford owned by Charles Hardy.

Since then, Gibson has worked 440 Cup races from the top of a pit box, earning six wins. The last was in the 2017 Daytona 500 with Busch.

Gibson has also worked with Patrick, Bill Elliott, Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mark Martin, Michael Waltrip and more.

Gibson was one of the last remaining crew chiefs who did not have a background in engineering.

“I’m not a paper guy, I’m not a computer guy” Gibson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I like to go out and talk to the guys and work with them and (figure out) how I can make their jobs easier. It takes some of the experience I’ve had over the last 31 years and put(s) it in play. How can I help some of these younger guys … like John Klausmeier (crew chief for Almirola) and Billy Scott and all those guys, give them a good shot at being a crew chief and making a career out of it?”

2018 NASCAR schedules, TV/Radio info

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
The 2018 NASCAR season is slowly getting closer.

The NASCAR season will officially begin Feb. 16 when the Camping World Truck Series opens at Daytona International Speedway with the first points race of the year.

The Xfinity Series begins its season the next day.

The 60th Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 marks the start of season for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash (Feb. 11) and the two Daytona 500 qualifying races (Feb. 15).

The first day of practice for the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Below are the full schedules for each series and TV/Radio info for each race. Following that are the schedules for both K&N Pro Series.

All times are Eastern

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

 

Xfinity Series

 

Camping World Truck Series

 

K&N Pro Series West

Date Track Location
15-Mar Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif.
5-May Tucson Speedway* Tucson, Ariz.
19-May Orange Show Speedway San Bernardino, Calif.
9-Jun Colorado National Speedway Dacona, Colo.
23-Jun Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif.
30-Jun Douglas County Speedway Roseburg, Ore.
15-Jul Spokane County Raceway Airway Heights, Wash.
27-Jul Iowa Speedway** Newtown, Iowa
11-Aug Evergreen Speedway Monroe, Wash.
24-Aug Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Ill.
13-Sep Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Las Vegas, Nev.
29-Sep Meridian Speedway Meridian, Idaho
13-Oct All American Speedway Roseville, Calif.
27-Oct Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif.

*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

K&N Pro Series East

Date Track Location
11-Feb New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna, Fla.
14-Apr Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.
28-Apr Langley Speedway Hampton, Va.
12-May South Boston Speedway* South Boston, Va.
2-Jun Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn.
16-Jun New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, N.J.
14-Jul Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, Conn.
21-Jul New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H.
27-Jul Iowa Speedway** Newton, Iowa
3-Aug Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y.
24-Aug Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Ill.
22-Sep New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H.
5-Oct Dover International Speedway Dover, Del.

*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Kyle Larson wins second race of New Zealand midget tour

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 9:43 AM EST
Kyle Larson won’t come back empty-handed from his racing trip abroad.

Larson won his second midget event Wednesday as part of a planned six-race tour of New Zealand.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the feature in the United Truck Parts World 50 Lapper at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland.

He won by 1.4 seconds over fellow American driver Spencer Bayston, who fell back to last on the first lap before driving through the field.

Both of Larson’s victories on the tour were at Western Springs. The first win came on Dec. 30.

Two of the planned races were rained out and Larson spun in another. His final race is set for Friday at Western Springs. He will then return to the United States to take part in the 32nd annual Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Jan. 9.

Watch video from Larson’s win below.

