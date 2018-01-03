Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR denies report Brian France involved to buy Carolina Panthers

By Dustin LongJan 3, 2018, 7:36 PM EST
NASCAR issued a statement Wednesday night denying a report by a Charlotte TV station that NASCAR Chairman Brian France was involved with a group to purchase the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

In the statement to NBC Sports, NASCAR stated: “NASCAR denies the accuracy of the WCNC report. Brian France is not involved.”

WCNC, citing three unnamed, sources reported Wednesday that France is part of a group that wants to buy the Carolina Panthers with France becoming the new major holder.

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will sell the team at the end of the season. This came after it was revealed in December by Sports Illustrated that four former Panther employees received “significant settlements” for workplace misconduct that included “sexual harassment against female employees and for directing a racial slur at an African-American employee.”

France has served as NASCAR’s Chairman since September 2003. He’s admitted to asking the NFL about its ownership structure in 2005.

The grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and son of Bill France Jr., NASCAR’s second president, Brian France raised eyebrows in Dec. 2008 at a motorsports marketing forum in New York when he said he didn’t anticipate leading NASCAR as long as his father did. Brian France explained his comments a month later, saying:

“This gets misunderstood whether whenever I say something like that, and it simply means that my father was 32 years the CEO and the president of NASCAR and ran the company. And all I said is that that’s not in the cards for me, and I don’t think it’s a smart thing for the sport. That doesn’t mean I won’t have a long run; I hope I do. I hope I’m doing what I’m doing — I really like what I’m doing, and I like working with the industry and the great group of people and Mike (Helton) and I side by side. So that should not be misconstrued. As long as we’re having fun and we’re making progress as an industry, then I would love doing what I’m doing.

“But I am 46 (in 2009), so I don’t think I’ll be 76 and still talking to you. That’s probably a — that doesn’t mean a short window, but it doesn’t mean 30 years, and that’s really where we are.”

France told USA Today in 2013 that when a group bidding on a Major League Baseball team called in 2010, he passed and hadn’t explored any opportunities to that point. 

Dylan Lupton returning to JGL Racing for at least 21 Xfinity races

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 4:59 PM EST
Dylan Lupton will return to JGL Racing and compete in at least 21 Xfinity Series races this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Lupton will drive the No. 28 Ford after having driven the No. 24 in 14 starts last season.

The 24-year-old driver joins rookie teammate Kaz Grala, who will drive the No. 24.

“We continued to improve throughout the 2017 season and I was able to gain valuable experience that will help tremendously in the new season,” Lupton said in a press release. “With the switch to Ford over the off-season and our new alliance with Roush Fenway Racing, I am confident that we will be competitive right out of the gate. I would like to thank (JGL Racing owner) James Whitener and the whole JGL Racing organization for this opportunity.”

Lupton has 24 Xfinity starts since 2015. His best finish is 10th at Mid-Ohio in 2015.

The native of Wilton, California, also has two wins in the K&N Pro Series West.

Lupton’s first start of 2018 will come in the Feb. 17 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

JGL Racing will announce Lupton’s sponsorship and crew chief at a later date.

NASCAR Next’s Hailie Deegan to race in K&N West for Bill McAnally Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
Hailie Deegan, the only female member of the current NASCAR Next class and daughter of X-Games athlete Brian Deegan, will compete in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series West this season for Bill McAnally Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

Deegan, 16, earned the ride after taking part in a series of test sessions with the team and Toyota late in 2017.

Deegan will drive the No. 19 Mobil 1 / NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota and joins teammates Cole Rouse and the returning Derek Kraus.

Todd Gilliland, who won the last two K&N West titles for the team, will compete in the Camping World Truck Series.

Deegan is the only announced female driver for the series this year after two, Julia Landauer and Nicole Behar, competed in it last year. They finished the season seventh and eighth.

The native of Temecula, California, also will race in select K&N East events.

“I’m really excited,” Deegan said in a press release. “This is the best team and equipment in the series. BMR has been great to work with. I look forward to racing at a high level on the East and West Coasts with the top team. We are ready to put in the work to continue being a serious competitor.

“It will be exciting to be part of the K&N Series. It’s been a great building ground for a lot of successful NASCAR drivers. It’s a big step.”

On her Twitter profile, Deegan declares, “I want to follow in the footsteps of my Dad.”

Brian Deegan has won the most Freestyle Motocross medals in X Games history with 10. He has multiple championships in the Lucas Oil Pro 2 and Lucas Oil Pro Lite series.

Hailie Deegan began off-road racing when she was 8 and became the first female to win a race and a championship in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series.

In 2015, she was the Modified Kart Regional Champion and the next year was the Modified Kart National Champion as well as the Driver of the Year. In 2017, she was the first female in the Pro Lite division of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Series to have multiple podiums in her rookie year.

Deegan took part in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity combine in 2016 and won the 2017 NASCAR Diversity Young Racer award.

She will seek to become the first woman to win a K&N title and a major NASCAR championship. If she does, it would give Bill McAnally Racing its fourth consecutive K&N West title and ninth overall.

“She’s a very talented driver, who brings with her a lot of energy and excitement,” McAnally said in a press release. “We look forward to being a big part of Hailie’s development as she takes this next step in her racing career. We anticipate great things ahead for everybody, including our partners and fans.”

Team Penske buys charter from Roush Fenway Racing for third Cup car

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Roush Fenway Racing has sold one of its charters to Team Penske, who will use it to field the No. 12 Ford driven by Ryan Blaney in 2018, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Sports Business Journal first reported the transaction.

The charter Roush sold had initially been used on the No. 16 Ford driven by Greg Biffle in 2016. The team scaled back to a two-car operation in 2017 with the No. 6 driven by Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17.

The No. 16 charter was leased to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2017 for use on Chris Buescher‘s No. 37 Chevrolet.

There are 36 charters in the Cup Series that guarantee starting spots.

Penske will return to operating three full-time Cup cars in the Cup Series for the first time since 2010. That year Penkse fielded rides for Brad Keselowski, Sam Hornish Jr. and Kurt Busch.

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford will join Keselowski’s No. 2 and Joey Logano‘s No. 22.

Blaney joins Team Penske after driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing full-time the last two seasons. He has driven for Team Penske in the Xfinity Series since 2012.

Tony Gibson will be able to ‘make a difference’ in new role at Stewart-Haas Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 12:48 PM EST
After 31 years, Tony Gibson will have a job in NASCAR that doesn’t send him on the road.

The former crew chief enters the 2018 season as the new production manager for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Gibson, 53, will supervise many of the departments responsible for building the cars for its four drivers, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer. That includes the chassis, body shop and fabrication shops.

Gibson, who spent his last three seasons as a crew chief on Busch’s No. 41 Ford, detailed his new role with SHR Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“It’s great for me because I’m a hands-on guy,” Gibson said. “I love to be working on the race cars and trying to make things better. When we were talking about this over the last year or so, how we were going to make this work, I just wanted to be where I could make a difference and help. This is a great way for me to help all the teams, all four teams, and be hands-on.”

SHR announced its new crew chief pairings on Dec. 15. Succeeding Gibson on the No. 41 will be Billy Scott, who worked with Danica Patrick the last two seasons.

Early in his career, Gibson worked as a car chief for 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki. His crew chief career in Cup began in 1994 for six races on the No. 44 Ford owned by Charles Hardy.

Since then, Gibson has worked 440 Cup races from the top of a pit box, earning six wins. The last was in the 2017 Daytona 500 with Busch.

Gibson has also worked with Patrick, Bill Elliott, Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mark Martin, Michael Waltrip and more.

Gibson was one of the last remaining crew chiefs who did not have a background in engineering.

“I’m not a paper guy, I’m not a computer guy” Gibson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I like to go out and talk to the guys and work with them and (figure out) how I can make their jobs easier. It takes some of the experience I’ve had over the last 31 years and put(s) it in play. How can I help some of these younger guys … like John Klausmeier (crew chief for Almirola) and Billy Scott and all those guys, give them a good shot at being a crew chief and making a career out of it?”

 and on Facebook