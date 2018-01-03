Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Former Hendrick executive joins Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongJan 3, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
Chip Ganassi Racing has hired Doug Duchardt as chief operating officer, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Duchardt spent 12 seasons as an executive at Hendrick Motorsports before leaving in June 2017. He was the team’s executive vice president and general manager.

At Ganassi, Duchardt will work closely with all of the organization’s racing programs.

“We are all so pleased to get someone with both Doug’s racing credentials and his business acumen,” said team owner Chip Ganassi in a statement. “He has a lot of racing championships under his belt and a strong track record for running successful businesses and has the respect of the racing industry. Doug will be a great addition to help lead what I think is already a very good group of people.”

The team also announced that Max Jones has been promoted to managing director of the team’s NASCAR operation, joining Mike Hull, managing director of the team’s IndyCar and IMSA operations.  The team also stated that a newly formed Corporate Office of Ganassi, President Steve Lauletta, Duchardt, CFO Chuck Gottschalk and Vice President of Human Resources Rob Wilder will oversee all of CGR’s racing and commercial activities globally.

Tony Gibson will be able to ‘make a difference’ in new role at Stewart-Haas Racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 12:48 PM EST
After 31 years, Tony Gibson will have a job in NASCAR that doesn’t send him on the road.

The former crew chief enters the 2018 season as the new production manager for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Gibson, 53, will supervise many of the departments responsible for building the cars for its four drivers, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer. That includes the chassis, body shop and fabrication shops.

Gibson, who spent his last three seasons as a crew chief on Busch’s No. 41 Ford, detailed his new role with SHR Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“It’s great for me because I’m a hands-on guy,” Gibson said. “I love to be working on the race cars and trying to make things better. When we were talking about this over the last year or so, how we were going to make this work, I just wanted to be where I could make a difference and help. This is a great way for me to help all the teams, all four teams, and be hands-on.”

SHR announced its new crew chief pairings on Dec. 15. Succeeding Gibson on the No. 41 will be Billy Scott, who worked with Danica Patrick the last two seasons.

Early in his career, Gibson worked as a car chief for 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki. His crew chief career in Cup began in 1994 for six races on the No. 44 Ford owned by Charles Hardy.

Since then, Gibson has worked 440 Cup races from the top of a pit box, earning six wins. The last was in the 2017 Daytona 500 with Busch.

Gibson has also worked with Patrick, Bill Elliott, Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mark Martin, Michael Waltrip and more.

Gibson was one of the last remaining crew chiefs who did not have a background in engineering.

“I’m not a paper guy, I’m not a computer guy” Gibson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I like to go out and talk to the guys and work with them and (figure out) how I can make their jobs easier. It takes some of the experience I’ve had over the last 31 years and put(s) it in play. How can I help some of these younger guys … like John Klausmeier (crew chief for Almirola) and Billy Scott and all those guys, give them a good shot at being a crew chief and making a career out of it?”

2018 NASCAR schedules, TV/Radio info

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
The 2018 NASCAR season is slowly getting closer.

The NASCAR season will officially begin Feb. 16 when the Camping World Truck Series opens at Daytona International Speedway with the first points race of the year.

The Xfinity Series begins its season the next day.

The 60th Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 marks the start of season for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash (Feb. 11) and the two Daytona 500 qualifying races (Feb. 15).

The first day of practice for the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Below are the full schedules for each series and TV/Radio info for each race. Following that are the schedules for both K&N Pro Series.

All times are Eastern

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

 

Xfinity Series

 

Camping World Truck Series

 

K&N Pro Series West

Date Track Location
15-Mar Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif.
5-May Tucson Speedway* Tucson, Ariz.
19-May Orange Show Speedway San Bernardino, Calif.
9-Jun Colorado National Speedway Dacona, Colo.
23-Jun Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif.
30-Jun Douglas County Speedway Roseburg, Ore.
15-Jul Spokane County Raceway Airway Heights, Wash.
27-Jul Iowa Speedway** Newtown, Iowa
11-Aug Evergreen Speedway Monroe, Wash.
24-Aug Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Ill.
13-Sep Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Las Vegas, Nev.
29-Sep Meridian Speedway Meridian, Idaho
13-Oct All American Speedway Roseville, Calif.
27-Oct Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif.

*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

K&N Pro Series East

Date Track Location
11-Feb New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna, Fla.
14-Apr Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn.
28-Apr Langley Speedway Hampton, Va.
12-May South Boston Speedway* South Boston, Va.
2-Jun Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn.
16-Jun New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, N.J.
14-Jul Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, Conn.
21-Jul New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H.
27-Jul Iowa Speedway** Newton, Iowa
3-Aug Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y.
24-Aug Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Ill.
22-Sep New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H.
5-Oct Dover International Speedway Dover, Del.

*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

Kyle Larson wins second race of New Zealand midget tour

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2018, 9:43 AM EST
Kyle Larson won’t come back empty-handed from his racing trip abroad.

Larson won his second midget event Wednesday as part of a planned six-race tour of New Zealand.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the feature in the United Truck Parts World 50 Lapper at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland.

He won by 1.4 seconds over fellow American driver Spencer Bayston, who fell back to last on the first lap before driving through the field.

Both of Larson’s victories on the tour were at Western Springs. The first win came on Dec. 30.

Two of the planned races were rained out and Larson spun in another. His final race is set for Friday at Western Springs. He will then return to the United States to take part in the 32nd annual Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Jan. 9.

Watch video from Larson’s win below.

Kyle Larson highlights NASCAR drivers entered into Chili Bowl Nationals

Chili Bowl Nationals
By Daniel McFadinJan 2, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
The first major auto racing event of 2018 is the 32nd annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The midget car event will be held Jan. 9-13 at the River Spirit Expo Center and feature multiple NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson.

Larson will be joined by Kasey Kahne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., defending Chili Bowl and Truck Series champion Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Justin Allgaier.

The entry list for the five-night event has been released and also the roster for all four nights of qualifying races.

The week culminates with the 55-lap championship event on Jan. 13.

Here’s when each NASCAR driver and other notable drivers will compete in a qualifying race.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Kyle Larson

Chase Briscoe (former Brad Keselowski Racing driver)

Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports driver in Xfinity Series)

Brad Sweet (competes for Kasey Kahne Racing)

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Rico Abreu (former Camping World Truck Series driver, two-time Chili Bowl winner)

Sammy Swindell (five-time Chili Bowl winner)

Donny Schatz (2017 World of Outlaws champion, competes for Tony Stewart Racing)

Thursday, Jan. 11

Christopher Bell

C.J. Leary (competing in entry owned by Alex Bowman)

Friday, Jan. 12

Kasey Kahne

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

J.J. Yeley

Daryn Pittman (competes for Kasey Kahne Racing)

