Former Hendrick executive joins Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing has hired Doug Duchardt as chief operating officer, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Duchardt spent 12 seasons as an executive at Hendrick Motorsports before leaving in June 2017. He was the team’s executive vice president and general manager.
At Ganassi, Duchardt will work closely with all of the organization’s racing programs.
“We are all so pleased to get someone with both Doug’s racing credentials and his business acumen,” said team owner Chip Ganassi in a statement. “He has a lot of racing championships under his belt and a strong track record for running successful businesses and has the respect of the racing industry. Doug will be a great addition to help lead what I think is already a very good group of people.”
The team also announced that Max Jones has been promoted to managing director of the team’s NASCAR operation, joining Mike Hull, managing director of the team’s IndyCar and IMSA operations. The team also stated that a newly formed Corporate Office of Ganassi, President Steve Lauletta, Duchardt, CFO Chuck Gottschalk and Vice President of Human Resources Rob Wilder will oversee all of CGR’s racing and commercial activities globally.