2018 NASCAR schedules, TV/Radio info

The 2018 NASCAR season is slowly getting closer.
The NASCAR season will officially begin Feb. 16 when the Camping World Truck Series opens at Daytona International Speedway with the first points race of the year.
The Xfinity Series begins its season the next day.
The 60th Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 marks the start of season for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash (Feb. 11) and the two Daytona 500 qualifying races (Feb. 15).
The first day of practice for the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 10.
Below are the full schedules for each series and TV/Radio info for each race. Following that are the schedules for both K&N Pro Series.
All times are Eastern
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Xfinity Series
Camping World Truck Series
K&N Pro Series West
|Date
|Track
|Location
|15-Mar
|Kern County Raceway Park
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|5-May
|Tucson Speedway*
|Tucson, Ariz.
|19-May
|Orange Show Speedway
|San Bernardino, Calif.
|9-Jun
|Colorado National Speedway
|Dacona, Colo.
|23-Jun
|Sonoma Raceway
|Sonoma, Calif.
|30-Jun
|Douglas County Speedway
|Roseburg, Ore.
|15-Jul
|Spokane County Raceway
|Airway Heights, Wash.
|27-Jul
|Iowa Speedway**
|Newtown, Iowa
|11-Aug
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, Wash.
|24-Aug
|Gateway Motorsports Park**
|Madison, Ill.
|13-Sep
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|29-Sep
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, Idaho
|13-Oct
|All American Speedway
|Roseville, Calif.
|27-Oct
|Kern County Raceway Park
|Bakersfield, Calif.
*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
K&N Pro Series East
|Date
|Track
|Location
|11-Feb
|New Smyrna Speedway
|New Smyrna, Fla.
|14-Apr
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Bristol, Tenn.
|28-Apr
|Langley Speedway
|Hampton, Va.
|12-May
|South Boston Speedway*
|South Boston, Va.
|2-Jun
|Memphis International Raceway
|Millington, Tenn.
|16-Jun
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, N.J.
|14-Jul
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thompson, Conn.
|21-Jul
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Loudon, N.H.
|27-Jul
|Iowa Speedway**
|Newton, Iowa
|3-Aug
|Watkins Glen International
|Watkins Glen, N.Y.
|24-Aug
|Gateway Motorsports Park**
|Madison, Ill.
|22-Sep
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Loudon, N.H.
|5-Oct
|Dover International Speedway
|Dover, Del.
*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West