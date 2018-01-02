Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Chili Bowl Nationals

Kyle Larson highlights NASCAR drivers entered into Chili Bowl Nationals

By Daniel McFadinJan 2, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
The first major auto racing event of 2018 is the 32nd annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The midget car event will be held Jan. 9-13 at the River Spirit Expo Center and feature multiple NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson.

Larson will be joined by Kasey Kahne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., defending Chili Bowl and Truck Series champion Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Justin Allgaier.

The entry list for the five-night event has been released and also the roster for all four nights of qualifying races.

The week culminates with the 55-lap championship event on Jan. 13.

Here’s when each NASCAR driver and other notable drivers will compete in a qualifying race.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Kyle Larson

Chase Briscoe (former Brad Keselowski Racing driver)

Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports driver in Xfinity Series)

Brad Sweet (competes for Kasey Kahne Racing)

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Rico Abreu (former Camping World Truck Series driver, two-time Chili Bowl winner)

Sammy Swindell (five-time Chili Bowl winner)

Donny Schatz (2017 World of Outlaws champion, competes for Tony Stewart Racing)

Thursday, Jan. 11

Christopher Bell

C.J. Leary (competing in entry owned by Alex Bowman)

Friday, Jan. 12

Kasey Kahne

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

J.J. Yeley

Daryn Pittman (competes for Kasey Kahne Racing)

Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne lead Cup drivers in Twitter followers

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 2, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
The landscape of NASCAR has changed dramatically over the last few years, especially with the recent retirements of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth and the pending retirement of Danica Patrick following the Daytona 500.

How do their departures impact the Twitter landscape when it comes announced full-time Cup drivers for 2018 and their number of followers?

A lot, specifically at the top.

Before getting to the list, here’s a few notes:

Here are how many Twitter followers each full-time Cup driver has as of Jan. 2, 2018. We’ll revisit this list in December to see how the drivers rank after the season.

Jimmie Johnson – 2,636,014 (@jimmiejohnson)

Kasey Kahne – 963,189 (@kaseykahne)

Kevin Harvick – 954,433 (@kevinharvick)

Kyle Busch – 899,151 (@kylebusch)

Brad Keselowski – 766,394 (@keselowski)

Denny Hamlin – 763,325 (@dennyhamlin)

Chase Elliott – 733,157 (@chaseelliott)

Clint Bowyer – 626,345 (@ClintBowyer)

Joey Logano – 472,237 (@joeylogano)

Martin Truex Jr. – 423,074 (@MartinTruex_Jr)

Ryan Newman – 367,002 (@RyanJNewman)

Kyle Larson – 349,659 (@kylelarsonracin)

Kurt Busch – 342,699 (@KurtBusch)

Jamie McMurray – 317,209 (@jamiemcmurray)

Trevor Bayne – 272,939 (@TBayne6)

Austin Dillon – 270,967 (@AustinDillon3)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 227,632 (@StenhouseJr)

AJ Allmendinger – 217,197 (@AJDinger)

Ryan Blaney – 161,730 (@Blaney)

Ty Dillon – 156,602 (@TyDillon)

Darrell Wallace Jr. – 126,473 (@BubbaWallace)

David Ragan – 121,643 (@DavidRagan)

Aric Almirola – 112,423 (@aric_almirola)

Michael McDowell – 88,435 (@Mc_Driver)

Alex Bowman – 58,194 (@AlexBRacing)

Erik Jones – 53,041 (@erik_jones)

Matt DiBenedetto – 49,495 (@MattDRacing)

Daniel Suarez – 41,081 (@Daniel_SuarezG)

Chris Buescher – 38,981 (@Chris_Buescher)

William Byron – 36,169 (@WilliamByron)

Before the season stars, be sure to follow all of our NASCAR writers:




Three arrested for attempted burglary of Richard Childress’ home

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 2, 2018, 11:51 AM EST
Three men have been arrested in connection to the attempted burglary of Richard Childress’ home in Lexington, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Kade Hines, 18, and Armeka Vantonne Spinks, 18, were arrested and each charged Friday with one count of first degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary.

Victorin and Hines reside in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Spinks has a Salisbury, North Carolina, address.

Victorin, Hines and Spinks are in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 29.

A $50,000 reward had been announced for information leading to the arrest and convictions of those involved in the crime.

Richard Childress Racing had no comment.

The arrests are the result of an investigation involving the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

During the investigation, Sheriff’s investigators learned from the WSPD that three firearms matching the description of those used in the attempted burglary had been reported stolen on Dec. 15.

Victorin, Hines and Spinks were identified as potential suspects and after further investigation, it was found that all three matched the physical descriptions of the suspects involved in the crime.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division executed search warrants on two residences in Winston-Salem. Those search warrants produced evidence connecting the three suspects to a house break-in in Winston-Salem and the attempted burglary of Childress’ home.

Victorin, Hines and Spinks were then questioned and arrested.

The trio already has a previously scheduled court date for March 5 related to a felony charge in Forsyth County for obtaining property under false pretenses.

Spinks is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5 for multiple counts related to a traffic stop for speeding in Rowan County, including a misdemeanor for possession of stolen goods.

 

 

 

Guide to 2018 Cup Series paint schemes

Wood Brothers Racing
By Daniel McFadinJan 1, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
The 2018 NASCAR Cup season begins next month with the 60th Daytona 500.

But it’s not too soon to start getting familiar with the various Cup Series paint schemes that will be on track.

Some teams haven’t made many changes to their cars (Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing), while others have completely revamped their looks (Hendrick Motorsports).

Here’s your look at all the released paint schemes so far for the upcoming season.

This post will be updated.

Jamie McMurray

Brad Keselowski

Source: Lionel Racing

Austin Dillon

 

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

 

Kevin Harvick

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

Trevor Bayne

Roush Fenway Racing
Lionel Racing

Chase Elliott

Lionel Racing

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Denny Hamlin

Lionel Racing

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ty Dillon

Lionel Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Lionel Racing

Kyle Busch

Lionel Racing

Daniel Suarez

 

Lionel Racing

Erik Jones

Lionel Racing

Paul Menard

 

Lionel Racing

Joey Logano

Team Penske
Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Lionel Racing

Ryan Newman

Lionel Racing
Lionel Racing
Richard Childress Racing

Matt DiBenedetto

GoFas Racing

Kyle Larson

 

Chip Ganassi Racing

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

 

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

AJ Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex Jr.

Getty Images
Lionel Racing

Alex Bowman

Nationwide

Kasey Kahne

Photo: Daniel McFadin

 

Breaking down Cup team win totals ahead of 2018 season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
A new year dawns today and with it comes the prospect of another NASCAR season, including another 36 Cup points races to be held.

That’s another 36 races for the rulebook to be rewritten.

That includes win totals among Cup teams.

Of the active teams in Cup, Hendick Motorsports leads all competition with 249 wins. Trailing far behind them in second is Joe Gibbs Racing with 148 wins.

JGR would have to win every race from 2018-19 and the first 29 races in 2020 before it would even tie HMS.

Hendrick Motorsports began in 1984. Thirty-four years later, the only teams competing in Cup that have wins that were also competing in 1984 are Hendrick, Wood Brothers Racing and Richard Childress Racing.

Richard Petty owned the defunct Petty Enterprises then, a separate organization from Richard Petty Motorsports, which formed in 2009.

Here’s a look at the win totals for every active Cup team that has at least one win.

Hendrick Motorsports – 249 wins (four in 2017)

Joe Gibbs Racing – 148 wins (eight in 2017)

Roush Fenway Racing – 137 wins (two in 2017; first wins since 2014)

Richard Childress Racing – 107 wins (two in 2017; first wins since 2013)

Team Penske – 104 wins (four in 2017)

Wood Brothers Racing – 99 wins (one in 2017; first since the 2011 Daytona 500)

Stewart-Haas Racing – 39 wins (three in 2017)

Furniture Row Racing – 14 wins (eight in 2017)

Chip Ganassi Racing – 11 wins (four in 2017) (five wins came as Earnhardt Ganassi Racing from 2009-13)

Richard Petty Motorsports – Five wins (last was in 2014)

Front Row Motorsports – Two wins (last was in 2016)

JTG-Daugherty Racing – One win (in 2014)

 