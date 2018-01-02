Kyle Larson highlights NASCAR drivers entered into Chili Bowl Nationals

The first major auto racing event of 2018 is the 32nd annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The midget car event will be held Jan. 9-13 at the River Spirit Expo Center and feature multiple NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson.
Larson will be joined by Kasey Kahne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., defending Chili Bowl and Truck Series champion Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Justin Allgaier.
The entry list for the five-night event has been released and also the roster for all four nights of qualifying races.
The week culminates with the 55-lap championship event on Jan. 13.
Here’s when each NASCAR driver and other notable drivers will compete in a qualifying race.
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Kyle Larson
Chase Briscoe (former Brad Keselowski Racing driver)
Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports driver in Xfinity Series)
Brad Sweet (competes for Kasey Kahne Racing)
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Rico Abreu (former Camping World Truck Series driver, two-time Chili Bowl winner)
Sammy Swindell (five-time Chili Bowl winner)
Donny Schatz (2017 World of Outlaws champion, competes for Tony Stewart Racing)
Thursday, Jan. 11
Christopher Bell
C.J. Leary (competing in entry owned by Alex Bowman)
Friday, Jan. 12
Kasey Kahne
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Daryn Pittman (competes for Kasey Kahne Racing)