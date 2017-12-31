Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Instant replay: Get all of NASCAR Talk's 2017 season-in-review driver capsules right here

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 31, 2017, 3:16 PM EST
You want new year’s predictions? Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Ed Clark has some for you

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 31, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
What’s the new year without predictions, right?

So as we head into 2018, Atlanta Motor Speedway president Ed Clark is out with his annual list of NASCAR predictions.

Clark consulted his magical crystal ball and here’s what he came up.

“I’ve been pretty close on my predictions over the past couple of seasons, and I’m confident the trend will continue in 2018,” Clark said. “So without further ado, here are my predictions for the 2018 season.”

Do you agree with Clark’s predictions? Leave a comment if you do – or don’t.

1. Chevrolet Rides The Camaro ZL1 To 2018 Manufacturer’s Championship

You can’t keep American muscle down for long! After Chevy’s 13-year run of manufacturer’s championships between 2003 and 2015, Toyota earned its first two titles in both 2016 and 2017. But with an all new model in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the 2018 season, the Camaro ZL1, Chevrolet will get back into the manufacturer’s win column on the strength of a powerhouse lineup of Bowtie drivers, including Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

2. William Byron Wins Rookie Of The Year … Again

Talk about a rising star. It seems more and more these days that there isn’t much AMS Thursday Thunder Legends alumnus William Byron can’t do. As a quick recap, Byron won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Rookie of the Year in 2015, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year in 2016 and the NASCAR XFINITY Series Rookie of the Year just this past season in 2017. So why stop now? William Byron will continue his ascent to stardom by winning his fourth Rookie of the Year award in as many seasons, edging out Darrell Wallace, Jr. for the 2018 title in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of his sleek new No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports ride.

3. All Three Team Penske Drivers Find Victory Lane

Between Team Penske veterans Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, the pair of Ford drivers have no less than 42 career Cup Series victories under their collective belt. Each with at least one win every season since 2012, Penske is a perennial powerhouse among the top teams on the circuit, and it will only get better with the addition of Ryan Blaney as the team’s third full-time driver in 2018. All three Penske drivers will find Victory Lane next season, as they continue to feed of each other’s on-track success.

4. A Top Team Announces Manufacturer Change For 2019

Like we’ve seen in recent years with teams like Stewart-Haas Racing and Furniture Row Racing, it’s not outside the realm of possibility for a major NASCAR race team to jump ship from one car manufacturer to another when an advantageous opportunity presents itself. That said, I predict one top Cup Series team with a long-tenured manufacturer alliance will announce plans sometime in 2018 to move to a different OEM (Official Equipment Manufacturer) for the 2019 season. Keep an eye on the news for this one.

5. More Aggressive Stage Finishes

Considering the way Martin Truex, Jr. racked up stage wins all season long to put himself in a favorable position all throughout the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs, a majority of race teams will adjust their in-race strategies in 2018 – especially early in the season – to focus more on collecting those highly valuable Playoff points. That will result in even more frantic, aggressive and highly chaotic final laps at the end of stages next year.

6. Three Drivers Earn Their First Cup Series Victories

There are a lot of talented drivers out there who have yet to earn their first career Cup Series victory. That will change for three of them in 2018. Chase Elliott, Darrell Wallace, Jr., Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon are all likely candidates to find Victory Lane next season, and half of them will do it.

… ONE MORE THING:

Oh, and just as a side-note, you may have noticed that I chose not to predict a Cup Series champion for next year. I picked Joey Logano in both 2015 and 2017, but it appears it may have been more of a curse than a blessing each time. So with that in mind, I’m going to try and avoid being a harbinger bad luck in 2018. Sorry about that, Joey!

Well, be sure to check back in with me next November to see just how accurate I was with my predictions for 2018. Until then, have a happy holidays, and we’ll see you in Atlanta in February (for the Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500)!

2017 Season in Review: Martin Truex Jr.

By Daniel McFadinDec 31, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

TEAM: Furniture Row Racing

POINTS: 1st

WINS: 8 (career-best; previous high was four in 2016)

LAPS LED:  2,253 (career-best and series-best; previous high was 1,809 in 2016)

TOP 5s: 19 (career-best; previous high was eight in 2015-16)

TOP 10s: 26 (career-best; previous high was 22 in 2015)

POLES: 3 (New Hampshire I, Dover II, Kansas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Truex dominated the Cup Series from start to finish. He led the series in wins, top fives, top 10s, laps led and stage wins (19) … Truex set the record for wins at 1.5-mile track in a season with seven. His only win at a different type of track was Watkins Glen … His points total allowed him to advance to the Championship 4 after the second race in the third round of the playoffs. The third round was the only one Truex didn’t earn a win in … Truex clinched the title with his win in the championship race, where he led the final 51 laps to beat out Kyle Busch.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Truex earned six DNFs, including five for wrecks and one engine failure (Sonoma) … Truex missed out on consecutive wins at Darlington and Richmond to close out the regular season. At Darlington, he cut a tire and hit the wall while leading with three laps to go at Darlington. At Richmond, a late caution allowed Kyle Larson to assume the lead on an overtime restart. Denny Hamlin made contact with Truex entering Turn 1 on the last lap, sending Truex into the wall. … Crashed out of three of the four restrictor-plate races … At Indianapolis, Truex crashed out on a Lap 111 restart with Kyle Busch while they were racing for the lead.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Furniture Row Racing returns to a single-car operation with the departure of Erik Jones for Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex returns for his fifth season with the team coming off the best campaign of his 12-year Cup career.

2017 Xfinity Season in Review: William Byron

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 31, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
William Byron

CREW CHIEF: David Elenz

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: 2017 Xfinity Series Champion

WINS: 4 (Iowa, Daytona 2, Indianapolis, Phoenix 2)

LAPS LED: 262

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 22

POLES: 2 (Phoenix 1, Dover 2)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Byron continued to establish himself as one of the most promising young stars in NASCAR racing. He had stiff competition, but still managed to hold off his top challengers to win the Xfinity championship. His inherent talent and success – he’s earned a combined 11 wins between the Xfinity Series and Truck Series in 2016 and 2017 – led to him being promoted to the NASCAR Cup series in 2018, replacing Kasey Kahne.

WHAT WENT WRONG: It’s hard to pick much of anything wrong for Byron, who won both the Xfinity championship and also Rookie of the Year. However, there were a couple of glitches during the season. First, he crashed out in back-to-back races in the spring at Richmond (30th) and Talladega (36th). His only other 30th or worst finish was due to a faulty transmission at Chicago.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: After strong performances in 2016 in a Truck and 2017 in an Xfinity car, the 20-year-old Byron is now in NASCAR’s highest echelon in 2018. Even with his immense talent, don’t be surprised to see him have rookie struggles at time in a Cup car, particularly early in the season as he starts to get his sea legs under himself, so to speak. Then again, some observers predict Byron has the ability and chops to surprise a lot and potentially far exceed initial expectations by many. Does that mean he could reach the Championship 4 round his first time out? We wouldn’t be surprised at all if that happens.

2017 Truck Series Season in Review: Christopher Bell

By Daniel McFadinDec 31, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Christopher Bell

CREW CHIEF: Ryan Fugle

TEAM: Kyle Busch Motorsports

POINTS: 1st

WINS: 5 (career-best and series-high)

LAPS LED: 875 (career-best)

TOP 5s: 15 (career-best)

TOP 10s: 21 (career-best)

POLES: 5

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won from the pole once, at Atlanta … Captured his championship by finishing second at Homestead-Miami Speedway … Earned his way into the championship race for the second year in a row. Made it despite his only playoff win coming in the opener at New Hampshire … Earned eight stage wins.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Earned just two DNFs, for a crash (Dover) and an engine failure (Bowmanville) … A dirt racing veteran, Bell was the favorite to win at Eldora before he was involved in a Lap 36 crash. He finished ninth. … Went without a stage win in six-straight races at one point.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Bell makes the move to the Xfinity Series, where he’ll race the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell already has one Xfinity win. He won at Kansas in October in one of his eight series starts this season.