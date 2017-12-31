Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
2017 Xfinity Season in Review: William Byron

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 31, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
William Byron

CREW CHIEF: David Elenz

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: 2017 Xfinity Series Champion

WINS: 4 (Iowa, Daytona 2, Indianapolis, Phoenix 2)

LAPS LED: 262

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 22

POLES: 2 (Phoenix 1, Dover 2)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Byron continued to establish himself as one of the most promising young stars in NASCAR racing. He had stiff competition, but still managed to hold off his top challengers to win the Xfinity championship. His inherent talent and success – he’s earned a combined 11 wins between the Xfinity Series and Truck Series in 2016 and 2017 – led to him being promoted to the NASCAR Cup series in 2018, replacing Kasey Kahne.

WHAT WENT WRONG: It’s hard to pick much of anything wrong for Byron, who won both the Xfinity championship and also Rookie of the Year. However, there were a couple of glitches during the season. First, he crashed out in back-to-back races in the spring at Richmond (30th) and Talladega (36th). His only other 30th or worst finish was due to a faulty transmission at Chicago.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: After strong performances in 2016 in a Truck and 2017 in an Xfinity car, the 20-year-old Byron is now in NASCAR’s highest echelon in 2018. Even with his immense talent, don’t be surprised to see him have rookie struggles at time in a Cup car, particularly early in the season as he starts to get his sea legs under himself, so to speak. Then again, some observers predict Byron has the ability and chops to surprise a lot and potentially far exceed initial expectations by many. Does that mean he could reach the Championship 4 round his first time out? We wouldn’t be surprised at all if that happens.

2017 Season in Review: Martin Truex Jr.

By Daniel McFadinDec 31, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

TEAM: Furniture Row Racing

POINTS: 1st

WINS: 8 (career-best; previous high was four in 2016)

LAPS LED:  2,253 (career-best and series-best; previous high was 1,809 in 2016)

TOP 5s: 19 (career-best; previous high was eight in 2015-16)

TOP 10s: 26 (career-best; previous high was 22 in 2015)

POLES: 3 (New Hampshire I, Dover II, Kansas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Truex dominated the Cup Series from start to finish. He led the series in wins, top fives, top 10s, laps led and stage wins (19) … Truex set the record for wins at 1.5-mile track in a season with seven. His only win at a different type of track was Watkins Glen … His points total allowed him to advance to the Championship 4 after the second race in the third round of the playoffs. The third round was the only one Truex didn’t earn a win in … Truex clinched the title with his win in the championship race, where he led the final 51 laps to beat out Kyle Busch.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Truex earned six DNFs, including five for wrecks and one engine failure (Sonoma) … Truex missed out on consecutive wins at Darlington and Richmond to close out the regular season. At Darlington, he cut a tire and hit the wall while leading with three laps to go at Darlington. At Richmond, a late caution allowed Kyle Larson to assume the lead on an overtime restart. Denny Hamlin made contact with Truex entering Turn 1 on the last lap, sending Truex into the wall. … Crashed out of three of the four restrictor-plate races … At Indianapolis, Truex crashed out on a Lap 111 restart with Kyle Busch while they were racing for the lead.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Furniture Row Racing returns to a single-car operation with the departure of Erik Jones for Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex returns for his fifth season with the team coming off the best campaign of his 12-year Cup career.

2017 Truck Series Season in Review: Christopher Bell

By Daniel McFadinDec 31, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Christopher Bell

CREW CHIEF: Ryan Fugle

TEAM: Kyle Busch Motorsports

POINTS: 1st

WINS: 5 (career-best and series-high)

LAPS LED: 875 (career-best)

TOP 5s: 15 (career-best)

TOP 10s: 21 (career-best)

POLES: 5

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won from the pole once, at Atlanta … Captured his championship by finishing second at Homestead-Miami Speedway … Earned his way into the championship race for the second year in a row. Made it despite his only playoff win coming in the opener at New Hampshire … Earned eight stage wins.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Earned just two DNFs, for a crash (Dover) and an engine failure (Bowmanville) … A dirt racing veteran, Bell was the favorite to win at Eldora before he was involved in a Lap 36 crash. He finished ninth. … Went without a stage win in six-straight races at one point.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Bell makes the move to the Xfinity Series, where he’ll race the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell already has one Xfinity win. He won at Kansas in October in one of his eight series starts this season.

Tommy Joe Martins closes Truck team, to focus on Xfinity Series in 2018

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 3:58 PM EST
NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series driver Tommy Joe Martins announced Saturday that he has ceased operations of the Truck Series team he owns and drives for, effective immediately.

Martins tweeted the announcement about Martins Motorsports, saying “It was a hard decision, a frustrating decision, but the right one for me and my family.”

The Como, Mississippi native has competed in 28 Truck races between 2009 and 2017. His best finish to date over that time was 15th at Michigan International Speedway in 2016.

Martins had planned to go forward with another part-time schedule in the Truck Series in 2018, as well as potentially field trucks for other drivers, but according to an interview he had with Frontstretch.com, two handshake deals for sponsorship fell through.

Martins will focus on returning to Team McLeod in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018. He has 20 career starts in the Xfinity Series, with 11 starts in 2014 and nine in 2017. He earned his best overall NASCAR finish last season (11th) in an Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m in a position now where my driving career isn’t tied to this race team,” Martins told Frontstretch.com. “I’ve got a deal for 10 races with BJ McLeod next year and he’s already been open to upping that to about 15 races. So I’m getting to run half the year in Xfinity anyway.”

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing earn Colorado Sportsperson, Team of the Year honors

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 2:47 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. continues to rack up the honors.

The defending NASCAR Cup champion was named Friday as the 2017 Colorado Sportsperson of the Year by Mile High Sports magazine.

Truex’s photo is on the cover of the current Mile High Sports. He was also named Colorado’s “Fan Favorite” Athlete of the year in a fan vote on the magazine’s website, MileHighSports.com.

In addition, the magazine named Furniture Row Racing as Colorado Team of the Year. FRR president Joe Garone was a finalist for the magazine’s Executive of the Year.

“What Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing did this year was not only unprecedented for the team and the state, but it was hands down the best sports story of the year,” Mile High Sports magazine editor-in-chief Doug Ottewill said in a media release. “What he had to go through personally, what the team had to overcome along the way – all of it made our choice for Sportsperson of the Year an easy one.

“This is our highest honor – the big one, the one that the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning, Missy Franklin and Chauncey Billups have won – and it thrills me to be able to add Martin Truex Jr. to that list.”

Driver of the No. 78 FRR Toyota Camry, Truex earned a NASCAR Cup series-high eight wins, capped off with a win in the season-ending and championship-deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

He also led virtually every major statistical category.

“Individual honors in a team sport are a result of the people you are surrounded with,” Truex said in a statement. “I feel blessed to be part of an outstanding organization led by our owner Barney Visser, team president Joe Garone and crew chief Cole Pearn.

“These honors represent the hard work by the talented individuals at our Denver race shop. I want to thank Mile High Sports and all our passionate Colorado race fans for the support they have given our team through the years.”

Furniture Row Racing, which calls the Denver, Colorado area home, is the only active NASCAR Cup team based west of the Mississippi River and 1,500 miles from the Charlotte, North Carolina area, where most NASCAR teams are based.

“I guess we have heard ’that’s impossible, you will never do that’ for the last time,” Visser said in a statement. “We are very proud of our Denver roots and to receive these prestigious awards in our home state makes it even more special.

“The Colorado fans have been loyal followers of our team and we are honored to bring a major championship to the state.”

The Colorado honors add to an already lengthy list of awards that Truex, Pearn and Furniture Row Racing have earned, including:

* Truex was recently named New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year.

* For the second consecutive year, Truex was named Eastern Motorsport Press Association Al Holbert Memorial National Driver of the Year.

* AutoWeek magazine named Truex Driver of the Year and Furniture Row Racing was named Team of the Year.

* NASCAR.com named Truex Driver of the Year, Pearn was named Crew Chief of the Year and Furniture Row Racing was named Team of the Year. Truex and longtime partner Sherry Pollex were also awarded Best Moment Off The Track.

* Truex and Pollex were awarded the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Myers Brothers Award.