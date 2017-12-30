Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Tommy Joe Martins closes Truck team, to focus on Xfinity Series in 2018

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 3:58 PM EST
NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series driver Tommy Joe Martins announced Saturday that he has ceased operations of the Truck Series team he owns and drives for, effective immediately.

Martins tweeted the announcement about Martins Motorsports, saying “It was a hard decision, a frustrating decision, but the right one for me and my family.”

The Como, Mississippi native has competed in 28 Truck races between 2009 and 2017. His best finish to date over that time was 15th at Michigan International Speedway in 2016.

Martins had planned to go forward with another part-time schedule in the Truck Series in 2018, as well as potentially field trucks for other drivers, but according to an interview he had with Frontstretch.com, two handshake deals for sponsorship fell through.

Martins will focus on returning to Team McLeod in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018. He has 20 career starts in the Xfinity Series, with 11 starts in 2014 and nine in 2017. He earned his best overall NASCAR finish last season (11th) in an Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m in a position now where my driving career isn’t tied to this race team,” Martins told Frontstretch.com. “I’ve got a deal for 10 races with BJ McLeod next year and he’s already been open to upping that to about 15 races. So I’m getting to run half the year in Xfinity anyway.”

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing earn Colorado Sportsperson, Team of the Year honors

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 2:47 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. continues to rack up the honors.

The defending NASCAR Cup champion was named Friday as the 2017 Colorado Sportsperson of the Year by Mile High Sports magazine.

Truex’s photo is on the cover of the current Mile High Sports. He was also named Colorado’s “Fan Favorite” Athlete of the year in a fan vote on the magazine’s website, MileHighSports.com.

In addition, the magazine named Furniture Row Racing as Colorado Team of the Year. FRR president Joe Garone was a finalist for the magazine’s Executive of the Year.

“What Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing did this year was not only unprecedented for the team and the state, but it was hands down the best sports story of the year,” Mile High Sports magazine editor-in-chief Doug Ottewill said in a media release. “What he had to go through personally, what the team had to overcome along the way – all of it made our choice for Sportsperson of the Year an easy one.

“This is our highest honor – the big one, the one that the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning, Missy Franklin and Chauncey Billups have won – and it thrills me to be able to add Martin Truex Jr. to that list.”

Driver of the No. 78 FRR Toyota Camry, Truex earned a NASCAR Cup series-high eight wins, capped off with a win in the season-ending and championship-deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

He also led virtually every major statistical category.

“Individual honors in a team sport are a result of the people you are surrounded with,” Truex said in a statement. “I feel blessed to be part of an outstanding organization led by our owner Barney Visser, team president Joe Garone and crew chief Cole Pearn.

“These honors represent the hard work by the talented individuals at our Denver race shop. I want to thank Mile High Sports and all our passionate Colorado race fans for the support they have given our team through the years.”

Furniture Row Racing, which calls the Denver, Colorado area home, is the only active NASCAR Cup team based west of the Mississippi River and 1,500 miles from the Charlotte, North Carolina area, where most NASCAR teams are based.

“I guess we have heard ’that’s impossible, you will never do that’ for the last time,” Visser said in a statement. “We are very proud of our Denver roots and to receive these prestigious awards in our home state makes it even more special.

“The Colorado fans have been loyal followers of our team and we are honored to bring a major championship to the state.”

The Colorado honors add to an already lengthy list of awards that Truex, Pearn and Furniture Row Racing have earned, including:

* Truex was recently named New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year.

* For the second consecutive year, Truex was named Eastern Motorsport Press Association Al Holbert Memorial National Driver of the Year.

* AutoWeek magazine named Truex Driver of the Year and Furniture Row Racing was named Team of the Year.

* NASCAR.com named Truex Driver of the Year, Pearn was named Crew Chief of the Year and Furniture Row Racing was named Team of the Year. Truex and longtime partner Sherry Pollex were also awarded Best Moment Off The Track.

* Truex and Pollex were awarded the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Myers Brothers Award.

2017 Xfinity Season in Review: Elliott Sadler

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Elliott Sadler

CREW CHIEF: Kevin Meendering

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: 2nd

WINS: None

LAPS LED:  123 (same as 2016)

TOP 5s: 12

TOP 10s: 25

POLES: 1 (Indianapolis)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Led the points standings after all but two races in the regular season … Finished runner-up twice (Talladega, Daytona II) … Reached the Championship 4 for the second straight year despite not winning a race.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Failed to win a race for the fourth time since returning to Xfinity full-time in 2011 … Lost his chance at first NASCAR title in the championship race when he made contact with Ryan Preece in the closing laps while trying to keep teammate William Byron in reach. The contact resulted in a cut tire and an eighth-place finish. … Recorded three DNFs.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Sadler, 42, returns to JR Motorsports for his ninth full-time Xfinity season. He will once again be seeking an elusive NASCAR title after finishing runner-up in the Xfinity standings for the fourth time.

Kevin and DeLana Harvick welcome second child, daughter Piper Grace

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 12:59 PM EST
Welcome to the world, Piper Grace Harvick.

Kevin and DeLana Harvick welcomed their second child, and first daughter, on Thursday, with Kevin making the announcement official on his Twitter page Saturday morning.

Piper Grace was born a little early. She was expected to arrive in early January.

Her older brother, five-year-old Keelan – who originally broke the news of his sister-to-be back in July on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – is excited to officially be a big brother now.

Mom, daughter, dad and big brother are all doing well.

Congratulations to the Harvicks and their newest family member.

2017 Season in Review: Kyle Busch

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 30, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Kyle Busch

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Second

WINS: Five (Pocono 2, Bristol 2, Loudon 2, Dover 2, Martinsville 2)

LAPS LED: 2,023

TOP 5s: 14

TOP 10s: 22

POLES: 8 (Dover 1, Pocono 1, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Pocono 2, Watkins Glen, Chicago, Loudon 2)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Busch was the winningest and most successful driver in the JGR camp in 2017. Had Martin Truex Jr. not won the season finale at Miami, Busch could have been anointed champ, given he finished second in the race and championship battle. … Busch’s 8 poles was a single-season high for him (previous high was 3 in both 2013 and 2014). … With his eight poles, Busch had the best single-season starting average of his career (7.2). … Overall, Busch has finished 1st through 4th in the final standings four of the last five seasons: 4th (2013), 10th (2014), first (2015), third (2016) and second (2017).

WHAT WENT WRONG: Try as he may, Busch just couldn’t overtake Truex for the championship. As much of a cliché as it sounds, every time Busch had a chance to draw even with Truex, the driver of the No. 78 was able to hold him off. Still, it’s nothing to be ashamed of to finish second in the championship battle. … It took a while for Busch to get going in the season, struggling to finishes of 38th (Daytona), 16th (Atlanta) and 22nd (Las Vegas).

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Busch is at his best when he loses an important race by a close margin. Expect him to come back in 2018 and prove he’s a more dominant driver than Truex and potentially will go on to win his second Cup championship since earing his first crown in 2015.

