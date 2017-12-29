Coors Light no longer the official beer of NASCAR

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coors Light will no longer be the official beer of NASCAR and will not be the sponsor of NASCAR’s pole awards in 2018, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Sports Business Journal first reported the news.

The move ends a relationship that began in 2008 with an initial five-year deal. The deal was last renewed in 2012.

Coors Light is owned by MillerCoors and its parent company Molson Coors Brewing Co., which also produces of Miller Lite.

SBJ reported the two sides could not reach an agreement to extend the deal that expires on Dec. 31, “despite last-ditch efforts by NASCAR in recent weeks to salvage some form of a pact.”

The company sponsored the pole award in the Cup and Xfinity Series. It sponsored the pole award in the Camping World Truck Series through its Keystone Light brand.

MillerCoors remains in the sport as a sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford driven by Brad Keselowski.

Miller Lite will be on Keselowski’s car for 11 races in 2018, extending its partnership with the team into its 28th year.

Prior to Coors Lite’s role as the official beer of NASCAR, Anheuser-Busch held the sponsor with its Budweiser brand from 1998-2007.

