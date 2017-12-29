Irwindale Event Center not closing after all, will continue with new operators

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Irwindale Event Center’s death sentence has been commuted.

Around 7 p.m. PT Thursday night, the facility in Irwindale, California, signed a contract with new operators that will keep it open beyond January 2018, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Bob Beck, the announcer for the facilities’ drag strip, revealed to fans over the PA system and Facebook Live an hour later that the track had signed the deal.

The surprise comes four months after it was announced the track would close after Jan. 31 with the land owners not wanting to extend the lease. It came as a surprise to Jim Cohan, the CEO of Team 211 Entertainment, which runs the facility.

Details about the deal will be announced soon in a press release, track spokesman Doug Stokes told NBC Sports. Stokes said Tim Huddleston, who has three Late Model championships at Irwindale, is involved in the venture.

“The 31st is no longer the end of the road,” Stokes said.

The land owners had planned to build an outlet mall. Stokes said those plans changed and in late November they approached Team 211 Entertainment about extending the lease.

The facility, which opened in 1999 as Irwindale Speedway, is home to paved 1/2 and 1/3-mile ovals and the drag strip.

The track has hosted 26 K&N Pro Series West races since it opened.

This is the third time the track has received a reprieve from being closed. It was shut down in 2011 after its owners declared bankruptcy, but reopened in 2013.

In 2015, the track survived after the developers of an outlet mall allowed it to remain open until construction began.

