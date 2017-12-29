Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Hall of Famer Curtis Turner to be recognized with Virginia highway marker

By Daniel McFadinDec 29, 2017, 11:03 AM EST
Curtis Turner, a 2016 inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will be recognized with highway marker in his home state of Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approves a dozen highway markers this month, including one for the native of Roanoke, Virginia.

A 17-time winner in the Cup series, Turner was once banned from NASCAR in 1961 for attempting to form a driver’s union, but was reinstated four years later.

Turner’s daughter, Margaret Sue Turner Wright, operates a museum honoring him in Roanoke. Turner was born in Southwest Virginia in Floyd. He passed away in 1970.

Turner may not be the only NASCAR Hall of Famer and Virginia native who will get a sign erected in his honor soon.

Danville, Virginia, is set to vote on whether it will install signs proclaiming it the hometown of Wendell Scott, the only African-American to win a Cup race. Scott was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

On Dec. 19, Warrick Scott, Wendell’s grandson, presented a petition of 600 signatures in support of the sign to the Danville City Council.

“It is appropriate, it is right that we here in Danville, one of the great cities that built Virginia, celebrate his legacy,” Warrick Scott said. “It’s a bright shining light and example of not only who we were, but also what we stand for and who we will be as a community, both now and in our future.”

In support of the measure, Councilman James Buckner said, “I want to get this thing going pretty soon.”

Danville has previously named a street after Scott.

2017 Xfinity Season in Review: Justin Allgaier

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 29, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Justin Allgaier

CREW CHIEF: Jason Burdett

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: 3rd in Xfinity Series

WINS: 2 (Phoenix 1, Chicago)

LAPS LED: 495

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 17

POLES:  (Charlotte 1)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Allgaier earned the most wins (two) in a single season in his Xfinity career. … After leading just 34 laps in 2016, Allgaier also led a single season high of 495 laps (his previous best was 222 laps led in 2010). … While he had a good chance to win the championship, Allgaier finished third for the second consecutive season. He has never finished lower than sixth in his seven full-time Xfinity seasons to date.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Very little went wrong for Allgaier in 2017. However, there were a few points to note. First, he earned 17 top-10 finishes in 33 races, 10 top-10 showings less than the 27 he had in 2016. … He couldn’t finish higher than 12th in the championship deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as JR Motorsports teammates William Byron (won the championship) and Elliott Sadler (finished second) ended up ahead of Allgaier in the final standings.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Allgaier is one of the most consistent drivers in the Xfinity Series. He’s carved out a very comfortable home in the series, but he still hasn’t been able to finish higher than third in a season. With William Byron promoted to NASCAR Cup, 2018 may be Allgaier’s best shot at an Xfinity championship.

Coors Light no longer the official beer of NASCAR

By Daniel McFadinDec 29, 2017, 2:11 PM EST
Coors Light will no longer be the official beer of NASCAR and will not be the sponsor of NASCAR’s pole awards in 2018, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Sports Business Journal first reported the news.

The move ends a relationship that began in 2008 with an initial five-year deal. The deal was last renewed in 2012.

Coors Light is owned by MillerCoors and its parent company Molson Coors Brewing Co., which also produces of Miller Lite.

SBJ reported the two sides could not reach an agreement to extend the deal that expires on Dec. 31, “despite last-ditch efforts by NASCAR in recent weeks to salvage some form of a pact.”

The company sponsored the pole award in the Cup and Xfinity Series. It sponsored the pole award in the Camping World Truck Series through its Keystone Light brand.

MillerCoors remains in the sport as a sponsor of Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford driven by Brad Keselowski.

Miller Lite will be on Keselowski’s car for 11 races in 2018, extending its partnership with the team into its 28th year.

Prior to Coors Lite’s role as the official beer of NASCAR, Anheuser-Busch held the sponsor with its Budweiser brand from 1998-2007.

2017 Season in Review: Kevin Harvick

By Daniel McFadinDec 29, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Kevin Harvick

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: 3rd

WINS: 2 (Sonoma and Texas II)

LAPS LED:  850 (fewest since 269 in 2013). Led 2,237 in 2014; 2,294 in 2015; 1,384 in 2016.

TOP 5s: 14 (fewest since 14 in 2014)

TOP 10s: 23 (fewest since 20 in 2014)

POLES: 4 (Atlanta, Texas I, Coke 600 and Southern 500) (second-most in career behind eight in 2014)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Harvick was one of two Ford drivers to advance to the Championship 4 in a year when Stewart-Haas Racing moved from Chevrolet to Ford … Both of Harvick’s race wins were at tracks he’d never won at. The only active Cup tracks Harvick hasn’t won at are Pocono and Kentucky.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Harvick’s average finish of 11.1 was his worst since it was 11.2 in 2013 … Recorded four DNFs, including two in the playoffs at New Hampshire and Talladega … Swept stage wins at Atlanta, but did not win another stage until he swept both stages in the Charlotte playoff race … His two wins were his fewest since winning just one race in 2012 … Finished second in both races at Pocono.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Harvick and the No. 4 team, as well as the rest of SHR, look to build on their success after moving to Ford. Harvick enters his 18th full-time Cup season and his fifth with SHR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram turns 81 today, continues recovery from crash

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 28, 2017, 3:07 PM EST
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram turns 81 today and he has lots of reasons to celebrate, per the latest promising health update from his family.

Ingram suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on Dec. 3 in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

Ingram remains in a medical care facility, receiving treatment for his injuries, which included several broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and bruises and contusions.

According to Jack’s daughter, Ingrid Jones, he finally was able to have his first meal since the accident on Tuesday.

“Of course, it wasn’t a steak dinner, but an egg salad sandwich,” Jones commented in the semi-regular blog she’s maintaining at CaringBridge.org.

“Christmas was a difficult day, and (Jack) wasn’t in the best of spirits, but today (Dec. 26) was definitely another turn down the road to recovery,” Jones’ blog continued.

“And he also did a bang up job during physical therapy. It’s clear to the family that he is aiming to get out of the facility as soon as humanly possible.

“Of course, he still has a ways to go, but we are highly encouraged at his new milestone of eating real food! It was the best Christmas present we could have asked for, albeit a day late.”

NASCAR Talk will continue to update Ingram’s condition based on further blog posts by Jones.