2017 Xfinity Season in Review: Justin Allgaier

CREW CHIEF: Jason Burdett
TEAM: JR Motorsports
POINTS: 3rd in Xfinity Series
WINS: 2 (Phoenix 1, Chicago)
LAPS LED: 495
TOP 5s: 10
TOP 10s: 17
POLES: (Charlotte 1)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Allgaier earned the most wins (two) in a single season in his Xfinity career. … After leading just 34 laps in 2016, Allgaier also led a single season high of 495 laps (his previous best was 222 laps led in 2010). … While he had a good chance to win the championship, Allgaier finished third for the second consecutive season. He has never finished lower than sixth in his seven full-time Xfinity seasons to date.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Very little went wrong for Allgaier in 2017. However, there were a few points to note. First, he earned 17 top-10 finishes in 33 races, 10 top-10 showings less than the 27 he had in 2016. … He couldn’t finish higher than 12th in the championship deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as JR Motorsports teammates William Byron (won the championship) and Elliott Sadler (finished second) ended up ahead of Allgaier in the final standings.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Allgaier is one of the most consistent drivers in the Xfinity Series. He’s carved out a very comfortable home in the series, but he still hasn’t been able to finish higher than third in a season. With William Byron promoted to NASCAR Cup, 2018 may be Allgaier’s best shot at an Xfinity championship.
