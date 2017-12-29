2017 Season in Review: Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: 3rd

WINS: 2 (Sonoma and Texas II)

LAPS LED: 850 (fewest since 269 in 2013). Led 2,237 in 2014; 2,294 in 2015; 1,384 in 2016.

TOP 5s: 14 (fewest since 14 in 2014)

TOP 10s: 23 (fewest since 20 in 2014)

POLES: 4 (Atlanta, Texas I, Coke 600 and Southern 500) (second-most in career behind eight in 2014)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Harvick was one of two Ford drivers to advance to the Championship 4 in a year when Stewart-Haas Racing moved from Chevrolet to Ford … Both of Harvick’s race wins were at tracks he’d never won at. The only active Cup tracks Harvick hasn’t won at are Pocono and Kentucky.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Harvick’s average finish of 11.1 was his worst since it was 11.2 in 2013 … Recorded four DNFs, including two in the playoffs at New Hampshire and Talladega … Swept stage wins at Atlanta, but did not win another stage until he swept both stages in the Charlotte playoff race … His two wins were his fewest since winning just one race in 2012 … Finished second in both races at Pocono.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Harvick and the No. 4 team, as well as the rest of SHR, look to build on their success after moving to Ford. Harvick enters his 18th full-time Cup season and his fifth with SHR