NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram turns 81 today, continues recovery from crash

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 28, 2017, 3:07 PM EST
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram turns 81 today and he has lots of reasons to celebrate, per the latest promising health update from his family.

Ingram suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on Dec. 3 in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

Ingram remains in a medical care facility, receiving treatment for his injuries, which included several broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and bruises and contusions.

According to Jack’s daughter, Ingrid Jones, he finally was able to have his first meal since the accident on Tuesday.

“Of course, it wasn’t a steak dinner, but an egg salad sandwich,” Jones commented in the semi-regular blog she’s maintaining at CaringBridge.org.

“Christmas was a difficult day, and (Jack) wasn’t in the best of spirits, but today (Dec. 26) was definitely another turn down the road to recovery,” Jones’ blog continued.

“And he also did a bang up job during physical therapy. It’s clear to the family that he is aiming to get out of the facility as soon as humanly possible.

“Of course, he still has a ways to go, but we are highly encouraged at his new milestone of eating real food! It was the best Christmas present we could have asked for, albeit a day late.”

NASCAR Talk will continue to update Ingram’s condition based on further blog posts by Jones.

A look at the Cup active wins list ahead of 2018

By Daniel McFadinDec 28, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
When the 2018 Cup season opens with the 60th Daytona 500 in February, the field will include 22 drivers who own at least one win in their career.

Six of those drivers are past champions.

Not among them will be Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Earnhardt ended his Cup career in 2017 with 26 victories, the last coming in the fall 2015 Phoenix race. Kenseth likely capped off his career with his 39th Cup win in this years’ fall Phoenix race.

Here’s how the active wins list will look when the season begins in February in Daytona.

Jimmie Johnson, 83 wins: The seven-time Cup champion won three times in 2017. His win at Dover in June tied him with childhood hero Cale Yarborough. A win by Johnson in 2018 would move him into a three-way tie with Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth on the all-time wins list. Johnson is 10 wins behind Jeff Gordon.

Kyle Busch, 43 wins: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won five times in 2017. He began the year tied with Kenseth with 38 wins. He moved past Hall of Famers Tim Flock and Mark Martin on the all-time wins list.

Kevin Harvick, 37 wins: The 2014 Cup champion won twice in 2017, winning at Sonoma and Texas. The Texas victory advanced him to the Championship 4. Harvick is three wins away from having 100 over all three of NASCAR’s national series.

Denny Hamlin, 31 wins: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver visited Victory Lane twice in 2017 at New Hampshire and the Southern 500. He’s won at least two races in the last three seasons. He’s the winningest Cup driver without a championship. A win in 2018 would tie Hamlin with Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

Kurt Busch, 29 wins: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver earned the biggest win of his career in 2017, claiming the 59th Daytona 500. Busch has won at least one race in all four of his seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Brad Keselowski, 24 wins: The Team Penske driver began the year tied with Bobby Labonte, Jeff Burton, Hall of Famer Benny Parsons and Jack Smith with 21 wins. His three victories at Atlanta, Martinsville and Talladega now have him above Hall of Famer Terry Labonte (22 wins) and Ricky Rudd (23 wins).

Ryan Newman, Joey Logano and Kasey Kahne, 18 wins: Each driver won a single race in 2017.

Martin Truex Jr, 15 wins: The 2017 champion won eight times this season. Three years ago, he had just two wins in his first nine full-time Cup seasons. He is tied with Ernie Irvan on the all-time wins list.

Clint Bowyer, eight wins: The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has not won a race since 2012.

Jamie McMurray, seven wins: The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has not won since 2013.

Kyle Larson, five wins: The Chip Ganassi Racing driver claimed four victories in 2017 after finally breaking through with his first win in 2016.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, David Ragan, two wins: Both drivers’ two wins have come at restrictor-plate tracks.

Drivers with one win: Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne and Paul Menard.

 

Danica Patrick’s future likely to include more books, building lifestyle brand, cooking show

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 28, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Danica Patrick’s new book, “Pretty Intense,” was released Tuesday. It’s not a racing book, but rather one about building a healthy lifestyle and maintaining it.

Patrick, who is retiring from auto racing in 2018 – she plans two more races, the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 600 – was interviewed by ESPNw about the new book, what’s next career-wise and a variety of other topics.

The 35-year-old Patrick is transitioning from racing into becoming a lifestyle brand, even contemplating hosting a cooking show on TV.

Her book focuses on three particular areas: the mind, the body (including a 12-week workout) and food. Patrick is an accomplished cook and shares 50 recipes to readers.

Here are some excerpts from Patrick’s interview with ESPNw:

On writing the book: “I finally tried something different for myself that was very effective. I think that we all tend to go through phases of different things, and some work better than others, and this was the program that really worked well for me, so I felt like I had something to say. The book is what I have to say.”

What’s next for Patrick: “I see myself as a wellness brand. Everything from mental and physical wellness to food wellness. Wellness in general — that’s how I’d like my brand to be identified in the future.”

Retiring from racing: “Retirement looks bright! I think many people retire and don’t know what they’re going to do next and have to figure it out, but I know what I’m going to do. I don’t doubt that [retirement] will change and shift my life in ways I would never expect, so I’ve got to be ready for that.

“But at this point in time, it’s about spending more time with Somnium — my wine brand — doing more events there, promoting, making sure that I’m on top of the quality control.

“I’ll do the same for [my] clothing line, Warrior. Expanding and growing that, and being more hands-on with everything from fit and fabrics, to the branding and the shoots and just generally the aesthetic feel of the brand.”

Now that she’s a published author, writing additional books may also be in Patrick’s future.

“I’d like to expand in the book world as well,” she told ESPNw. “I don’t even know what that might lead to, exactly. Maybe it leads to public speaking engagements — generally that arena of educating people. That could take any shape.”

Click here to read Patrick’s full ESPNw interview.

 

 

2017 Season in Review: Brad Keselowski

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 28, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Brad Keselowski

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: 4th

WINS: 3 (Atlanta, Martinsville I, Talladega II)

LAPS LED: 778

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 21

POLES: 2 (Las Vegas, Michigan II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Keselowski had a good year, making it all the way to the Championship 4 round before finishing the season with a fourth-place finish. … He especially did well during the 10-race Cup playoffs, with one win, four top fives and three other top-10 showings. … Marked the fourth straight year and fifth in the last six that he recorded at least 20 overall top-five finishes.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Keselowski was one very frustrated man in 2017, calling out how Toyotas were faster than Fords numerous times, especially in the latter stages of the playoffs. It was the same malady that kept teammate Joey Logano from making the elimination playoffs for the first time in his Cup career.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Unless Ford comes up with a way to make its cars faster, 2018 could be much of the same as 2017 for Keselowski, Logano and new teammate Ryan Blaney. … Keselowski has spent the last five seasons trying to replicate the championship he earned in 2012 in the final year of Dodge in the Cup Series. So far, he’s failed to do so. That’s important to Keselowski, as he wants to prove that 2012 was not a fluke, as some have claimed. Time will tell if 2018 is finally the year he does it again.

2017 Xfinity Season in Review: Daniel Hemric

By Daniel McFadinDec 28, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Daniel Hemric

CREW CHIEF: Danny Stockman Jr./Randall Burnett (five races)

TEAM: Richard Childress Racing

POINTS: 4th

WINS: None

LAPS LED:  70

TOP 5s: 7

TOP 10s: 16

POLES: 1 (Richmond I)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Earned his first-career pole in the spring Richmond race, led a season-best 26 laps and finished third … Advanced all the way to the championship race despite not having his primary crew chief for four races due to suspension … Earned four top 10s in the playoffs.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Hemric’s championship hopes ended at Homestead when his No. 21 Chevrolet experienced battery problems, which sent Hemric to pit road for multiple laps … Recorded three DNFs, all coming in the first 15 races of the year. Two were in both Daytona races … Lost crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. for four races to suspension after a weight fell off his car during practice for the Dover playoff race … Did not lead a lap during the playoffs.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Hemric returns to RCR for his second season driving the No. 21. He’ll once again be partnered with Stockman as his crew chief and will have Matt Tifft as a full-time teammate as RCR scales down from five to three full-time cars in the series. Austin and Ty Dillon will drive the third car in the No. 3 Chevrolet.