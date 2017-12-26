Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

With Matt Kenseth retirement, Jamie McMurray knows his time in NASCAR is limited

By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2017, 2:09 PM EST
Jamie McMurray knows his time is coming.

At some point in the not too distant future, the book will close on his NASCAR career.

It took the somewhat-forced retirement of Matt Kenseth, who McMurray raced against beginning in Late Models in 1994, for him to come to terms with that.

Kenseth’s career ended after 18 full-time seasons in the Cup Series, the first coming in 2000. His last start, in the 2017 finale, came at the age of 45 and with him as the oldest full-time driver on the circuit.

Paired with the retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr., it was the latest in long line of departures from the sport in the last three years, including Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Greg Biffle, Danica Patrick and the surprise retirement of Carl Edwards last January.

“With Matt this year, it probably hit home the most, just because I’m such good friends with Matt,” McMurray said last month during Champion’s Week in Las Vegas. “I know how much he loved racing. It was awesome he was able to win at Phoenix this year in his last year. It’s kind of sad, honestly. I came in not long after those guys, so your days are somewhat numbered.”

The driver of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet has a rough target date he has in mind for exiting the spotlight he stepped into in 2002. That year he won his second Cup start while driving for an injured Sterling Marlin.

“My goal is to be able to race for maybe four more years, maybe a little bit more,” McMurray said.

If McMurray get his wish, that would have him exiting the Cup Series by at least the end of 2021, 19 years after his first start. Having turned 41 last June, he would be 45 at the end of that season.

Of the recently retired, Biffle came into the Cup Series full-time in 2003 with McMurray. Edwards made 13 starts in 2004 before his full rookie season in 2005. Like Kenseth, Earnhardt’s rookie year came in 2000.

McMurray, who has seven Cup wins, is one of five drivers remaining in Cup who competed full-time in 2003.

Joining him are Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson.

Newman and Johnson enter their 17th full-time Cup seasons.

Busch and Harvick enter their 18th full-time seasons.

Elliott Sadler also raced full-time in 2003. He will again be driving for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Four years may seem a long way off, but it’ll be here before you know it. How does McMurray anticipate dealing with having to make the decision on when to walk away? He’ll be taking notes from the recently retired.

“I will watch them for the next few years,” McMurray said. “I watched Biffle this year with it being his first year out of the sport. You watch that transition, because there’s some unknowns there of, we are so busy. Everybody in our industry is so busy every single weekend. You hear everyone talk about how hard it is to step away because of how much time you all of a sudden have. You have time for things you didn’t used to. It’s sad in a way.”

Social Roundup: NASCAR drivers celebrate Christmas

Ryan Newman
By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2017, 10:51 AM EST
It’s over! Christmas has come and gone once again.

While you’re busy digging yourself out from under wrapping paper, here’s a look at how some Cup drivers spent their holiday weekend.

Let’s start with Kyle Larson, who started his Christmas vacation by proposing to his girlfriend, Katelyn Sweet.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver did that right before leaving to participate in six sprint car races in New Zealand.

The first race was held last night.

Moving on, Kasey Kahne put everyone else’s workout routine to shame by burning off his Christmas calories in an ugly Christmas sweater.

2017 Season in Review: Denny Hamlin

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 26, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Denny Hamlin

CREW CHIEF: Mike Wheeler

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Sixth

WINS: 2 (Loudon 1, Darlington)

LAPS LED: 710

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 22

POLES: 2 (Charlotte 2, Homestead-Miami)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Hamlin had a strong second half of the season. He made the playoffs and looked like a potential Championship 4 contender. … With his win at Darlington and fifth-place finish at Richmond 2, he went into the playoffs with strong momentum. … Tied previous bests for most top-fives (15) and most top-10s (22) in a single season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Hamlin struggled too much in the first half of the season, including four finishes of 20th or worse in the first 11 races, and just one top-five and three 4 top-10s in that time. … But what really sank him was his 35th-place finish in the next-to-last playoff race at Phoenix (due to a crash). Had it not been for that wreck, Hamlin potentially could have reached the Championship 4, but didn’t.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Hamlin is a perennial favorite to be a championship contender. Yet he still hasn’t won his first Cup crown. He’s finished sixth the last two seasons and has four top-5 season finishes and seven finishes from sixth through 10th in 12 full-time seasons. At 37 years old, he only has a limited number of years left in his driving career. Will he ever get that elusive first championship? Time is running out. He has to elevate his game in 2018, lest he’ll likely be relegated to yet another good – but not great – season.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

2017 Season in Review: Matt Kenseth

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 25, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Matt Kenseth

CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: 7th

WINS: 1 (Phoenix II)

LAPS LED:  421 (fewest since leading 108 in 2010)

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 18 (fewest since 15 in 2005)

POLES: 2 (Richmond I and II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Kenseth raced his way into the playoffs despite not earning any wins in the first 26 races of the year. He was one of three playoff drivers without a win after the regular-season finale … Kenseth passed Chase Elliott with 10 laps to go in the Phoenix playoff race and survived to earn his 39th and likely final Cup Series win. It was his first win since the fall 2016 playoff race at New Hampshire.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Earned six DNFs, including three in the first five races for crashes … Led 164 laps in the spring Richmond race from the pole before a cut tire relegated him to a 23rd-place finish … Kenseth again looked in position to dominate at Richmond in September, leading 89 laps until he locked up the brakes entering Turn 3 mid-race. The smoke from Kenseth’s tires caused NASCAR to quickly throw a caution. Kenseth’s night ended in the garage after he ran into the back of Clint Bowyer as the field entered the pits during a Lap 237 caution. An ambulance parked near the pit entrance forced drivers to brake check, resulting in the accident … Kenseth was eliminated from playoff contention in the Kansas elimination race. He was ruled out of the race following a Lap 199 crash when his team was caught sending too many crew members over the wall to repair his car.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: The first Cup season without Matt Kenseth racing full-time since 1999. In July, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Kenseth would be replaced by Erik Jones next season. During the fall Texas race weekend, Kenseth announced he didn’t have a ride for 2018 and he’d be stepping away from Cup racing.

Xfinity Series enjoyed its most competitive season in three decades

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 25, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series as we know it has existed for 36 years.

But before 2017, its most competitive season to date was way back in 1988.

William Byron‘s championship campaign this year with JR Motorsports capped off the most parity-filled season in the 29 years since.

In the 33-race season, there were 18 different winners. That matches the series-record from 1988.

Those winners were: Kyle Busch (five), Byron (four), Erik Jones (three), Kyle Larson (three), Brad Keselowski (two), Ryan Blaney (two), Denny Hamlin (two), Justin Allagier (two) and 10 drivers with individual victories.

Byron and Allgaier were the only Xfinity regulars with multiple wins.

The season ended with a streak of 13 different winners in 13 straight races. That tied the longest streak ever in the series, which was set in 1988. The final eight races made up the playoffs.

Seven drivers who won in 2016 failed to win in 2017. Those seven drivers, which included Elliott Sadler, Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez, combined to win 12 times in 2016

There were also seven first-time winners, the second most ever in a season behind 14 in the inaugural season in 1982.

Those winners were: Byron, Jeremy Clements, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece.

Byron, Clements and Custer were the only full-time Xfinity regulars among them.

This spreading of the wealth came in a season in which NASCAR had imposed more limits on the number of races Cup veterans could compete in. Full-time Cup drivers with more than five years of experience could only compete in 10 races.

There will be even more limits next year. Cup drivers with more than five years of experience be restricted to seven races. All full-time Cup drivers are prohibited from competing in the Xfinity playoffs, the regular-season finale and the four Dash 4 Cash races.

Here’s more notes of interest from the 2017 Xfinity Season, courtesy of Racing Insights.

  • Twenty drivers made their NXS debut
  • Seventeen different drivers won a pole.
  • 14 races in 2017 were won by Non-Cup competitors up from 11 in 2016
  • Six of the last eight races of 2017 were won by Non-Cup Competitors
  • Thirty of the 33 races were won from a top 10 starting position
  • Five races ended with an overtime finish (Daytona I, Richmond, Daytona II, Iowa II and Darlington)
  • Nine drivers won their first pole, tied for the third most ever in a season

 

 