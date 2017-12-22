Ryan Newman ‘chugs’ way to championship, donation for Rescue Ranch charity

NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month in a memorable way by being named the 2017 Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champion. It’s the second time Newman has won the competition, having done so also in 2010.
Since then, the driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has raised more than $430,000 for various causes through the Chug Charity program, which was established in 2002.
Drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family earn points for “chugs” of icy cold Coca-Cola whenever they are at a racetrack. The driver with the most chugs/points earn a donation to his/her preferred charity in his/her name, and the driver with the largest donation is declared Chug For Charity Champion.
By being named Chug champ, Newman will receive a sizeable donation from Coca-Cola to Rescue Ranch, a North Carolina charity that he runs along with his wife Krissie. Rescue Ranch promotes responsible pet ownership through education, agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation, facilitates rehabilitation and rescue.
Since 2002, Coca-Cola has donated more than $3 million to various charities on behalf of Coca-Cola Racing Family members. Past Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champions since 2010 have been:
- 2016 – Joey Logano
- 2015 – Austin Dillon
- 2014 – Joey Logano
- 2013 – Joey Logano
- 2012 – Joey Logano
- 2011 – Clint Bowyer
- 2010 – Ryan Newman