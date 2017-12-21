South Point to sponsor Daniel Hemric in every 2018 Xfinity race

South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will return as a primary sponsor with Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series next year.
It will mark the seventh year of their partnership.
South Point will be the primary sponsor of Daniel Hemric‘s No. 21 Chevrolet in all 33 races.
The hotel and casino are owned by the Gaughan family. Brendan Gaughan drove a South Point-sponsored car for RCR in the Xfinity Series from 2012 – 2017.
“The South Point Hotel & Casino is excited to be continuing our partnership with Richard Childress Racing in the 2018 season,” said owner Michael Gaughan in a press release. “Watching Brendan carry our colors these past couple of years on the track and into Victory Lane has been a lot of fun. We’re looking forward to continuing the accomplishments during this coming season with Daniel Hemric. Daniel is a great driver and we know he will represent the South Point well both on and off the track.”
Hemric is entering his second Xfinity season driving the No. 21. In his rookie season he was able to make it to the Championship 4 despite not winning a race all year.
“RCR and the Gaughan Family have had a special relationship that we’re thrilled to be able to continue,” Richard Childress said in a press release. “As with RCR, the South Point Hotel and Casino has a rich history in stock car racing and it is a part of our heritage.”
LAPS LED: 301 (career-best, led only 11 laps in 2016)
TOP 5s: 4 (career-best)
TOP 10s: 14 (career-best)
POLES: 2 (Kansas I and Phoenix II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: In his second full-time Cup season with Wood Brothers Racing, Blaney made the playoffs after scoring his first Cup win at Pocono. It was the 99th Cup win for the Wood Brothers. … Blaney advanced to the third round of the playoffs before he was eliminated. … Earned four stage wins, including a sweep in the spring Texas race … His first Cup pole at Kansas in the spring was the first pole for the Wood Brothers since 2004.
WHAT WENT WRONG: After his win at Pocono in June, Blaney only earned two top 10s in the next seven races. He didn’t earn consecutive top 10s until the playoff races at Kansas and Martinsville … Eliminated from playoffs after the Round of 8 following finishes of eighth (Martinsville), sixth (Texas) and 17th (Phoenix)… Totaled five DNFs
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: After two years of full-time driving for the Wood Brothers, the son of Dave Blaney will move to Team Penske, where he will drive the No. 12 Ford as the team’s third car. Blaney will continue working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins … The No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers will be driven by Paul Menard.
Ryan Newman ‘chugs’ way to championship, donation for Rescue Ranch charity
NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month in a memorable way by being named the 2017 Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champion. It’s the second time Newman has won the competition, having done so also in 2010.
Since then, the driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has raised more than $430,000 for various causes through the Chug Charity program, which was established in 2002.
Drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family earn points for “chugs” of icy cold Coca-Cola whenever they are at a racetrack. The driver with the most chugs/points earn a donation to his/her preferred charity in his/her name, and the driver with the largest donation is declared Chug For Charity Champion.
By being named Chug champ, Newman will receive a sizeable donation from Coca-Cola to Rescue Ranch, a North Carolina charity that he runs along with his wife Krissie. Rescue Ranch promotes responsible pet ownership through education, agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation, facilitates rehabilitation and rescue.
Since 2002, Coca-Cola has donated more than $3 million to various charities on behalf of Coca-Cola Racing Family members. Past Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champions since 2010 have been:
Editor’s note: Starting today and running through December 31, we’ll recap the 2017 NASCAR season, including the top-10 finishing drivers in NASCAR Cup, the top-four finishers in the Xfinity Series and the champion in the Camping World Truck Series. We begin the series today with 10th-place Cup finisher Jimmie Johnson.
Jimmie Johnson
CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus
TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports
POINTS: 10th
WINS: 3 (Texas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1)
LAPS LED: 217
TOP 5s: 4
TOP 10s: 11
POLES: 0
WHAT WENT RIGHT: It was a tale of two seasons in one for Johnson. The first half was outstanding, earning three wins in the first 13 races (back-to-back at Texas and Bristol, as well as at Dover). … He also had six top-10 finishes in the first 18 races.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Then came the second half of the season. Johnson struggled through much of the second half of the season. He failed to win even one race in the final 23 races, and if you include his 40th-place finish at Kentucky in the 18th race of the season, had eight finishes of 25th or worse in his last 19 starts. … He made the playoffs but this was not the kind of performance we are used to from the seven-time Cup champ. Things got so bad that he finished the last three races of the season 27th (Texas 2), 39th (Phoenix 2) and Homestead (27th). … Johnson finished the season in 10th place, the third time in the last four seasons that he has finished either 10th or 11th.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Expect at least a few changes within the team, most likely on pit road. Also, Johnson will find himself surrounded by three young drivers next season: William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. Will he take on more of a leadership role and how will he race with his new teammates?