Shane Wilson joins JGL Racing as crew chief to Kaz Grala

JGL Racing has paired Kaz Grala, its rookie driver in the Xfinity Series, with crew chief Shane Wilson for 2018, the team announced Thursday.
Grala, who competed for GMS Racing in the Camping World Truck Series in 2017, will drive JGL Racing’s No. 24 Ford.
Grala, 18 (turns 19 on Dec. 29), made the playoffs with his win in the season-opening race at Daytona.
Wilson arrives at JGL Racing after four seasons at Richard Childress Racing as crew chief for Brendan Gaughan, who will not race full-time in 2018.
Wilson served as Gaughan’s crew chief in multiple series off-and-on since his first year as a crew chief in 2000 on the K&N Pro Series West circuit. He has earned 17 Xfinity Series wins and two Cup wins.
“I am excited to join JGL Racing,” Wilson said in a press release. “They have been improving their performance each year since they started racing in the Xfinity Series. With the addition of the technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing and Kaz as the driver – along with the internal support from James (Whitener) and Steven (Lane) – this should make for another positive step in performance and results in 2018.”
Steven Lane, who was crew chief on the No. 24 in 2017, will now be team manager and competition director.
JGL Racing will also field the No. 28 next season, but no announcement have been made regarding it.
“The addition of a talented and experienced crew chief such as Shane is great for our entire organization,” said team owner James Whitener in a press release. “We continue to build our program and it is crucial for us to add personnel such as Shane. This move also allows us to shift Steven Lane to a bigger leadership position which we feel only makes our program stronger.”
Ryan Blaney
CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins
TEAM: Wood Brothers Racing
POINTS: 9th
WINS: 1
LAPS LED: 301 (career-best, led only 11 laps in 2016)
TOP 5s: 4 (career-best)
TOP 10s: 14 (career-best)
POLES: 2 (Kansas I and Phoenix II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: In his second full-time Cup season with Wood Brothers Racing, Blaney made the playoffs after scoring his first Cup win at Pocono. It was the 99th Cup win for the Wood Brothers. … Blaney advanced to the third round of the playoffs before he was eliminated. … Earned four stage wins, including a sweep in the spring Texas race … His first Cup pole at Kansas in the spring was the first pole for the Wood Brothers since 2004.
WHAT WENT WRONG: After his win at Pocono in June, Blaney only earned two top 10s in the next seven races. He didn’t earn consecutive top 10s until the playoff races at Kansas and Martinsville … Eliminated from playoffs after the Round of 8 following finishes of eighth (Martinsville), sixth (Texas) and 17th (Phoenix)… Totaled five DNFs
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: After two years of full-time driving for the Wood Brothers, the son of Dave Blaney will move to Team Penske, where he will drive the No. 12 Ford as the team’s third car. Blaney will continue working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins … The No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers will be driven by Paul Menard.
NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month in a memorable way by being named the 2017 Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champion. It’s the second time Newman has won the competition, having done so also in 2010.
Since then, the driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has raised more than $430,000 for various causes through the Chug Charity program, which was established in 2002.
Drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family earn points for “chugs” of icy cold Coca-Cola whenever they are at a racetrack. The driver with the most chugs/points earn a donation to his/her preferred charity in his/her name, and the driver with the largest donation is declared Chug For Charity Champion.
By being named Chug champ, Newman will receive a sizeable donation from Coca-Cola to Rescue Ranch, a North Carolina charity that he runs along with his wife Krissie. Rescue Ranch promotes responsible pet ownership through education, agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation, facilitates rehabilitation and rescue.
Since 2002, Coca-Cola has donated more than $3 million to various charities on behalf of Coca-Cola Racing Family members. Past Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champions since 2010 have been:
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson and long-time girlfriend Katelyn Sweet are engaged.
The couple made the announcement on social media early Friday morning ahead of a trip to New Zealand, where Larson will take part in a series of sprint car races.
The news coincides with the third birthday of their son, Owen.
They announced in November they were expecting their second child in May.
Editor’s note: Starting today and running through December 31, we’ll recap the 2017 NASCAR season, including the top-10 finishing drivers in NASCAR Cup, the top-four finishers in the Xfinity Series and the champion in the Camping World Truck Series. We begin the series today with 10th-place Cup finisher Jimmie Johnson.
Jimmie Johnson
CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus
TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports
POINTS: 10th
WINS: 3 (Texas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1)
LAPS LED: 217
TOP 5s: 4
TOP 10s: 11
POLES: 0
WHAT WENT RIGHT: It was a tale of two seasons in one for Johnson. The first half was outstanding, earning three wins in the first 13 races (back-to-back at Texas and Bristol, as well as at Dover). … He also had six top-10 finishes in the first 18 races.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Then came the second half of the season. Johnson struggled through much of the second half of the season. He failed to win even one race in the final 23 races, and if you include his 40th-place finish at Kentucky in the 18th race of the season, had eight finishes of 25th or worse in his last 19 starts. … He made the playoffs but this was not the kind of performance we are used to from the seven-time Cup champ. Things got so bad that he finished the last three races of the season 27th (Texas 2), 39th (Phoenix 2) and Homestead (27th). … Johnson finished the season in 10th place, the third time in the last four seasons that he has finished either 10th or 11th.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Expect at least a few changes within the team, most likely on pit road. Also, Johnson will find himself surrounded by three young drivers next season: William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. Will he take on more of a leadership role and how will he race with his new teammates?
