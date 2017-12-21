Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo courtesy Barry Dodson official Facebook page

Rusty Wallace pays tribute to former crew chief, close friend Barry Dodson

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 21, 2017, 1:03 PM EST
Rusty Wallace is one of many mourning the passing of veteran NASCAR crew chief Barry Dodson, who died unexpectedly Wednesday morning at the age of 64.

When team owner Raymond Beadle paired Wallace and Dodson together in 1986, it was immediate magic. The duo had a chemistry that made them one of the most powerful forces within NASCAR’s premier series.

During their five-year tenure together, Wallace and Dodson combined for 18 of Rusty’s 55 career Cup wins, as well as the highest point of both of their careers: winning the 1989 Winston Cup championship in the No. 27 Pontiac Blue Max.

Rusty spoke exclusively with NBC Sports about the passing of his crew chief and longtime friend. Here are some excerpts from that interview.

Q) What was it like when you and Barry first got together for team owner Raymond Beadle?

WALLACE: “When I went to drive for Raymond Beadle and the Blue Max, Barry was just one of the legendary crew chiefs that everybody wanted to work for. He was aggressive, real good with the pit crew, just real good with everything.

“The whole time I was with Blue Max Racing, when we started in 1986, we just had a lot of success under his leadership, winning a couple races right off the bat in 1986, a couple more in ’87, six in ’88 and ’89 and the Coca-Cola 600 (and one other race) in 1990. We just had some real big wins under Barry’s leadership. He was just a real cool guy.”

Q) Barry was one of only a few crew chiefs who, back in the day, not only called a race from the pit box, he also served as a member of the pit crew on race day. Tell me about his doing double duty, so to speak?

WALLACE: “Barry was our crew chief and was also our jack man. He could do almost anything. He was really physically fit, real fast, a real nimble guy. He worked real well with the pit crew, including Jimmy Makar, Todd Parrott and the other guys. They were all real good at what they did.

“He was one of those guys that didn’t just have one title. A lot of teams have one title now, but Barry had multiple titles. He ran the team, he was the crew chief, he was the jackman, he did a lot of things.

“Back then, we didn’t have multiple crew guys. Our mechanic was our right front tire changer and Barry was jack man. I almost wish in different ways it would go back that way. I mean, on Sunday’s, Barry could make it happen. I’m really going to miss the guy.”

Q) Your relationship with Barry wasn’t just driver and crew chief. He also became one of your closest friends. You even hired him to work for you almost 15 years after your last season together in the Cup series.

WALLACE: “I really appreciated and trusted what he did so much, that when I started one of my Xfinity teams (in 2004), he came over and helped us out a lot, helped tutor Stephen (Rusty’s son) a lot and got him winning on short tracks. I really trusted him and he helped me keep going.”

Rusty Wallace, left, and Barry Dodson celebrate one of their 18 wins together. Dodson passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 64.

Q) What do you remember most of the 1989 championship series and Barry?

WALLACE: “The thing that bothered me, I remember we’d win all those (six) races and everyone would be so jubilant and so excited, and we’d go back to the shop the very next morning, be so excited, high-fiving each other, and Barry would be just walking around all stone-faced.

“I’d ask the guys why he was acting like that and one of the guys told me that’s just Barry. He doesn’t want to get so excited that he gets his eye off the ball.

“So he’d come in, say, ‘Ok, we won that, it’s done, it’s over and let’s get back to business, boys.’ That’s just how he was. We might linger and celebrate for two or three days after, but Barry, it was almost as if he was too serious, making us wonder there was something wrong rather than focusing on keeping our mind on the ball.

“Once we got to winning so many races, I knew him, I understood what was going to happen and what we were going to deal with.”

Q) Barry suffered an incomprehensible tragedy in 1994 when his two children were killed in a single-car crash in Darlington, South Carolina. How much do you remember of that tragic event and its impact on Barry?

WALLACE: “When he lost his children in 1994, it really tore Barry up big-time and I don’t think I ever saw him come from back that. He just wasn’t the same as he was when he was with me. The passing of his children really broke his heart and really changed him.”

Q) Any final thoughts about your crew chief and friend, Barry Dodson?

WALLACE: “In my opinion, he was one of the greatest crew chiefs ever in the history of NASCAR. He worked for Raymond Beadle, Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and myself. One of the reasons I loved Barry so much is that Barry guided me personally to a lot of victories and to a championship. In ’89, it was such a magical year.

“He had a cool attitude which demanded you pay attention and you respect. When he said something, you listened to what he was saying. Just a wonderful crew chief. I miss him bad.”

2017 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 23, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

TEAM: Wood Brothers Racing

POINTS: 9th

WINS: 1

LAPS LED: 301 (career-best, led only 11 laps in 2016)

TOP 5s: 4  (career-best)

TOP 10s: 14 (career-best)

POLES: 2 (Kansas I and Phoenix II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: In his second full-time Cup season with Wood Brothers Racing, Blaney made the playoffs after scoring his first Cup win at Pocono. It was the 99th Cup win for the Wood Brothers. … Blaney advanced to the third round of the playoffs before he was eliminated. … Earned four stage wins, including a sweep in the spring Texas race … His first Cup pole at Kansas in the spring was the first pole for the Wood Brothers since 2004.

WHAT WENT WRONG: After his win at Pocono in June, Blaney only earned two top 10s in the next seven races. He didn’t earn consecutive top 10s until the playoff races at Kansas and Martinsville … Eliminated from playoffs after the Round of 8 following finishes of eighth (Martinsville), sixth (Texas) and 17th (Phoenix)… Totaled five DNFs

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: After two years of full-time driving for the Wood Brothers, the son of Dave Blaney will move to Team Penske, where he will drive the No. 12 Ford as the team’s third car. Blaney will continue working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins … The No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers will be driven by Paul Menard.

Ryan Newman ‘chugs’ way to championship, donation for Rescue Ranch charity

Photos courtesy Coca-Cola
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 22, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month in a memorable way by being named the 2017 Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champion. It’s the second time Newman has won the competition, having done so also in 2010.

Since then, the driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has raised more than $430,000 for various causes through the Chug Charity program, which was established in 2002.

Drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family earn points for “chugs” of icy cold Coca-Cola whenever they are at a racetrack. The driver with the most chugs/points earn a donation to his/her preferred charity in his/her name, and the driver with the largest donation is declared Chug For Charity Champion.

By being named Chug champ, Newman will receive a sizeable donation from Coca-Cola to Rescue Ranch, a North Carolina charity that he runs along with his wife Krissie. Rescue Ranch promotes responsible pet ownership through education, agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation, facilitates rehabilitation and rescue.

Since 2002, Coca-Cola has donated more than $3 million to various charities on behalf of Coca-Cola Racing Family members. Past Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champions since 2010 have been:

Kyle Larson, Katelyn Sweet get engaged

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 22, 2017, 1:32 PM EST
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson and long-time girlfriend Katelyn Sweet are engaged.

The couple made the announcement on social media early Friday morning ahead of a trip to New Zealand, where Larson will take part in a series of sprint car races.

The news coincides with the third birthday of their son, Owen.

They announced in November they were expecting their second child in May.

2017 Season in Review: Jimmie Johnson

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 22, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
Editor’s note: Starting today and running through December 31, we’ll recap the 2017 NASCAR season, including the top-10 finishing drivers in NASCAR Cup, the top-four finishers in the Xfinity Series and the champion in the Camping World Truck Series. We begin the series today with 10th-place Cup finisher Jimmie Johnson.

Jimmie Johnson

CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: 10th

WINS: 3 (Texas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1)

LAPS LED: 217

TOP 5s: 4

TOP 10s: 11

POLES: 0

WHAT WENT RIGHT: It was a tale of two seasons in one for Johnson. The first half was outstanding, earning three wins in the first 13 races (back-to-back at Texas and Bristol, as well as at Dover). … He also had six top-10 finishes in the first 18 races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Then came the second half of the season. Johnson struggled through much of the second half of the season. He failed to win even one race in the final 23 races, and if you include his 40th-place finish at Kentucky in the 18th race of the season, had eight finishes of 25th or worse in his last 19 starts. … He made the playoffs but this was not the kind of performance we are used to from the seven-time Cup champ. Things got so bad that he finished the last three races of the season 27th (Texas 2), 39th (Phoenix 2) and Homestead (27th). … Johnson finished the season in 10th place, the third time in the last four seasons that he has finished either 10th or 11th.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Expect at least a few changes within the team, most likely on pit road. Also, Johnson will find himself surrounded by three young drivers next season: William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. Will he take on more of a leadership role and how will he race with his new teammates?

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 