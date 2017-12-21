Kyle Petty, wife Morgan, expecting first child

Kyle Petty, the former Cup Series driver and current NBC Sports analyst, announced on Twitter Wednesday night he and wife Morgan are expecting their first child together.
The baby is due in June.
The couple was married in 2015. Formerly Morgan Castano, Petty’s wife served as the executive director of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, the annual cross-country motorcycle trip that fundraises for the Victory Junction Gang Camp.
Petty, 57, had three children in a previous marriage, sons Adam and Austin and daughter Montgomery.
The first born, Adam, died in a May 2000 Xfinity Series practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 19 years old.
Ryan Blaney
CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins
TEAM: Wood Brothers Racing
POINTS: 9th
WINS: 1
LAPS LED: 301 (career-best, led only 11 laps in 2016)
TOP 5s: 4 (career-best)
TOP 10s: 14 (career-best)
POLES: 2 (Kansas I and Phoenix II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: In his second full-time Cup season with Wood Brothers Racing, Blaney made the playoffs after scoring his first Cup win at Pocono. It was the 99th Cup win for the Wood Brothers. … Blaney advanced to the third round of the playoffs before he was eliminated. … Earned four stage wins, including a sweep in the spring Texas race … His first Cup pole at Kansas in the spring was the first pole for the Wood Brothers since 2004.
WHAT WENT WRONG: After his win at Pocono in June, Blaney only earned two top 10s in the next seven races. He didn’t earn consecutive top 10s until the playoff races at Kansas and Martinsville … Eliminated from playoffs after the Round of 8 following finishes of eighth (Martinsville), sixth (Texas) and 17th (Phoenix)… Totaled five DNFs
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: After two years of full-time driving for the Wood Brothers, the son of Dave Blaney will move to Team Penske, where he will drive the No. 12 Ford as the team’s third car. Blaney will continue working with crew chief Jeremy Bullins … The No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers will be driven by Paul Menard.
NASCAR Cup star Ryan Newman, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month in a memorable way by being named the 2017 Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champion. It’s the second time Newman has won the competition, having done so also in 2010.
Since then, the driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has raised more than $430,000 for various causes through the Chug Charity program, which was established in 2002.
Drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family earn points for “chugs” of icy cold Coca-Cola whenever they are at a racetrack. The driver with the most chugs/points earn a donation to his/her preferred charity in his/her name, and the driver with the largest donation is declared Chug For Charity Champion.
By being named Chug champ, Newman will receive a sizeable donation from Coca-Cola to Rescue Ranch, a North Carolina charity that he runs along with his wife Krissie. Rescue Ranch promotes responsible pet ownership through education, agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation, facilitates rehabilitation and rescue.
Since 2002, Coca-Cola has donated more than $3 million to various charities on behalf of Coca-Cola Racing Family members. Past Coca-Cola Chug for Charity Champions since 2010 have been:
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson and long-time girlfriend Katelyn Sweet are engaged.
The couple made the announcement on social media early Friday morning ahead of a trip to New Zealand, where Larson will take part in a series of sprint car races.
The news coincides with the third birthday of their son, Owen.
They announced in November they were expecting their second child in May.
Editor’s note: Starting today and running through December 31, we’ll recap the 2017 NASCAR season, including the top-10 finishing drivers in NASCAR Cup, the top-four finishers in the Xfinity Series and the champion in the Camping World Truck Series. We begin the series today with 10th-place Cup finisher Jimmie Johnson.
Jimmie Johnson
CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus
TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports
POINTS: 10th
WINS: 3 (Texas 1, Bristol 1, Dover 1)
LAPS LED: 217
TOP 5s: 4
TOP 10s: 11
POLES: 0
WHAT WENT RIGHT: It was a tale of two seasons in one for Johnson. The first half was outstanding, earning three wins in the first 13 races (back-to-back at Texas and Bristol, as well as at Dover). … He also had six top-10 finishes in the first 18 races.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Then came the second half of the season. Johnson struggled through much of the second half of the season. He failed to win even one race in the final 23 races, and if you include his 40th-place finish at Kentucky in the 18th race of the season, had eight finishes of 25th or worse in his last 19 starts. … He made the playoffs but this was not the kind of performance we are used to from the seven-time Cup champ. Things got so bad that he finished the last three races of the season 27th (Texas 2), 39th (Phoenix 2) and Homestead (27th). … Johnson finished the season in 10th place, the third time in the last four seasons that he has finished either 10th or 11th.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2018: Expect at least a few changes within the team, most likely on pit road. Also, Johnson will find himself surrounded by three young drivers next season: William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott. Will he take on more of a leadership role and how will he race with his new teammates?
