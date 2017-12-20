Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Leavine Family Racing gives Kasey Kahne much needed ‘fresh start’

By Daniel McFadinDec 20, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Kasey Kahne says it’s “been a while” since he has looked forward to a test session.

But at 37 and entering his 15th Cup season, that’s the case for the former Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Because as his new crew chief, Travis Mack says, “It’s all about Kasey.”

When Kahne next gets in a Cup car, it will be in January at an open two-day test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will be his first time behind the wheel of a car owned by Leavine Family Racing.

After six years driving the No. 5 Chevrolet as one of four HMS drivers, Kahne will be LFR’s lone focus in the No. 95 Chevrolet.

The Las Vegas test will be the most significant test Kahne has been part of in at least three years.

“I haven’t had a test in three years that wasn’t at a repaved road course or a short track or a Kentucky repave that we come back with completely different tires from what we tested,” Kahne said Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where LFR revealed his Daytona 500 car. “To me it’s the first time in three years that I’ve actually been able to go and learn things and you can use them at an upcoming race. This will be completely different. It’s good for myself, it’s good for our team to have that going into a new season.”

New season, new team, new crew chief, new car number.

Kahne admitted the 2018 season may be the first time he’s ever really had a truly “fresh” start in his career, despite having competed on four teams through the first 504 starts of his Cup career.

“It’s a fresh start all the way around,” Kahne said. “It’s not just a different owner or a different manufacturer. It’s a fresh start everywhere. I think that’s really good for me. I think it’s probably the first time ever that it’s fresh, completely new in all aspects. So yeah, it’ll be interesting but I think it’s good.”

And Kahne needs to be good.

In his last three seasons at Hendrick, Kahne earned just one win –  the 2017 Brickyard 400 – while accumulating nine top fives (three each season). In 2012, his first year at Hendrick, he placed fourth in the final standings. In the following five seasons, he never finished better than 12th.

In September, it was announced Kahne wouldn’t be returning to Hendrick. He’ll be replaced by rookie William Byron in 2018.

Despite the lack of recent success, the 18-time Cup winner says his passion for racing on Sundays hasn’t wavered.

“I don’t understand why I would be done,” Kahne said. “I don’t understand why I can’t go out and win like I’ve won other years in the past. To me, I still have the desire and the passion that I’ve always had, so I don’t understand why any of that has changed, I feel really good and think in the right situation can still do really, really well.”

But Kahne understands why his time at Hendrick ended. And he’s kind of relieved.

“I think if results were better, I would still be there,” Kahne said. “But the results weren’t good enough. It’s hard to really understand where (the cause of) that lies or why or whatever. But that’s just the way it is and it’s racing.

“I’ve moved on and they’ve moved on and it’s all perfectly fine. I don’t have any bad feelings at all. I think Mr. H(endrick) is a great guy. My team and all those guys put in a huge effort. I don’t have any hard feelings, but I’m glad I’ve moved on, because what we were doing there was not working. To have that over with is great.”

He heads into the new chapter of his career with a rookie crew chief in Mack, who also arrives from HMS, where he had worked since 2004. Last year, Mack served as the car chief on the No. 88. He got his first chance to crew chief in the regular-season finale at Richmond after Greg Ives was suspended one race.

Kahne, Mack and the rest of LFR — roughly 30 employees in total — will begin to grasp what the No. 95 team is capable of with the Las Vegas test.

“I feel like it’s great place to get two full days, 15, 16 straight hours of just driving and communicating and learning each other, learning the car, learning setups,” Kahne said. “Between myself, Travis, the engineers at LFR, working with the RCR group, it’s just a completely new deal. So to have 15, 16 hours to work on all that stuff is awesome. I didn’t think we would get that test going into the year. I just thought we would show up to Daytona to race, go to Atlanta, race. With that, I feel it’s really a big benefit for us.”

Crew chief Barry Dodson, led Rusty Wallace to 1989 Cup championship, dies at 64

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 20, 2017, 8:43 PM EST
Veteran NASCAR crew chief Barry Dodson passed away Wednesday at the age of 64.

Barry Dodson’s brother, John Dodson, issued a family statement: “Barry’s passing leaves us all with heavy hearts. He left his mark in the NASCAR history books and he served the sport with a passion that few will ever match. We love him and we miss him.”

Dodson was crew chief for several drivers in NASCAR’s premier series, including the late Tim Richmond, NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip and Kyle Petty.

But it was with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace that Dodson enjoyed his greatest success.

Dodson and Wallace combined for 18 of Wallace’s 55 career Cup wins and earned nine poles during a five-season tenure from 1986 through 1990.

The highlight of their time together was 1989, when with Dodson aboard the pit box, Wallace won his lone Winston Cup championship.

Wallace and Dodson also recorded a second-place finish in 1988, a fifth-place showing in 1987 and sixth-place finishes in their first and final seasons together, 1986 and 1990.

Dodson was unique in that not only was he Wallace’s crew chief, he also spent much of his time serving as part of the over-the-wall pit crew that serviced the Raymond Beadle-owned No. 27 Pontiac that Wallace piloted.

Dodson’s other Cup win was with Kyle Petty. He also earned six wins with driver Mike Bliss in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (1995-98).

Sadly, two of Dodson’s children, 17-year-old son Trey and 16-year-old daughter Tia, were killed in a one-car accident in 1994 in Darlington, South Carolina.

Fellow NASCAR crew chief and stepson Trent Owens took to Twitter to memorialize Dodson.

Dodson also served as general manager when Wallace began a NASCAR Xfinity Series team in 2004.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Richard Childress fires several shots at masked home invaders, suspects remain at-large

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 20, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
Police and sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County, North Carolina, are searching for three masked suspects who broke into the home of NASCAR team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress on Sunday evening.

According to TV station WXII Channel 12 in Winston-Salem, N.C., Childress and wife Judy were in their home in Reedy Creek, an unincorporated Davidson County area not far from Childress’s race shop campus in Welcome, N.C.

Richard and Judy Childress were uninjured in Sunday night’s attempted invasion of their home by three masked suspects.

At about 10:30 p.m. ET, the couple heard a loud noise and glass breaking from the lower level of their multi-story home, which also activated a burglar alarm.

Richard Childress grabbed a handgun and, upon investigating, reportedly encountered the suspects in the lower level of the residence and fired off several shots at the intruders.

It’s unknown if any of Childress’s shots struck any of the assailants, who immediately fled the scene and remain at large. Nothing was taken from the residence, according to sheriff’s office officials.

Childress and his wife were reportedly uninjured in the incident.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal newspaper, Childress is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and convictions of the suspects.

According to the WXII report, deputies said the suspects had the majority of their faces covered and appeared to have firearms in their possession. The incident was captured on security video of the Childress residence.

Deputies took several pieces of evidence in an attempt to find possible DNA from the suspects.

Childress will not face charges for firing his weapon, as sheriff’s officials said the North Carolina Castle Doctrine allows individuals to defend themselves against home invasions such as what occurred at the Childress residence.

According to the WXII report, Childress — who was elected First Vice President of the National Rifle Association in May — reportedly told deputies the only reason he and his wife “were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms).”

Davidson County sheriff’s officials are asking that if anyone has information related to the incident to call Sgt. M. Hanna at 336-242-2105 or the Lexington (N.C.) Area Crimestoppers at 336-243-2400.

Neither Childress nor Richard Childress Racing have issued any public statement on the incident.

Aspen Dental ends six-year sponsorship run with Stewart-Haas, NASCAR

By Daniel McFadinDec 20, 2017, 3:04 PM EST
Aspen Dental will not be part of NASCAR as a sponsor in 2018, according to Sports Business Daily.

The dental practice management corporation began sponsoring Stewart-Haas Racing in 2012 with Ryan Newman in two races. It sponsored Danica Patrick from 2014-17, backing the No. 10 Ford in 16 races this past season.

The company also sponsored the 2016 Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, the dirt track owned by Tony Stewart.

“Aspen Dental has enjoyed successful relationships with NASCAR, SHR and Danica Patrick over the past several years,” the company said in a statement to SBJ. “For 2018 however, we’ve made strategic changes to our go-to-market approach so that we can reach consumers in a new and different ways. As a result, motorsports will not be part of our marketing investments in the coming year.”

 

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues to improve from car wreck

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 20, 2017, 10:48 AM EST
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues to improve from serious injuries suffered in a car crash on Dec. 4 in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

Here’s an update on Jack’s condition from daughter Ingrid Jones:

“Jack is slowly getting back to his old self. He can now talk when his trach-tube is capped.

“And when he talks, he has plenty to say. Tonight his focus was Jerry Richardson selling the Panthers. Jack has lots of opinions on the situation, as I’m sure each of you who know him can imagine.

“Jack is still doing therapies, and still has plenty of healing to do with his ribs, but he enjoys seeing friends and family when they visit, and catching up.

“It’s so great to hear him talk, again, and see him smile and ask about what’s going on at home.

“We know that Jack still has a ways to go, and we are overjoyed and thankful with each and every milestone.

“Many of you have asked about Aline (Jack’s wife). She has been by his side as much as humanly possible. She’s been amazingly strong and hopeful and realistic. She has impressed us beyond belief with her strength and spirit, and undying commitment and love for Jack and her family.

“Thank you all, again, for your kind words, thoughts, prayers and positivity, as well as offers to help. It means the world.”