Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. break up after five years together

Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., have ended their relationship after five years together while they competed against each other in the Cup Series.

The Associated Press first reported the news.

Patrick and Stenhouse’s relationship began just prior to their rookie Cup seasons in 2013.

Their entire time together, Patrick drove the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing and Stenhouse drove the No. 17 for Roush Fenway Racing.

Both struggled to find success on track, going winless through their first four seasons. Stenhouse finally broke through in 2017, winning twice at Talladega and Daytona and making the second round of the playoffs. Patrick was a prominent part of victory lane.

The separation is the latest chapter in a notable couple of months for Patrick.

It was made public about a month after the end of the Cup season, which Patrick announced would be her last as a full-time driver in auto racing. The Nov. 19 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway was her last driving the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and it ended early with a crash.

Patrick, 35, also revealed she intends to compete in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 next season before completely retiring from auto racing. No team announcements have been made.

On Nov. 8, a documentary on Patrick titled Danica was released.

The 2013 Daytona 500 pole-winner will publish her first book, “Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will Absolutely Change Your Life” on Dec. 26.

Stenhouse, 30, is entering his sixth full-time Cup season next year.

